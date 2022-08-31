Read full article on original website
Vermont man arrested on multiple warrants
Vermont State Police carried out an investigation finding Carl Sanborn, 53, at an address in Victory.
Burlington Businesses respond to weekend homicide
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The shooting over the weekend marks the third homicide of the year in Burlington. Detectives have been working over the holiday weekend to try to find out more about the incident. The Burlington Police Department is still searching for a suspect. The department is asking anyone...
Colchester woman jailed for alleged assault on troopers
A Colchester woman is due in court in late October after being accused of both attacking, and running away from, state troopers. Vermont State Police went to Clover Lane shortly after 6:00 p.m. Saturday to arrest Olivia Hines, 28, on an active warrant for domestic assault. Investigators say she tried to run away but was quickly caught. She’s also accused of kicking, scratching and trying to bite troopers at the Williston barracks once she was taken there.
Police investigating reports of gunshots
BARRE, Vt. — Barre City Police investigating reports of gunshots near Brook Street. The shots happened on Monday at about 4:30a.m. When officers got there they saw a parked truck with several bullet holes and a home that also had damage from gunshots. Police said they found several shell...
Wanted Rutland woman found, arrested: police
A Rutland woman, who was wanted by the Rutland City Police on two arrest warrants, was tracked down and arrested on Saturday.
VSP seek assistance in locating Coventry juvenile
The Vermont State Police is seeking assistance with locating a runaway sixteen-year-old juvenile, Evan Branche, who left from a residence on Main Street in the town of Coventry at approximately 8 p.m. on 9/4/22. The Vermont State Police has been actively pursuing leads on Evan’s whereabouts and is now asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone with information of Evan’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Vt. school bus driver detained for alleged DUI
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local school bus driver was detained yesterday after driving erratically down Shelburne road. South Burlington police say on Saturday, the driver of a school bus, who remains unnamed, was transporting a sports team from Colchester when the bus was spotted driving erratically on Shelburne road.
Homicide Under Investigation in Burlington, VT
Authorities in Burlington, Vermont, announced an investigation into a homicide early Sunday which left one man dead. The Burlington Police Department responded to a scene around 12:42 a.m. at City Hall Park in Burlington, where it said that a 32-year-old man, whose name has not been released, had been killed.
Burlington Police investigating third homicide of year
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In the early morning hours of September 4th just before 1:00 am a shooting happened in City Hall Park where 32-year-old Bryan C. Rogers II, was killed. Rogers is a resident of Philadelphia according to police. The Burlington Police Department says this was a targeted attack...
A shooting incident believed to be "different" leaves one man dead in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police are searching for the suspect involved in Sunday morning’s homicide in City Hall Park that killed a 32-year-old man. Burlington police say two shots were fired around 12:45am and a male victim was hit in the head. Authorities said the victim, identified as...
Police investigating shots fired in Barre City
BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a shooting in Barre City Monday. Barre City Police say officers responded to the gunshots on Brook Street around 4:30 a.m. Police say they found several apparent bullet holes in a parked truck and a nearby home. Shell casing from multiple firearms were also located on the scene.
Vermont State Police investigating bank robbery in Barton
BARTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a bank robbery in Barton. It happened Friday at about 6 p.m. at the TD Bank on Main Street. Police said a man went inside and demanded money. He then ran away from the area. No one was hurt during the robbery.
Vt. State Police conduct Labor Day weekend saturation patrol
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - During this Labor Day weekend, the Vermont State Police conducted what they’re calling “saturation patrols” on Interstate 89. According to state police, the goal was to detect aggressive drivers, while also enforcing motor vehicle laws, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.
Plea for stolen adaptive bike to be returned
DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - A special adaptive bike used by a Northeast Kingdom boy with autism was stolen from his school. Sandra Sherburne says her son, Sam, who is 15, uses the bike to get around the campus of the Danville School, and he needs it back. The big red...
2 separate school bus incidents lead to police investigations
In less than 24 hours, two separate incidents involving school buses with students onboard have led to police investigations. Police responded to Woodstock Road in Hartford after a child was hit by their school bus while getting off it around 3:45 p.m. on Friday. The child was treated on the scene for non-life threatening injuries.
Victim identified in Burlington's third homicide of year
The latest from the WCAX weekend weather team. The recumbent bike owned by a student with autism was stolen from the Danville school. New England Center for Circus Arts celebrating 15 years. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT. Founded in 2007 the New England Center for Circus Arts...
Juvenile hit by school bus in Hartford
HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A juvenile was struck by a school bus, while being dropped off at a bus stop in Hartford. Hartford Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of 1977 Woodstock Rd. on Friday. According to police, The juvenile was treated on scene by Hartford Fire and...
Vermont State Police deploy extra patrols on I-89 for Labor Day weekend
A saturation of Vermont State Police officers on Interstate 89 between Berlin and Brookfield on Saturday gave law enforcement the ability to identify aggressive driving and promote safer driving. In a little over seven hours, three troopers made 31 traffic stops, issued 23 tickets, and gave nine warnings. Eight operators...
Group to restore aging graves of children at Burlington cemetery
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Old Cemetery Association will restore the aging graves of children at Lakeview Cemetery in Burlington. The restoration will take place at the Home for Destitute Children burial site. The Home for Destitute Children was started in 1866 by a group of middle-class and wealthy...
20-year-old tops field at Burlington Criterium
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A gloomy day in downtown Burlington didn't spot the community from celebrating one of its biggest Labor Day traditions: the Burlington Criterium. The 1-kilometer race is as unique as the area itself, traveling down the heart of Church Street for a total of 40 laps in the men's pro division. It's heralded as one of the best 'crit' races in the region, challenging some of the country's best to try a hand at the six complex turns.
