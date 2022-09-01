Cowboys to entrust untested rookie at left tackle

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones resisted the urge to make a trade to fix the left tackle spot, anchored in the belief he has the man for the job on the roster.

Jones said the Cowboys considered all options -- presumably including a trade -- when they learned Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith would miss months with a knee injury. Moving All-Pro guard Zack Martin, a tackle at Notre Dame who has played left tackle in an emergency for the Cowboys, wasn't a thought this time around.