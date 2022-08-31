ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Gingrich blasts Biden's 'hateful' Philadelphia speech: 'The country is a mess' ahead of midterms

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich joined "Fox & Friends" Monday to share why he believes Republicans will win back the House and Senate, as issues including crime and inflation continue to plague the Biden administration.
If Republicans can't run against Democrats on abortion, they can't run against them on anything

There's a bipartisan consensus that the Democrats' "stunning turnaround" in recent polls has a lot to do with abortion. Pew found that from March to August the percentage who said abortion was "very important" for the 2022 elections went from 43% to 56%. And during that time 538 recorded Republicans going from the 2.1% lead in the genetic ballot over Democrats to a 0.9% deficit.
Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally

"There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history," former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears: School choice is 'the new fight in the Brown vs. Board of Education'

Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Sears previewed on "Sunday Night in America" what she considered the most important issue coming into the 2022 election season: education. Host Trey Gowdy discussed the ongoing efforts by many Republican figures like Sears to expand school choice for parents of school children as President Biden seeks to cancel loan debts for university students. Sears argued that Black families such as hers have been forced to fight the teachers' unions to provide school choice for their kids.
Fox News: America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

