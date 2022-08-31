ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NM

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAT 7

How has monsoon season impacted New Mexico's drought?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This monsoon season has been hitting New Mexico hard. Earlier this summer, the Rio Grande was almost completely dry. The monsoon season changed that, at least for now. David Gutzler is a professor emeritus of Earth and Planetary Sciences at the University of New Mexico. Gutzler...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
New Mexico State
City
Las Vegas, NM
Las Vegas, NM
Government
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
KOAT 7

Your guide to the 2022 New Mexico State Fair

The New Mexico State Fair kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 8. Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 New Mexico State Fair. The New Mexico State Fair is open during the following times. Fair Hours (Sept. 8-18) Sunday - Thursday: 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday - Saturday:...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Shortage#Water Supply#Construction Maintenance#The U S Forest Service#The Hermit S Peak#New Mexicans
animalpetitions.org

Success: New Mexico County to Stop Funding Federal Wildlife-Slaughtering Agency

Target: Chris Ponse, Grant County Commissioner and Current Board Chairman. Goal: Thank Grant County, New Mexico officials for taking a stand for wildlife. This previous ForceChange petition called out Wildlife Services for senselessly killing wildlife. Now, this agency is being called out by entire counties. Grant County commissioners in New Mexico recently voted 2-1 against renewing a contract with the USDA Wildlife Services, which kills precious wildlife such as mountain lions, bears, wolves, and coyotes on behalf of livestock farmers.
GRANT COUNTY, NM
8newsnow.com

Excessive heat threatens Las Vegas homeless population

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– For those living out on the Las Vegas streets, the need to find shelter becomes a race against time when it comes to the extreme heat. “Although it wasn’t Las Vegas, it was Phoenix, Arizona, very similar climate in the summer of course and in 1999, I was living on the streets homeless and I come from that background,” explained Robert Rowsell.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ladailypost.com

SFNF: Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District Offers Permits For Free Firewood

SANTA FE — Districts on the Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) and Carson National Forest most impacted by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire are issuing free personal-use fuelwood permits for up to five cords of dead and down timber. SFNF free-use permits will be valid for collecting firewood on...
PECOS, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
KRQE News 13

Scattered evening storms ahead across New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Happy Labor Day weekend! Saturday will see the highest rain coverage for the area as a weak disturbance rotates around the ridge. So, cooler temperatures and scattered PM storms are likely, especially over the higher terrain north and west of the metro. Temps will reach the upper 80s to around 90° for Albuquerque, lower 80s for Santa Fe, and upper 80s for Roswell. The hottest temperatures will generally be found across western NM. Near record heat continues for the northwest corner.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico names state highway after late, longtime Senator

QUESTA, N.M. (KRQE) – A northern New Mexico highway now bears memorial to a late Senator who represented the area for more than three decades. A main route through communities north of Taos including Questa, Cerro and Costilla, New Mexico highway 522 is now known as the Senator Carlos Cisneros Memorial Highway. Senator Cisneros died in September […]
QUESTA, NM
rrobserver.com

Officials: NM to join retail crime info-sharing network

Attorney General Hector Balderas estimated that organized retail crime costs New Mexico $1 billion a year. A deadly robbery that took the life of an Albuquerque pizzeria owner was the backdrop for an announcement Wednesday that New Mexico is joining a 20-state network to gather data on organized retail crime.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Community Invited To Help Pack Thousands Of Meals Sept. 17 To Help Alleviate Hunger In Northern New Mexico

The Rotary Club of Los Alamos invites the community to pack meals on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Crossroads Bible Church to help alleviate hunger in Northern New Mexico. Volunteers may sign up for shifts at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080D4AA8A928AAFB6-rotary2 Courtesy photo. Vice President. Rotary Club of Los Alamos. Mark your calendars for Saturday,...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico woman arrested for fatal DUI crash

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santo Domingo woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly crash on I-25 south of Santa Fe Sunday night. Jacqueline Amber Bailon was arrested in relation to a collision Sunday night that killed Juanita Ojeta of Albuquerque. Two other people in Ojeta’s truck were injured–a 60-year-old man and a 15-year-old. […]
SANTA FE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy