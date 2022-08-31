ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, MS

Coast chiropractor sold fentanyl to undercover agents at his office and home, records show

By Margaret Baker
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YuZIM_0hcdlH4300

A Long Beach chiropractor has been released on a reduced bond totaling $20,000 following his arrest on various felony charges for allegedly selling the prescription painkiller fentanyl and other crimes.

Harrison County sheriff’s deputies arrested Joseph “Joey” Andrew Rogers on the evening of Aug. 10 after a search of his Long Beach home and his medical office.

Deputies arrested Rogers on felony charges of possessing meth and drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and two counts of selling a controlled substance.

The charges for selling fentanyl resulted from undercover operations.

On Aug. 6, the records say, Rogers sold 0.5 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant who came to his home to make the buy. A second sale took place Aug. 5 at Rogers’ chiropractor’s office on Klondyke Road in Long Beach, resulting in the sale of another 0.5 grams of fentanyl, the records say.

Harrison County sheriff’s investigators provided the cash to make the purchases, the records say, and then seized the suspected fentanyl from the informant after the two sales.

It wasn’t until Aug. 10 that Harrison County sheriff’s investigators arrived at Rogers’ home for a search there and at his office.

When deputies arrived to search Rogers’ home on West Third Street, according to court records, investigators saw Rogers standing in a hallway with half of his body in a bathroom, where he was allegedly in the process of flushing suspected fentanyl down the toilet.

Once investigators took custody of Rogers, they found a small clear plastic box on the bathroom floor and a small spoon, both covered with a white powder residue that later tested positive for fentanyl.

Rogers had allegedly flushed the rest of the suspected fentanyl at his home., Sheriff Troy Peterson said. Investigators seized various paraphernalia, the sheriff said, that is typically used to ingest heroin and fentanyl.

On a bedroom dresser, investigators found another container that contained two-tenths of a gram of a white powder that later tested positive as methamphetamine.

After his arrest, Justice Court Judge Nick Patano set his total bond at $200,000.

However, a Justice Court judge agreed to reduce the bonds to a total of $20,000 after a Harrison County investigator agreed to the bond reduction, Harrison County prosecuting attorney Herman Cox said.

Rogers bonded out of jail 14 days after his Aug. 10 arrest.

The case is now pending a review by a Harrison County grand jury for any indictments.

Comments / 4

Related
thegazebogazette.com

Long Beach Suspect Arrested by Sheriff on Assault Charges

On Sunday, September 4, 2022, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrested Deon Woods, a resident of Long Beach, Mississippi on two (2) felony charges of Aggravated Assault and one (1) count Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, Woods’ arrest steamed from an...
LONG BEACH, MS
WRBL News 3

Alabama train engineer indicted in death of worker on rails

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A train engineer who was allegedly chatting on video when his locomotive struck heavy equipment on the tracks in south Alabama, killing a Mississippi man, was charged with reckless manslaughter in the crash, court documents show. James Jeffery Elder, 49, of Spanish Fort was indicted last week by Mobile County grand […]
LAUREL, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrison County, MS
Crime & Safety
Long Beach, MS
Crime & Safety
County
Harrison County, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Long Beach, MS
WKRG News 5

Man found dead in Greene County road

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a Lucedale man was found dead in the road Friday night in Greene County. Lewis Rockwell, 45, was found next to a motorcycle in the roadway on Moody Chapel Road near McLain around 9 p.m. Friday, The Greene County Herald first reported. Gunshot wounds are […]
GREENE COUNTY, MS
WWL

Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette injured in car crash

NEW ORLEANS — Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette is expected to be back at work on Tuesday after she was injured in a car crash over the weekend when another driver ran a stop sign. Police say Perrette was riding in a car with two friends on Sunday around 1...
BOGALUSA, LA
Magnolia State Live

Two women shot in Saturday evneing shooting

Two Mississippi law enforcement agencies are investigating a Saturday evening shooting that injured two women,. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Hattiesburg Police and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after HPD responded to shots being fired at an apartment complex on Country Club Road. The shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday.
HATTIESBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Deputies were supposed to take him to the hospital. They killed him instead.

If Corey Maurice McCarty Hughes stopped taking his medication, his family knew what to do. When he started to become paranoid or barricaded himself in a room, a family member would go down to the Forrest County chancery clerk’s office and file an affidavit stating that Hughes needed to be hospitalized. Then, sheriff’s deputies would pick him up and take him to get treatment.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Chiropractor#Heroin#Undercover
WALA-TV FOX10

Mississippi inmate dies at detention center

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is working with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department to find out why an inmate died Friday morning in the Adult Detention Center. Around 9 a.m., deputies found Justin Holloman unresponsive in his cell. The jail’s medical staff gave Holloman...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Teens arrested after shooting injures two in Hattiesburg

UPDATE: 09/04/2022 HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Six teenagers are facing felony charges after authorities recovered 16 weapons in connection to the shooting. Hattiesburg police said a 15-year-old boy, two 14-year-old boys, two 13-year-old boys and one 12-year old boy, all of Lamar County, have been arrested. Charges include two counts of aggravated assault for the […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Two men stabbed Saturday morning in Mobile, 1 critically injured

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men were stabbed by a family member early Saturday morning, according to officials at the scene. Officials were called to the 2800-block of Coronado Court just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning. That’s off of Lloyd’s Lane, south of Cottage Hill Road in west Mobile. An official confirmed the suspect is […]
MOBILE, AL
WJTV 12

Stolen pharmacy drugs lead to 3 arrests in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three men were arrested in Lamar County after they were allegedly caught with prescription drugs that were stolen from a pharmacy. Officials with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said a deputy and a K9 found $100,000 worth of prescription drugs on Thursday, August 1. Earnest Dwayne Hudson III, 22, […]
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Lucedale man killed in car crash

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A Lucedale man died Saturday after a crash on Highway 613 in George County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said James Holifield, 69, was killed after his 2007 Chevrolet HHR, traveling south, collided with a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse, traveling north, around 5 p.m.. The condition of the other driver, Johnathan Dungan, 43, […]
an17.com

Two men arrested after meth, handgun found during traffic stop

Two Alabama men were arrested after more than eight pounds of methamphetamine was found in their vehicle during a Slidell-area traffic stop. On August 25, detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a Buick Lacrosse after the vehicle’s driver was observed violating several traffic laws on Interstate 10 near Slidell.
SLIDELL, LA
WKRG News 5

Inside George County Courthouse dome renovations

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Repairs to the historic George County Courthouse roof and dome are nearly finished. The inside of the structure, 30 feet in the air, reveals unique craftsmanship that’s lasted over 100 years. The courthouse was built for about $12,000 in 1911, one year after the county was founded. In the 111 […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
4K+
Followers
161
Post
901K+
Views
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy