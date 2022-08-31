Read full article on original website
One Day Alice-In-Wonderland Experience Selling Out In Kennewick
If an outdoor Alice-In-Wonderland immersive experience sounds fun, you better sign up quick because it is here for only one day and is selling quick!. This unique experience travels the world, has been to over 80 countries, and will be here in Kennwick Washington on September 25th, 2022. They describe the event on their website, “Alice is trapped in Wonderland and time is running out to save her! Tumble down the rabbit hole and enter a topsy-turvy world of adventure, intrigue and impossible things at this immersive Alice in Wonderland experience, coming to Kennewick, WA on Saturday, September the 24th, 2022. Solve curious clues, take on mischievous challenges and play against hundreds of other teams at this unique, outdoor, escape-room style event. But hurry, there's limited team places available, so book your team ticket today!"
YCFD 5 responds to Grandview house fire
GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Yakima County Fire District 5 responded to a residential structure fire in Grandview on Monday morning, September, 5th. At this time we are still waiting to hear back from YCFD 5 regarding information on this fire. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are...
Shop destroyed by fire in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A shop was destroyed by fire over the weekend in Benton County. Benton County Fire District No. 1 was dispatched to a shop fire on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 10:40 a.m. The fire was in Badger Canyon off Badger Canyon Road. Officials say no other...
Get a look inside CBC’s $35 million recreation center in Pasco. Students paid for it
The new rec center is set to reshape the way Columbia Basin College students spend their free time.
Tri-Cities, Will You Get Mad If My Dog Pees In Your Yard?
That's my dog, isn't he cute? Do you think you would get mad if he peed in your yard?. Of course you would get mad. It does not matter how cute my dog is, I think you would get upset. As a long time dog owner, I get it. Your yard, or my yard for that matter, should not a toilet for people's dogs. Is a topic that you care about, or is it even legal for people to let their dogs pee in your yard? Some people obviously do not think about these things.
Greatest Savings on Gas In The Tri-Cities
Will inflation and already high gas prices keep us off the road this Labor Day Weekend? No way! We're boarding planes, trains, and automobiles to celebrate the last weekend of summer anywhere but home. Sure a few more Americans than usual are staying home this year, but less so than...
Adorable Eye-Popping Red House in Kennewick Goes Up for Sale
Affordable Real Estate Can Be Hard To Find In Tri-Cities Washington. Finding an affordable house can be tough in the Tri-Cities but there are some deals still out there to be had. I spotted this adorable house in Kennewick that might be worth checking out. Kennewick Home For Sale Has...
KPD searching for lost toddler's home
UPDATE 6:17 A.M. - The toddler's parents have been found. KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department found a toddler near west 12th Avenue and south Kellogg Street around 3:30 this morning and are trying to find its parents. The toddler is between two or three-years-old old and two and...
WRPD: Woman assaulted with ‘unknown liquid,’ search continues for suspects
WEST RICHLAND. Wash. — The West Richland Police Department is asking for help identifying two people seen approaching a home Sunday night, Sept. 4. In security camera video, the individuals are seen knocking on the door before hiding around the corner. When a female stepped outside, an unknown liquid is thrown in her face. This happened in the...
Suspect in Digital Splatter Photo Wanted for Theft
Some stores have better security cameras than others. Kennewick Police did not elaborate but are seeking to ID and locate this suspect, pictured here in a rather Matrix-looking surveillance image. We're guessing Costco due to the pizza box, but the suspect allegedly made off with a significant amount of merchandise...
Early morning DUI pursuit ends at CBC
PASCO, Wash.- A suspected DUI pursuit early Monday morning led to a crash, foot pursuit, and eventual arrest at CBC. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, Deputies attempted to stop an SUV driving recklessly in Kennewick, but the driver fled north on 395 to Pasco. The driver of the...
Former HAPO employee accused of stealing $75,460 from credit union’s ATM
RICHLAND, Wash. – A former employee of HAPO Community Credit Union is facing a first-degree theft charge for allegedly taking more than $75,000 in cash from ATM machines that she was in charge of monitoring. In a document filed by Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Andy Miller, 40-year-old Meaghan Brooks is accused of first-degree theft for a major economic offense with...
Did B-F Fair Set Attendance, Revenue Records in 2022?
Perhaps people were looking to return to 'normal,' and we lost the fair in 2020. In the past, some years with very hot weather dented some crowds at the fairgrounds in Kennewick, but this year is not the case. Despite some triple-digits, people came out in droves. According to officials...
Yakama Nation demands illegal bridge blocking salmon be demolished
YAKIMA-- The Yakama Nation is demanding an illegal causeway be taken down, as the bridge has blocked salmon and invited invasive species into the Yakima and Columbia rivers. Yakama Nation leaders and supporters gathered on Thursday, Sept. 1, to bring focus to salmon restoration along the rivers. The event was...
Eastbound I-90 east of Moses Lake closed after fatal crash
Eastbound Interstate 90 just west of the Adams County line is closed after a fatal collision on Saturday night, Washington State Patrol announced. WSP Trooper Jeremy Weber tweeted about the crash at 8:30 p.m. The crash happened 6 miles east of Moses Lake, according to the Twitter account of the...
Pasco fire department responds to early morning structure fire
The Pasco Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire early Monday morning. Residents were evacuated safely.
Get Ready to Fall in Love with Love’s in Pasco
Love's is open for business in Pasco. The new "travel stop" is at 2252 E Kartchner Street. This is good news for truckers, and anyone else on a long road trip. Spend enough time going back-and-forth from Point A to Point B and you learn to appreciate a place like Love's, which offers a wide variety of snack options, clean restrooms (so appreciated), and plenty of pumps to gas up.
One Amazing Supermarket You Never Hear About Is in Pasco Washington
One Of Washington State's Best Supermarkets Is Located In Pasco Washington. It's always nice to make a top 10 list here and there but it's even cooler when you make a list for "undiscovered" gems in Washington State. Locals Love This Pasco Supermarket And It's A Destination Location In Washington.
Body found in Walla Walla Park identified
A body discovered in Walla Walla's Jefferson Park on Monday has been positively identified by Walla Walla Police. A 9-1-1 call was placed at roughly 12pm Monday to the Walla Walla Dispatch Center reporting an adult body along the tree line of Jefferson Park. Wednesday the body was identified as that of 59 year old Ricky L LaForge who had a last known address in Yakima.
Comments / 2