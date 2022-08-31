Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Las Vegas isn’t betting on Mother Nature to solve its water problems. Here’s how it intends to win
Las Vegas CNN — For a city in the desert, water conservation must be a way of life. But amid a prolonged megadrought that has depleted water resources across the Southwest, the need to save every drop has intensified in Southern Nevada. Las Vegas knows the stakes are high,...
KOAT 7
How has monsoon season impacted New Mexico's drought?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This monsoon season has been hitting New Mexico hard. Earlier this summer, the Rio Grande was almost completely dry. The monsoon season changed that, at least for now. David Gutzler is a professor emeritus of Earth and Planetary Sciences at the University of New Mexico. Gutzler...
A New Mexico City Has Less Than 1 Month Of Water Left
Las Vegas, New Mexico has seen rainstorms wash charred debris and ash into its drinking water supplies this year.
This New Mexico city only has 20 days of fresh water left
A record wildfire and monsoons contaminated much of the water system in Las Vegas, New Mexico. The city is testing a nearby lake for a few more months of water.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Counties with the most seniors in New Mexico
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
New Mexico Environment Department says 98% of residents were breathing clean air
The report is for the fiscal year 2022 (FY22).
KOAT 7
Your guide to the 2022 New Mexico State Fair
The New Mexico State Fair kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 8. Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 New Mexico State Fair. The New Mexico State Fair is open during the following times. Fair Hours (Sept. 8-18) Sunday - Thursday: 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday - Saturday:...
Renovation finished for historic Las Vegas building
Back in the day, before the Railroad District was boarded up, the Rawlins building was an important part of a vibrant downtown area. Now, Thomas Clayton wants to bring the vibrancy back by fixing up the building.
IN THIS ARTICLE
animalpetitions.org
Success: New Mexico County to Stop Funding Federal Wildlife-Slaughtering Agency
Target: Chris Ponse, Grant County Commissioner and Current Board Chairman. Goal: Thank Grant County, New Mexico officials for taking a stand for wildlife. This previous ForceChange petition called out Wildlife Services for senselessly killing wildlife. Now, this agency is being called out by entire counties. Grant County commissioners in New Mexico recently voted 2-1 against renewing a contract with the USDA Wildlife Services, which kills precious wildlife such as mountain lions, bears, wolves, and coyotes on behalf of livestock farmers.
8newsnow.com
Excessive heat threatens Las Vegas homeless population
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– For those living out on the Las Vegas streets, the need to find shelter becomes a race against time when it comes to the extreme heat. “Although it wasn’t Las Vegas, it was Phoenix, Arizona, very similar climate in the summer of course and in 1999, I was living on the streets homeless and I come from that background,” explained Robert Rowsell.
Counties with the oldest homes in New Mexico
Counties are ranked by median year the structure was built according to 2020 5-year estimates—ties broken by the highest percentage of homes built before 1939.
ladailypost.com
SFNF: Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District Offers Permits For Free Firewood
SANTA FE — Districts on the Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) and Carson National Forest most impacted by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire are issuing free personal-use fuelwood permits for up to five cords of dead and down timber. SFNF free-use permits will be valid for collecting firewood on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The health of honey bee colonies in New Mexico
Stacker investigated honey bee health in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
KRQE News 13
Scattered evening storms ahead across New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Happy Labor Day weekend! Saturday will see the highest rain coverage for the area as a weak disturbance rotates around the ridge. So, cooler temperatures and scattered PM storms are likely, especially over the higher terrain north and west of the metro. Temps will reach the upper 80s to around 90° for Albuquerque, lower 80s for Santa Fe, and upper 80s for Roswell. The hottest temperatures will generally be found across western NM. Near record heat continues for the northwest corner.
New Mexico names state highway after late, longtime Senator
QUESTA, N.M. (KRQE) – A northern New Mexico highway now bears memorial to a late Senator who represented the area for more than three decades. A main route through communities north of Taos including Questa, Cerro and Costilla, New Mexico highway 522 is now known as the Senator Carlos Cisneros Memorial Highway. Senator Cisneros died in September […]
rrobserver.com
Officials: NM to join retail crime info-sharing network
Attorney General Hector Balderas estimated that organized retail crime costs New Mexico $1 billion a year. A deadly robbery that took the life of an Albuquerque pizzeria owner was the backdrop for an announcement Wednesday that New Mexico is joining a 20-state network to gather data on organized retail crime.
Millions awarded to New Mexico companies for trainees, interns
The focus of training programs in the state is to encourage companies to grow, expand, and create higher-paying jobs.
losalamosreporter.com
Community Invited To Help Pack Thousands Of Meals Sept. 17 To Help Alleviate Hunger In Northern New Mexico
The Rotary Club of Los Alamos invites the community to pack meals on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Crossroads Bible Church to help alleviate hunger in Northern New Mexico. Volunteers may sign up for shifts at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080D4AA8A928AAFB6-rotary2 Courtesy photo. Vice President. Rotary Club of Los Alamos. Mark your calendars for Saturday,...
New Mexico woman arrested for fatal DUI crash
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santo Domingo woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly crash on I-25 south of Santa Fe Sunday night. Jacqueline Amber Bailon was arrested in relation to a collision Sunday night that killed Juanita Ojeta of Albuquerque. Two other people in Ojeta’s truck were injured–a 60-year-old man and a 15-year-old. […]
Opinion: Gun Control Measures Have Received Strong Support from New Mexico Voters
"New Mexico lawmakers in recent years have passed laws expanding background check requirements for firearm purchases and allowing guns to be seized from individuals deemed to pose a threat to themselves or others." —Dan Boyd.
Comments / 1