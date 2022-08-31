Read full article on original website
Look: Star Russian Athlete Comments On Brittney Griner
Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev was asked earlier this week about the situation involving WNBA star basketball player Brittney Griner. The reigning U.S. Open champion was asked to give his thoughts on Griner, who has been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling overseas. Griner will hopefully be...
Mike Tyson Health Details Revealed: Sports World Reacts
Legendary boxer Mike Tyson was recently spotted in a wheelchair at the airport. Naturally, sports fans were pretty concerned about the longtime heavyweight champion. Tyson was spotted in a wheelchair at the Miami airport. Fans were concerned about Tyson's health. "Hopefully it's just a back or hip," one fan wrote.
Sports World Reacts To U.S. Basketball, Brittney Griner News
Despite Brittney Griner being arrested and sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison, several Americans are reportedly set to play basketball in the country moving forward. According to a report by USA TODAY, more than 30 Americans are set to head overseas to play basketball in Russia, while Griner is presumably locked up.
Mets Announce Official Max Scherzer Injury Update
The New York Mets have announced an official injury update for ace Max Scherzer. Scherzer exited Saturday night's game against the Washington Nationals with an apparent injury tonight. The good news is it doesn't sound like anything serious. The Mets have announced Scherzer was dealing with "fatigue" on his left...
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Departure News
All apparently is not well in the Tom Brady household. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly fighting with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, over the decision to continue to play football. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to un-retire about a month later. He then took a leave of...
Report: NBA Player Was Attacked By Police In Europe
NBA guard Furkan Korkmaz was reportedly attacked by police following an ejection from a game this weekend. The Philadelphia 76ers guard, playing for his country in the EuroBasket tournament, was reportedly attacked by Georgian players and police following his ejection. "Korkmaz was thrown out of the game on Sunday in...
Sports World Reacts To LeBron James Lawsuit News
LeBron James has ventured out into the media world several times over the course of his professional basketball career. The Los Angeles Lakers star is currently facing a lawsuit for one of his projects, though. According to the New York Post, LeBron and Drake are facing a lawsuit for their...
NFL World Shocked By Peter King's No. 1 Seed Prediction
Peter King of NBC Sports has officially given his predictions for who the No. 1 seeds will be in each conference this year. In the AFC, King has the Buffalo Bills getting the top seed but has the New Orleans Saints getting the top spot in the NFC. That's a...
MLB World Reacts To Terrifying Near-Accident Sunday
Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is feeling very fortunate after narrowly avoiding serious injury in Sunday's ballgame. The two-time All-Star nearly walked into a full swing from teammate Gilberto Celestino as he made his way back to the dugout. "I had a few minutes to go and ask a couple questions...
Juan Soto Booed On Monday Night: MLB World Reacts
San Diego Padres fans are apparently not a patient bunch. As relayed by San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee, some Padres fans booed after Juan Soto flew out to end the sixth inning. Their displeasure was likely not solely directed at the summer's superstar acquisition. After dropping the last two games...
