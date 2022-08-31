LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate that went missing on this week is back in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Officials said Kelcey Schrage reportedly did not return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) from his job in the community on Sept. 1. Schrage returned to NDCS on his own on Friday.

