Michelle Reed
5d ago
These "social justice" warriors have been bailing out criminals to terrorize innocent citizens and even murder. How many more innocent people are going to die before the city leaders decide any change is needed
Dozens of inmates bailed out by Portland Freedom Fund violated release conditions or skipped court
PORTLAND, Ore. — On its Facebook page, the Portland Freedom Fund has posted photos of cash, checks and receipts used to bail inmates out of jail — with the promise they’ll return to court. A KGW investigation found that this often doesn’t happen and in some cases, defendants charged with serious offenses commit new crimes after being released.
Family of Oregon woman whose body was found in landfill say suspect ‘took the easy way out’
ALOHA, Ore. (KPTV) - In August, the body of 27-year-old Kaylee Birdzell, was found in a landfill days after being reported missing. Police say she was killed by her former partner and thrown in a dumpster in Aloha. The suspect in this case, is now dead, leaving her family without answers.
2 women attacked by escaped Oregon prisoner paid $9 million in state settlement
The state has paid a total of $9 million to two women who were viciously attacked last year by a prisoner who walked away from a work crew and took off in a car belonging to one of the women. The women still suffer from their injuries, said their attorney,...
Oregon Man Who ‘Clobbered His Mama’ with Baseball Bat and Complained About Her for 15 Minutes in 911 Call Is Sentenced to Prison
A Hillsboro, Oregon man who was found guilty of fatally beating his “disabled, elderly” mother with a baseball bat before calling 911 and complaining about her for 15 minutes was sentenced to life in prison. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office announced that Garth Patrick Beams was sentenced...
2 Dead, 1 Wounded In Salem Shootings
SALEM, Ore. — Three shootings between Friday night and Sunday night took the life of two people and injured another in what police call an “unusual” weekend of violence. A man was shot when police say he forced his way into the residence of a former domestic partner and was shot by a resident of the home on Lone Oak Road SE about 11:00pm on Friday. He died on the way to a hospital.
Oregon State Police searching for alleged fatal hit-run suspect
Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian on I-5 Southbound.
‘They got what they wanted – my man died’: SE Portland killing continues city’s shooting spree
Blood pooled on the pavement near a sewer drain in the parking lot. Star-shaped balloons on a string bounced above it. A group of women brought the balloons for the man who lost his life the night before outside the small apartment building at 656 S.E. 148th Ave. in Portland’s Centennial neighborhood.
SEIZED: OVER 11,000 PLANTS, METH, PILLS, FIREARMS AND VEHICLES DURING EXECUTION OF WARRANTS AT TWO WOODBURN-AREA ILLEGAL MARIJUANA GROWS IN OREGON
WOODBURN-AREA, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, August 26, 2022, Oregon State Police, Drug Enforcement Section, Northwest Region Marijuana Team (OSP NWR MJ) and the Clackamas County Interagency Task Force (CCITF) served search warrants at two nearby locations on South Schneider Road north of Woodburn, OR.
FOUND: Portland police ask for help finding missing, possibly injured 21-year-old
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau announced Thursday that the missing 21-year-old man believed to be on the autism spectrum has been found healthy and was reunited with his family. Peter Strugari went missing after a fire in his home on the 6600 Block of Southeast 56th Avenue...
Oregon Woman Deemed 'The Puppeteer' Behind The Brutal Death Of Her Husband
When Bill Exum was killed, it shocked those who knew him that someone wanted him dead. It turned out the murderer was someone very close to home. On the evening of March 21, 1999, Gresham, Oregon police officers responded to a 911 call regarding 39-year-old William “Bill” Exum. Bill’s wife, Carolyn, had asked a neighbor to report the emergency: Bill had been attacked and killed in the family’s makeshift office in the garage during a home invasion.
Oregon Church Blames Idaho, Utah For Stealing Entire Congregation
A 26,000 square foot building in Portland, Oregon sits vacant as there are no longer bodies to fill it. With a market value of over $11 million, it will take a special someone to buy this place, which was built in 1929. What is it?. If you guessed a church,...
Portland college freshman dies and another two are injured after masonry column holding up the hammocks they were lounging in collapses on them
A freak accident occurred on the first day of classes at Lewis & Clark College in Portland when a 19-year-old boy was killed and two others were injured when a hammock attached to a brick masonry column collapsed. The male student, whose name has not yet been released, had been...
Comments / 4