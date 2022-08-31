Read full article on original website
CNBC
Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise
The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
China has dumped US Treasuries for a 7th straight month as it defends the yuan against the dollar
China has cut its holdings of US government bonds for the 7th month running, official data Monday showed. Analysts have said China could be trying to prop up its currency, the yuan, as the dollar surges. China may also be looking to diversify away from dollar assets amid geopolitical tensions.
ValueWalk
Millions Could Be Crushed By Inflation At 18.6%
US bank, Citi, has forecast that CPI will hit 18.6% in January. It expects the energy price cap to rise to £3,717 in October, then to £4,567 in January and £5,816 in April. Higher prices for the essentials will hit those on lower incomes harder – because they spend a bigger chunk of their earnings on them. It means their inflation rate will be even higher.
The surging dollar will drop next year as the US slips into recession and the Fed cuts interest rates, Wells Fargo says
The dollar is set to fall in 2023 as the US enters recession and the Fed cuts rates, Wells Fargo said. The bank's economists expect the dollar's surge to continue this year as interest rates rise further. But Wells Fargo is expecting Fed rate cuts in 2023 that should push...
Yen falls to 24-year low, dollar bulls hold steady
SINGAPORE, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The dollar took a breather on Tuesday after a sweeping rally but notched a fresh 24-year high against the rate-sensitive Japanese yen, as U.S. monetary policy tightening gathers pace and widens the gap with Japan's stubbornly low interest rates.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine
A five-time murderer who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin. Ivan Neparatov, 34, was one of thousands of jail inmates recruited to fight in Russia's savage war. He had served almost half of a 25-year sentence for...
Carrefour CEO says inflation crisis turning consumers into penny-pinchers
PARIS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Cost-conscious French consumers are ditching fish, buying cheaper meat and snubbing organic food to save money on their shopping, the head of Europe's largest food retailer said on Tuesday.
Argentina could hike interest rate to 75% this month, source says
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank could hike the benchmark interest rate to 75% this month, a source with direct knowledge of the board's discussions said on Thursday, in a bid to support the embattled peso currency amid one of the world's highest inflation rates.
investing.com
Eurozone Inflation Closer To Double Digits, U.S. Dollar Reclaims Its Crown
Record Eurozone inflation corroborates a 75bps hike. Equities slide on the back of stronger dollar, yields rise. The US dollar reclaimed its throne on Wednesday, outperforming all the other major currencies. Yet, the euro held its own against its US counterpart, losing the least ground as Eurozone inflation accelerated to a new record high of 9.1% year-over-year, surpassing economists’ expectations of 9.0%.
Putin Forces 'Confused' by Ukraine Strikes, Headed for Surrender: General
Morale was plunging and the potential for disease was rising among Russian troops, according to U.S. Army Lieutenant General Mark Hertling.
Remittances to Mexico again break record on back of strong U.S. labor market
MEXICO CITY, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Remittances to Mexico reached a record high in July as Mexican families received $5.3 billion from abroad, an annual increase of 16.5%, data from the Mexican central bank showed on Thursday.
British pound could near parity with the US dollar next year as energy crisis sends economy into recession, analyst says
The British pound sterling is in danger of sliding further against the dollar, according to Capital Economics. Chief UK economist Paul Dales wrote Wednesday that the energy crisis in Europe will push the UK into a recession. The pound-dollar rate could fall to a record low of around $1.05 by...
investing.com
Dollar Hits New 20-Year High as Euro Slumps on Energy Woes
Investing.com-- The U.S. dollar touched a new 20-year high against a basket of currencies on Monday, benefiting from weakness in the euro amid a worsening energy crisis, while investors continued to bet on more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a...
investing.com
Dollar Soars as Euro Falls Below 0.99; Worry of Energy Shortages Weigh
Investing.com - The U.S. dollar rose to a new two-decade high in early European trade Monday, while the euro slumped to its lowest level since 2002 after Russia halted the supply of gas to Europe, raising fears of energy shortages as winter approaches. At 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT), the Dollar...
U.S. house price inflation to plunge in 2023, fair value still a distant dream
BENGALURU, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Skyrocketing U.S. house prices will rise at their weakest pace in more than a decade next year as worsening affordability dents demand, according to analysts polled by Reuters, who said prices need to fall in double digits to be fairly valued.
G7 pledges to impose a price cap on Russia oil
BERLIN (AP) — Finance ministers from the Group of Seven industrial powers on Friday pledged to impose a cap on the price of Russian oil in a bid to limit the Kremlin’s revenues and ability to fund its war in Ukraine, while also curtailing the war’s impact on energy prices and inflation.
Japan warns of action as yen slides to 24-year low
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday that Tokyo will take “appropriate” action as needed on the yen’s slide to a fresh 24-year low against the dollar, signaling the chance of intervention to address market volatility.
investing.com
Unstoppable U.S. Dollar Could Rise To 2001-02 Highs
The dollar index rose above 110, updating 20-year highs on Monday morning as a flash reaction to increased pressure on the euro and British pound. European currencies are selling off amid an energy crisis related to Russian gas supplies, which have entirely halted through the Nord Stream pipeline. Although it...
International Business Times
Dollar Sags Below 20-year Peak As Euro Lifted By ECB Bets
The dollar languished on Tuesday after being beaten back from a two-decade high versus major peers by a reinvigorated euro. The tables turned for the two currencies as traders began ramping up bets for a super-sized 75 basis-point rate hike by the European Central Bank, while paring the odds for one by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
