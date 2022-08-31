Read full article on original website
Stephen Curry’s ex-Warriors teammate, 3x champ hoping for another shot at NBA
Last season, Patrick McCaw played in just five games for the Toronto Raptors. The 6-foot-7 swingman saw himself fall down the pecking order in Toronto before eventually getting waived in April. At this point, however, the former Golden State Warriors champ is trying to do everything he can to make an NBA comeback. McCaw is […] The post Stephen Curry’s ex-Warriors teammate, 3x champ hoping for another shot at NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I still have the fire’: LeBron James’ ex-Heat teammate, 2x NBA champ sounds off on potential NBA comeback
Team USA is currently taking part in the FIBA AmeriCup tournament in Brazil which started on Friday. Unlike in other more prestigious international tournaments, however, this iteration of the national squad does not contain any NBA superstar. Instead, it has a good mix of young talent and ex-NBA players, who for their part, are also […] The post ‘I still have the fire’: LeBron James’ ex-Heat teammate, 2x NBA champ sounds off on potential NBA comeback appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 Bulls player who will shock the world in 2022-23 NBA season
The Chicago Bulls had a rather quiet offseason for themselves, compared to their peers. Aside from some acquisitions from the bench, they really didn’t tinker much with their roster. In essence, the Bulls are trusting that their current players will carry the load in the 2022 – 2023 season. It’s a tough task, especially considering how their season ended last time.
Dawn Staley, South Carolina Gamecocks refuse to play BYU in season opener after racial slur incident
The South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball team will begin their season on November 7th at home against BYU. However, head coach Dawn Staley has canceled the contest and their road matchup with the Cougars after a fan from the Utah school shouted racial slurs at a Duke volleyball player recently. Staley released this statement announcing […] The post Dawn Staley, South Carolina Gamecocks refuse to play BYU in season opener after racial slur incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ryan Day gets real on Ohio State comeback vs. Notre Dame
The stars came out to support Ohio State on opening night. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was the biggest star in attendance as he cheered on the Buckeyes in their highly-anticipated matchup against Notre Dame on Saturday. OSU delivered as they marked their first win of the season with a huge comeback victory over […] The post Ryan Day gets real on Ohio State comeback vs. Notre Dame appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James reacts to Deion Sanders’ son going OFF with 5 TDs in season debut
Shedeur Sanders enjoyed his greatest game as a Jackson State football player, tossing for five touchdowns in a near-perfect effort to kick off the 2022 season. No less than NBA superstar LeBron James took notice of how well Shedeur, son of NFL great Deion Sanders, performed. Shedeur Sanders completed 29-of-33 passes for 323 yards as […] The post LeBron James reacts to Deion Sanders’ son going OFF with 5 TDs in season debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Marcus Freeman gets brutally honest on Notre Dame loss to CJ Stroud, Ohio State
Notre Dame football had a rather disappointing outcome on Saturday night after they failed to hold on to their lead and lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes. However, head coach Marcus Freeman knows they have no one to blame but themselves. Speaking to reporters after the 21-10 loss, Freeman emphasized...
