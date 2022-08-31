Read full article on original website
College Station City Council Approves The Purchase Of The Former Macy’s Store And Adjoining Parking
The College Station city council unanimously approved spending $7.3 million dollars from the general fund to buy the former Macy’s store and adjoining parking. The vote followed recommendations from city manager Bryan Woods and chief economic development officer Natalie Ruiz to acquire the building to control future development of the property.
fox44news.com
Bridge closure to impact Falls County traffic
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Starting Tuesday, Texas Department of Transportation crews will be starting a Falls County project to remove and reconstruct the FM-413 bridge as it approaches at Fish Creek. TxDOT says this location is east of the Reagan community. To perform this bridge project safely,...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PURSUIT ENDS ON FM 1488
Multiple agencies have concluded a pursuit of theft suspects. Two are in custody at FM 1488 and Carriage Hills.
KBTX.com
Neighbors concerned with lack of information after double homicide in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating a double homicide in a secluded neighborhood of west Bryan near the RELLIS Campus. A call came into law enforcement around 6:30 p.m. Sunday regarding a vehicle accident involving three people, one of which was a baby. Once on scene, police found two people dead with apparent gunshot wounds. A third victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital for care.
KBTX.com
Bryan Police invesitgating crash on Silver Hill Road
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are on the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Silver Hill Road near SH 47. Three people including a baby were involved in the accident. A portion of Silver Hill Road has been shut down. Bryan police are still investigating this crash but sources...
Speed Trap Ahead – Slow It Down in These Texas Towns or Else
Careful on the roads out there, not only are Texas roads some of the most dangerous roads in America but, some of the cities you drive through may have some of the more aggressive police officers ready to hand out a speeding ticket. A report from the Houston Chronicle analyzed...
fox44news.com
Three-county pursuit nets marijuana and arrests
Milam County, Tx (FOX44) – Milam County deputies used spike strips to stop a car which led DPS troopers through three counties – leading to the recovery of over five pounds of marijuana and the arrest of two people. DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said it all started in...
Bryan police investigating double homicide, 2 dead
Bryan police are investigating a double homicide on Sunday that left two victims dead and left a third victim in the hospital.
fox44news.com
Two found dead in Bryan homicide
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Bryan Police Department is investigating a double homicide. The Bryan Police Department received a report at approximately 6:28 p.m. Sunday of a traffic accident at the 3300 block of Silver Hill Road. After first responders arrived on scene, two deceased victims were found with apparent gunshot wounds. A third victim was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan for treatment.
wtaw.com
Suburban Dallas Man Admits Killing Ex-Girlfriend In Her College Station Apartment
A suburban Dallas man has admitted killing his ex-girlfriend in her College Station apartment nearly two years ago. But prosecutors say 24 year old Cristian Gonzales of Lewisville has not said why he stabbed and strangled 19 year old Angie Saucedo after a six month relationship. Gonzales was sentenced to...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
DRIVER CRITICAL AFTER CRASHING INTO A TREE
At 4:48 am Sunday North Montgomery County and East Montgomery County Fire Departments responded to a reported truck vs tree crash on North Fostoria Road, north of SH 105. Units arrived to find a 22-year-old male from Cleveland who had been northbound on Fostoria Road at a high rate of speed. He hit the railroad tracks and went airborne close to 100 feet before coming back down on the shoulder and slamming into a large cedar tree. Firefighters cut for 15-minutes to free the male who was then transported to Kingwood Hospital in critical condition with severe lower extremity injuries. DPS investigated the crash. NCIS Wrecker Service removed the Nissan pickup from the scene.
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Investigating “Suspicious Deaths” Of Two People
Bryan police is investigating what was posted on their social media Sunday night as the “suspicious deaths” of two people. BPD’s daily activity report classifies the case as “capital murder of multiple persons”. As of 10:45 a.m. Monday, the only other information is that officers...
KBTX.com
One person injured following a shooting in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -The Navasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night. The incident took place in the 700 block of West Virginia Street around 10 p.m. Navasota Police released a statement confirming that one person was injured during the shooting and was transported to a local...
KBTX.com
Bryan Police declare suspicious deaths a double homicide
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What started as a suspicious death investigation has now been declared a double homicide, Bryan police say. On Sunday evening, police responded to the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Silver Hill Road near SH 47. Three people, including a baby, were involved in the crash.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/02/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-02-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-31-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
Click2Houston.com
2 people found shot to death after traffic accident in Bryan, police say
BRYAN, Texas – Two people were found shot to death after a traffic accident in Bryan, according to police. Officers responded to reports of a traffic accident in the 3300 block of Silver Hill Road and found two people with apparent gunshot wounds. A third person was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in an unknown condition.
KBTX.com
Two DWI arrests made after separate collisions in the Northgate area
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A pair of DWI arrests were made after drivers struck vehicles in the Northgate area Sunday morning. Dustin Bookout, 30, reportedly backed into a vehicle as he was trying to leave. According to officers Bookout wouldn’t say he was driving and refused to take a standard field sobriety test.
wtaw.com
Brazos County District Court Plea Agreements Involving DWI And Violating Probation
A Bryan man admits in Brazos County district court to what is his third DWI conviction. As part of a plea agreement with the district attorney’s office, 32 year old Gabriel Joseph Vasquez was sentenced to three years in prison. Prosecutors say Vasquez’s blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit at .255. He was arrested by Bryan police two years ago after he was found asleep in his car that was parked outside a convenience store at four in the morning.
wtaw.com
A Brazos County Jail Inmate’s Mother Shares Complaints With County Commissioners
The mother of the man accused of the April 2021 mass shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan shared complaints about the Brazos County jail with county commissioners during Tuesday’s meeting. Dixie Bollin opposes the detention center’s new electronic mail system that began last January. The sheriff’s office deputy...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
AUTO TRAIN CRASH IN MAGNOLIA
Just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, two males driving a Crown Victoria went around the cross arms that were down at Melton and Buddy Riley in Magnolia. The vehicle was struck by a southbound freight train. Both males were transported in stable condition to Memorial Hospital in the Woodlands.
