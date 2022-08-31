NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Happy Labor Day weekend! Saturday will see the highest rain coverage for the area as a weak disturbance rotates around the ridge. So, cooler temperatures and scattered PM storms are likely, especially over the higher terrain north and west of the metro. Temps will reach the upper 80s to around 90° for Albuquerque, lower 80s for Santa Fe, and upper 80s for Roswell. The hottest temperatures will generally be found across western NM. Near record heat continues for the northwest corner.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO