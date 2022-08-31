ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CNBC

Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise

The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
BUSINESS
ValueWalk

Millions Could Be Crushed By Inflation At 18.6%

US bank, Citi, has forecast that CPI will hit 18.6% in January. It expects the energy price cap to rise to £3,717 in October, then to £4,567 in January and £5,816 in April. Higher prices for the essentials will hit those on lower incomes harder – because they spend a bigger chunk of their earnings on them. It means their inflation rate will be even higher.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation#Food Industry#The European Union#Eurostat#European Central Bank#Fed
Reuters

Yen falls to 24-year low, dollar bulls hold steady

SINGAPORE, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The dollar took a breather on Tuesday after a sweeping rally but notched a fresh 24-year high against the rate-sensitive Japanese yen, as U.S. monetary policy tightening gathers pace and widens the gap with Japan's stubbornly low interest rates.
MARKETS
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
investing.com

Eurozone Inflation Closer To Double Digits, U.S. Dollar Reclaims Its Crown

Record Eurozone inflation corroborates a 75bps hike. Equities slide on the back of stronger dollar, yields rise. The US dollar reclaimed its throne on Wednesday, outperforming all the other major currencies. Yet, the euro held its own against its US counterpart, losing the least ground as Eurozone inflation accelerated to a new record high of 9.1% year-over-year, surpassing economists’ expectations of 9.0%.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dollar Hits New 20-Year High as Euro Slumps on Energy Woes

Investing.com-- The U.S. dollar touched a new 20-year high against a basket of currencies on Monday, benefiting from weakness in the euro amid a worsening energy crisis, while investors continued to bet on more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dollar Soars as Euro Falls Below 0.99; Worry of Energy Shortages Weigh

Investing.com - The U.S. dollar rose to a new two-decade high in early European trade Monday, while the euro slumped to its lowest level since 2002 after Russia halted the supply of gas to Europe, raising fears of energy shortages as winter approaches. At 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT), the Dollar...
MARKETS
PBS NewsHour

G7 pledges to impose a price cap on Russia oil

BERLIN (AP) — Finance ministers from the Group of Seven industrial powers on Friday pledged to impose a cap on the price of Russian oil in a bid to limit the Kremlin’s revenues and ability to fund its war in Ukraine, while also curtailing the war’s impact on energy prices and inflation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Japan warns of action as yen slides to 24-year low

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday that Tokyo will take “appropriate” action as needed on the yen’s slide to a fresh 24-year low against the dollar, signaling the chance of intervention to address market volatility.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Unstoppable U.S. Dollar Could Rise To 2001-02 Highs

The dollar index rose above 110, updating 20-year highs on Monday morning as a flash reaction to increased pressure on the euro and British pound. European currencies are selling off amid an energy crisis related to Russian gas supplies, which have entirely halted through the Nord Stream pipeline. Although it...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Dollar Sags Below 20-year Peak As Euro Lifted By ECB Bets

The dollar languished on Tuesday after being beaten back from a two-decade high versus major peers by a reinvigorated euro. The tables turned for the two currencies as traders began ramping up bets for a super-sized 75 basis-point rate hike by the European Central Bank, while paring the odds for one by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
CURRENCIES
