Bryan, TX

fox44news.com

Bridge closure to impact Falls County traffic

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Starting Tuesday, Texas Department of Transportation crews will be starting a Falls County project to remove and reconstruct the FM-413 bridge as it approaches at Fish Creek. TxDOT says this location is east of the Reagan community. To perform this bridge project safely,...
FALLS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PURSUIT ENDS ON FM 1488

Multiple agencies have concluded a pursuit of theft suspects. Two are in custody at FM 1488 and Carriage Hills.
KBTX.com

Neighbors concerned with lack of information after double homicide in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating a double homicide in a secluded neighborhood of west Bryan near the RELLIS Campus. A call came into law enforcement around 6:30 p.m. Sunday regarding a vehicle accident involving three people, one of which was a baby. Once on scene, police found two people dead with apparent gunshot wounds. A third victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital for care.
BRYAN, TX
Local
Texas Government
Bryan, TX
Government
City
Bryan, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan Police invesitgating crash on Silver Hill Road

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are on the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Silver Hill Road near SH 47. Three people including a baby were involved in the accident. A portion of Silver Hill Road has been shut down. Bryan police are still investigating this crash but sources...
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

Three-county pursuit nets marijuana and arrests

Milam County, Tx (FOX44) – Milam County deputies used spike strips to stop a car which led DPS troopers through three counties – leading to the recovery of over five pounds of marijuana and the arrest of two people. DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said it all started in...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Two found dead in Bryan homicide

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Bryan Police Department is investigating a double homicide. The Bryan Police Department received a report at approximately 6:28 p.m. Sunday of a traffic accident at the 3300 block of Silver Hill Road. After first responders arrived on scene, two deceased victims were found with apparent gunshot wounds. A third victim was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan for treatment.
BRYAN, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

DRIVER CRITICAL AFTER CRASHING INTO A TREE

At 4:48 am Sunday North Montgomery County and East Montgomery County Fire Departments responded to a reported truck vs tree crash on North Fostoria Road, north of SH 105. Units arrived to find a 22-year-old male from Cleveland who had been northbound on Fostoria Road at a high rate of speed. He hit the railroad tracks and went airborne close to 100 feet before coming back down on the shoulder and slamming into a large cedar tree. Firefighters cut for 15-minutes to free the male who was then transported to Kingwood Hospital in critical condition with severe lower extremity injuries. DPS investigated the crash. NCIS Wrecker Service removed the Nissan pickup from the scene.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Police Investigating “Suspicious Deaths” Of Two People

Bryan police is investigating what was posted on their social media Sunday night as the “suspicious deaths” of two people. BPD’s daily activity report classifies the case as “capital murder of multiple persons”. As of 10:45 a.m. Monday, the only other information is that officers...
BRYAN, TX
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Golf
KBTX.com

One person injured following a shooting in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -The Navasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night. The incident took place in the 700 block of West Virginia Street around 10 p.m. Navasota Police released a statement confirming that one person was injured during the shooting and was transported to a local...
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan Police declare suspicious deaths a double homicide

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What started as a suspicious death investigation has now been declared a double homicide, Bryan police say. On Sunday evening, police responded to the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Silver Hill Road near SH 47. Three people, including a baby, were involved in the crash.
BRYAN, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/02/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-02-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-31-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

2 people found shot to death after traffic accident in Bryan, police say

BRYAN, Texas – Two people were found shot to death after a traffic accident in Bryan, according to police. Officers responded to reports of a traffic accident in the 3300 block of Silver Hill Road and found two people with apparent gunshot wounds. A third person was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in an unknown condition.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Two DWI arrests made after separate collisions in the Northgate area

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A pair of DWI arrests were made after drivers struck vehicles in the Northgate area Sunday morning. Dustin Bookout, 30, reportedly backed into a vehicle as he was trying to leave. According to officers Bookout wouldn’t say he was driving and refused to take a standard field sobriety test.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Brazos County District Court Plea Agreements Involving DWI And Violating Probation

A Bryan man admits in Brazos County district court to what is his third DWI conviction. As part of a plea agreement with the district attorney’s office, 32 year old Gabriel Joseph Vasquez was sentenced to three years in prison. Prosecutors say Vasquez’s blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit at .255. He was arrested by Bryan police two years ago after he was found asleep in his car that was parked outside a convenience store at four in the morning.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

AUTO TRAIN CRASH IN MAGNOLIA

Just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, two males driving a Crown Victoria went around the cross arms that were down at Melton and Buddy Riley in Magnolia. The vehicle was struck by a southbound freight train. Both males were transported in stable condition to Memorial Hospital in the Woodlands.
MAGNOLIA, TX