UNC football coach Mack Brown goes full Antonio Brown after win vs. Appalachian State
UNC football improved to 2-0 on the season with a win over the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Saturday. Naturally, head coach Mack Brown was hyped after the victory, so much so that he went full Antonio Brown. A video of the the North Carolina Tar Heels’ celebration after the win is now going viral, thanks […] The post UNC football coach Mack Brown goes full Antonio Brown after win vs. Appalachian State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Iowa football receives unfortunate Gavin Williams news ahead of season opener
The Iowa football team is looking to reassert its dominance in the Big Ten. Kirk Ferentz’s program won their division but got demolished in the conference title game by Michigan. As they look to get the 2022 season started against South Dakota State, the Hawkeyes will have to do so without running back Gavin Williams. Chad […] The post Iowa football receives unfortunate Gavin Williams news ahead of season opener appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback
Bowie State scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to come away with a last-minute win over a tough New Haven team. The post Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Alabama football head coach Nick Saban reacts to Bryce Young erupting for 6 TDs to lead Crimson Tide vs. Utah State
When you’re on top of the world, it’s easy for someone to just coast on the success. After all, you’ve reached the top of your sport. There’s nowhere else to go for him. So when Alabama football standout Bryce Young won the Heisman Trophy last year, fans were worried. After all, the Heisman Hangover phenomenon […] The post Alabama football head coach Nick Saban reacts to Bryce Young erupting for 6 TDs to lead Crimson Tide vs. Utah State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Whittingham sounds off on ‘nightmarish’ Utah football travel situation after loss to Florida
Talk about adding insult to injury. The no. 7-ranked Utah football program shockingly lost to the unranked Florida Gators 29-26 on Saturday. Not only was it not how Utes heads coach Kyle Whittingham wanted to start the season, but the team then became stranded at a Gainesville airport when the team’s charter flight was unable […] The post Kyle Whittingham sounds off on ‘nightmarish’ Utah football travel situation after loss to Florida appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ECU HC’s message to kicker whose double choke sealed win for NC State football
You could say that the East Carolina Pirates snatched a defeat from the jaws of victory in their 21-20 loss to the no. 13 NC State Wolfpack. The Pirates had a great chance to seal an upset victory against a ranked opponent in their first game of the season, but kicker Owen Daffer missed what would have been the game-winning field goal for East Carolina. Daffer’s miffed kick had NC State football letting out a huge sigh of relief.
Robert Griffin III’s intro for Michigan Football opener will give you chills
The Michigan Wolverines took care of business in Ann Arbor Saturday — and so did Robert Griffin III. The former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback of the Baylor Bears had an epic introduction to the game between Michigan football and the Colorado State Rams, as he exited the tunnel with Wolverines players galloping into the field in […] The post Robert Griffin III’s intro for Michigan Football opener will give you chills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LSU football news: Twitter revels in Brian Kelly”s loss in Tigers debut vs. Florida State with hilarious reactions
The Brian Kelly era in Baton Rouge did not start on the right foot, with the LSU Tigers painfully losing to the Florida State Seminoles Sunday night, 24-23. LSU football had the golden opportunity to send the game to overtime, but the ‘Noles blocked a late-game punt by the Tigers to come away with a […] The post LSU football news: Twitter revels in Brian Kelly”s loss in Tigers debut vs. Florida State with hilarious reactions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tar Heels star WR Josh Downs dealt brutal injury update for season opener
UNC football begins its season on Saturday against Appalachian State, but they will have to get by without arguably their best offensive weapon. Tar Heels star wide receiver Josh Downs is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury and won’t suit up for Week 1. Via Pete Thamel: This is official. Just confirmed from a source […] The post Tar Heels star WR Josh Downs dealt brutal injury update for season opener appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 Bulls player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp
The Chicago Bulls had themselves a rather bizarre season last year. New acquisition DeMar DeRozan had himself a season to remember, torching opponents with regularity. Despite doubts from most fans, they fought for a top seed to start the year. However, multiple injuries to the Bulls completely dismantled their starting lineup. From Lonzo Ball all the way to Nikola Vucevic, nearly every player went down at some point during the season.
Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans
The Chicago Bears roster is filled with multiple players who have much to prove in the coming season, including linebacker Nicholas Morrow. The Bears are slated to roll out a 4-3 base defense this year, with Roquan Smith set to once again lead the team’s linebacker group. He will tag along with a few new […] The post Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
REPORT: Jeremy Lin makes major decision in career after botched NBA comeback bid
A couple of years ago, Jeremy Lin came close to making a highly anticipated return to the league. The one-time NBA champ joined the Golden State Warriors’ NBA G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, in 2021 with the hopes of being called up to the big leagues. Unfortunately for him, that never came to […] The post REPORT: Jeremy Lin makes major decision in career after botched NBA comeback bid appeared first on ClutchPoints.
