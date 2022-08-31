Read full article on original website
Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine
A five-time murderer who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin. Ivan Neparatov, 34, was one of thousands of jail inmates recruited to fight in Russia's savage war. He had served almost half of a 25-year sentence for...
Russian Soldiers Riot, Refuse To Fight Over Lack of Supplies—Kyiv
A U.S. think tank has said it is likely that Russian forces are reinforcing frontline positions with inexperienced and forcibly mobilized elements that lack the will to fight.
Putin Forces 'Confused' by Ukraine Strikes, Headed for Surrender: General
Morale was plunging and the potential for disease was rising among Russian troops, according to U.S. Army Lieutenant General Mark Hertling.
Former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev buried in Moscow
MOSCOW (AP) — Russians who came for a last look at former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on Saturday mourned both the man and his policies that gave them hope. President Vladimir Putin claimed to be too busy to attend. Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at age 91, launched drastic reforms...
US ambassador to Russia retires from post as war in Ukraine drags on
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, ended his tenure as America’s top diplomat in Moscow on Sunday after nearly three years, spanning the Trump and Biden administrations, and will retire from a lengthy career in government service. His departure, which comes in the midst...
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top-secret documents from the White House.
G7 pledges to impose a price cap on Russia oil
BERLIN (AP) — Finance ministers from the Group of Seven industrial powers on Friday pledged to impose a cap on the price of Russian oil in a bid to limit the Kremlin’s revenues and ability to fund its war in Ukraine, while also curtailing the war’s impact on energy prices and inflation.
1st ship carrying grain from Ukraine reaches Djibouti
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The first ship carrying grain from Ukraine for people in the hungriest parts of the world has docked at the Horn of Africa port of Djibouti as areas of East Africa are badly affected by deadly drought and conflict. Food security experts call it a...
Ukraine says nuclear plant offline after Russian shelling
KYIV, Ukraine — Europe’s largest nuclear plant was knocked off Ukraine’s electricity grid Monday after its last transmission line was disconnected as a result of a fire caused by Russian shelling, the facility’s operator and the U.N. atomic watchdog said. The International Atomic Energy Agency said...
Russia sanctions 25 more Americans, including Sean Penn, Ben Stiller
Russia imposed personal sanctions Monday on 25 Americans, including actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller, in response to U.S. sanctions against Russians stemming from the conflict in Ukraine. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo was on the new sanctions list, as were several American senators: Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema of...
Read the full Justice Department filing on documents recovered from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says classified documents were “likely concealed and removed” from a storage room at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records. The FBI also seized...
For Euro countries, inflation hits record-high 9.1 percent
LONDON (AP) — Inflation in the European countries using the euro currency hit another record in August, fueled by soaring energy prices mainly driven by Russia’s war in Ukraine. Annual inflation in the eurozone’s 19 countries rose to 9.1 percent, up from 8.9 percent in July, according to...
Argentina authorities investigate man who tried to assassinate Vice President Cristina Fernández
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Judicial and law enforcement authorities were investigating Friday whether a Brazilian citizen who appears to have tried to assassinate Argentina’s politically powerful Vice President Cristina Fernández was a lone gunman or whether he was part of a larger organization. Fernando André Sabag...
WATCH: White House press says U.S. to focus on long-term residency for more Afghans
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration said Thursday that it is phasing out a program that aimed to give at-risk Afghans a quicker pathway to the U.S. through humanitarian relief but was criticized for its bureaucratic barriers and for ultimately leaving people’s lives in legal limbo. Watch...
U.N. reports possible crimes against humanity in China’s Xinjiang region
GENEVA (AP) — China’s discriminatory detention of Uighurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the western region of Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity, the U.N. human rights office said in a long-awaited report released Wednesday. The report calls for an urgent international response over allegations of...
Chile sees high turnout in vote on proposed new constitution with sweeping changes
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chileans voted in a plebiscite Sunday on whether to adopt a far-reaching new constitution that would fundamentally change the South American country. The proposed charter is intended to replace a constitution imposed by the military dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet 41 years ago. For months,...
What caused the recent clashes in Baghdad?
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s long-running power struggle between rival Shiite camps devolved into bloody street violence this week – the culmination of months of simmering tensions and a political vacuum. For 24 hours, loyalists of powerful cleric Muqtada al-Sadr transformed the country’s government Green Zone into a...
G20 environment officials meet in Bali to spur global climate change action
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Environment officials from the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations met Wednesday on Indonesia’s resort island of Bali for talks on climate action and the global impact of the war in Ukraine, with Indonesia’s environment minister saying the world is already facing a climate crisis.
