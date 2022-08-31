Read full article on original website
Trump, who received hundreds of millions of dollars from his father's real estate empire, calls John Fetterman spoiled: 'He lived off his parents' money'
At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump said Democrat candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman "leeched off his parents' money."
Marjorie Taylor Greene Interrupted Mid-Sentence After Hosts Spot Mastriano
Greene, a Republican from Georgia, spoke at length to Right Side Broadcasting Network hosts prior to the start of the rally in Wilkes-Barre.
Democrats are tactically ‘ignoring’ the rule of the law: Rep. Byron Donalds
During an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Saturday, Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., denounced President Biden for his divisive speech on Thursday evening, arguing that it is "incumbent" for Republicans to fight for the "soul" of America this November. REP. BYRON DONALDS: He's only doing this because he knows he...
Weeks from midterm elections, Biden has endorsed just three Democrats while calling GOP 'threat' to democracy
Nearly two months out from the 2022 midterm elections, President Biden has endorsed only three Democrats running for House seats and one candidate for governor, well behind former President Donald Trump's support for dozens of Republicans in 2018. Biden's early midterm message has been that voters must reject "MAGA Republicans"...
Gingrich blasts Biden's 'hateful' Philadelphia speech: 'The country is a mess' ahead of midterms
Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich joined "Fox & Friends" Monday to share why he believes Republicans will win back the House and Senate, as issues including crime and inflation continue to plague the Biden administration. WAPO EDITORIAL BOARD SAYS BIDEN’S ‘MAGA’ SPEECH ‘FELL SHORT’: ‘DEMEANING’ TO ‘CONSERVATIVES OF GOODWILL’...
Trump Supporters Handed 'Top Secret Documents' For Attending Rally in Video
The footage from political comedy due "The Good Liars" has been viewed more than two million times online.
CNBC
Trump pick for Michigan secretary of state race Kristina Karamo threatened to kill her family, court records claim
Kristina Karamo, the Republican Party nominee for Michigan secretary of state, several years ago threatened to kill herself and her two daughters in response to her husband's request for a divorce, her now ex-husband alleged in a court record. Karamo has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and has...
Former aides recall secretively packing boxes during Trump's last days in White House because he thought he'd stay in office
Chaos engulfed Trump's last days in the White House, in part because he didn't think he'd actually be leaving office.
Arizona Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns
A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member Richard Andrade in the August primary for District 22's...
Trump called on lawmakers to institute the 'death penalty for drug dealers' despite the fact that he pardoned people convicted of selling drugs
Despite calling for the death penalty, Trump pardoned several drug dealers, saying they were model inmates who improved themselves while in prison.
If Republicans can't run against Democrats on abortion, they can't run against them on anything
There’s a bipartisan consensus that the Democrats' "stunning turnaround" in recent polls has a lot to do with abortion. Pew found that from March to August the percentage who said abortion was "very important" for the 2022 elections went from 43% to 56%. And during that time 538 recorded Republicans going from the 2.1% lead in the genetic ballot over Democrats to a 0.9% deficit.
Andy McCarthy: Trump special master victory a potential 'explosive ruling' if it holds
Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andy McCarthy sounded off Monday over a federal judge granting Donald Trump's request for a special master to review materials seized at Mar-a-Lago, telling "Fox News Live" the Justice Department assumed the former president only had attorney-client privilege and not executive privilege as well. ANDY MCCARTHY:...
Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally
“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top-secret documents from the White House.
CNN reporter tweets there are ‘serious questions’ about Hunter Biden, FBI: ‘Shouldn’t be a partisan issue'
CNN correspondent Sara Sidner recognized the Hunter Biden scandal in a Twitter thread on Sunday, arguing that investigating Biden’s business dealings "shouldn’t be a partisan issue." The reporter stated that "legitimate questions" about President Joe Biden’s son, and the FBI’s investigation into him, "should be asked" even though...
Mike Huckabee torches Biden's 'nutty, Halloween-esque' address: 'Somebody actually planned that'
Responding to President Biden's anti-Republican remarks made in his primetime speech last week, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee ripped the administration for planning a "nutty, Halloween-esque" address on "Fox & Friends" Monday. MIKE HUCKABEE: It's like when the White House press secretary says that all the Republicans ought to join...
Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears: School choice is 'the new fight in the Brown vs. Board of Education'
Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Sears previewed on "Sunday Night in America" what she considered the most important issue coming into the 2022 election season: education. Host Trey Gowdy discussed the ongoing efforts by many Republican figures like Sears to expand school choice for parents of school children as President Biden seeks to cancel loan debts for university students. Sears argued that Black families such as hers have been forced to fight the teachers’ unions to provide school choice for their kids.
MSNBC host calls for Trump to be prosecuted, calls U.S. outlier for not jailing former leaders
MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan finds it "uniquely American" that former presidents aren’t regularly prosecuted after leaving the White House but appeared hopeful that former President Trump could face charges to break the pattern. "Speaking as a relatively new citizen to this country, one thing that is uniquely American about...
Hillary Clinton reveals reason for staple pantsuit was 'suggestive' photos from Brazil state trip
Hillary Clinton revealed the reason she wears the pantsuits that have become synonymous with her name. In an interview with "CBS Evening News" anchor Nora O’Donnell, Clinton blamed "suggestive" photos taken by the press up her skirt during a state visit to Brazil decades ago in 1995. "I was...
Former Gov. Deval Patrick denies Dems called Trump election 'illegitimate'
Former Governor of Massachusetts Deval Patrick denied that Democrats have contested the legitimacy of Trump’s presidency during a Sunday interview on CBS. CBS Face the Nation host Major Garrett explained to Patrick that many in a focus group found Democratic rhetoric about elections to be hypocritical after years of contesting their legitimacy.
