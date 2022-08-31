Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Mac Book Pros, jewelry, cash & more recovered; 4 arrested
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A stolen wallet from Panera eventually led to the arrest of four Peruvian nationals. Grand Island Police responded to Best Buy on Wednesday, August 31, after two women purchased two Mac Book Pros using a stolen credit card. The women then took off with two men in a Black GMC Acadia with California plates.
KETV.com
Lincoln police investigate two suspected homicides
LINCOLN, Neb. — Police found the first victim in a field early Wednesday. 61-year-old Ronald George was stabbed in the neck. By that night, police arrested 55-year-old William Wright. Police say he provided information that led them to a second body, at a Motel Six. Wright is not charged in that case and police have not released the victim's name.
York News-Times
Geneva man charged with six felonies related to meth
YORK – Alan Wellard, 58, of Geneva, has been charged with six felonies related to the possession of a large amount of methamphetamine and a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. His case has been bound over to District Court and arraignment proceedings are set for Sept....
News Channel Nebraska
Another stolen firearm recovered from Omaha gun store burglary
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another stolen gun was recovered from the bold burglaries of an Omaha gun store in early August. Five people broke into Frontier Justice at 82nd and West Center in late June. Two people did the same thing in early august. They smashed a front window to...
NebraskaTV
Four Geneva residents charged after search finds numerous drugs, children inside home
GENEVA, Neb. — Four Geneva residents face numerous charges after drugs were found in a home with children inside during a search last month. David Hickey, 43, is charged in Fillmore County Court with possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, third-degree sexual assault of a child, committing intentional child abuse-no injury, possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of a legend drug without a prescription, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of habitual criminal.
Deceased man found in tent at Platte River State Park
In a news release, Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann announced the discovery of a deceased man in a tent at Platte River State Park near Louisville.
News Channel Nebraska
Missing inmate convicted in Madison County returns to NDCS
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate that went missing on this week is back in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Officials said Kelcey Schrage reportedly did not return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) from his job in the community on Sept. 1. Schrage returned to NDCS on his own on Friday.
York News-Times
Central City man accused of stealing vehicle in York
YORK – A 55-year-old Central City man is accused of stealing a vehicle and other items in York, back in April. Hugh Riley is charged with theft by unlawful taking with a value of more than $5,000, and criminal mischief with a value between $501-$1,499 – in the first of two separate cases.
KETV.com
Shooting victim critically hurt near Omaha Country Club
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Police Department confirms a man was shot around 8 p.m. Monday night. It happened near 72nd Street and Country Club Road, just south of State Street. The victim was taken to Nebraska Medicine with life-threatening injuries. Police have not identified the victim or a...
WOWT
Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man out of Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (WOWT) - Law enforcement is looking for a missing person out of Kearney. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says Brian R. Strong, 51, of Kearney is missing. Strong is a white man and is roughly six-foot-two inches tall and 170 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, jeans and cowboy boots.
Teen girl sent to hospital after Labor Day shooting near 29th and S Streets
On Monday afternoon police responded to a shooting near 29th and S Streets in Omaha. A teenage girl was shot.
KETV.com
Man takes own life with officers present according to Omaha Police
OMAHA, Neb. — A man died in the presence of police officers Saturday morning, according to the Omaha Police Department. Police said they were called to 78th and Mary streets just before 7:30 a.m. on reports of a man threatening to harm himself. Officers said 25-year-old Daniel Davis was...
klkntv.com
One dead after Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — One person died on Monday after a crash in east Lincoln, according to police. An SUV was going north on Cotner Boulevard about 4:20 p.m., when it crashed into a traffic signal box at Holdrege Street, taking out power to the traffic lights. One of...
Lincoln shooting leaves man in critical condition on Labor Day
Lincoln Police said that a man was shot multiple times in a McDonald's parking lot early Monday morning.
klin.com
Missing Inmate Returns to CCC-L
An inmate who failed to return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) from his job in the community, is back in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS). Kelcey Schrage disappeared while at work on Thursday, September 1, 2022. He returned to NDCS on his own Friday, September 2.
KSNB Local4
Teen heads to adult trial court for Grand Island Walmart shooting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teenager arrested for a May shooting at a Grand Island Walmart is headed to adult trial court. Yahir Cardenas, 17, is charged with attempted first-degree murder,14 counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm from or near a vehicle, two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and one count of first-degree assault. A misdemeanor criminal mischief charge was dropped.
klkntv.com
Omaha man accused of selling meth in Lincoln is convicted
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Omaha man has been found guilty of selling methamphetamine. A federal jury convicted Kenneth W. Blair III of one count of possession of meth with intent to distribute and one count of distribution of 500 grams or more of meth. The investigation began in...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: One person critical, but stable after early morning shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a shooting that hospitalized one person early Monday morning. LPD said they were called to the McDonald’s just after 3:30 a.m. on 48th Street, between R and Vine, on a report of someone who had been shot. Officers arrived...
News Channel Nebraska
Utah felon found in Pawnee County, Nebraska
BEATRICE - Pawnee County Sheriffs’ Officers Saturday responded to an emergency call at Ironhorse Lake in rural Pawnee County…a call originating as a reported double fatality at the entrance of the camping area of the lake. When deputies arrived, two men were located lying in the middle of...
1011now.com
Second deadly crash in southeast Nebraska on Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Otoe County say two people were killed in a head-on crash very early Saturday morning. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a crash on Highway 50 between Cook and Syracuse, roughly a mile south of Highway 128 near County Road O.
