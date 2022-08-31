‘Parents are now frustrated, rightfully so,’ Pawtucket mayor reacts to back to school delay at elementary school

Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Flooding temporarily displaces roughly 30 Brown University students
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Monday’s flooding resulted in roughly 30 Brown University students being temporarily displaced. A Brown spokesman said the first floor of a residence hall on Keeney Quad was impacted by flooding in Providence. He said that staff from Facilities Management and Residential Life has been...
ABC6.com
New Bedford School Committee member charged with OUI scheduled for arraignment
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford School Committee member who was charged with an OUI last week is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. Lt. Scott Carola told ABC 6 News that Ross Grace Jr. was arrested after a crash on County Street Friday. Grace Jr. was...
ABC6.com
Winters Elementary to open Tuesday, 6 days after anticipated
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Students at Henry J. Winters Elementary School will be heading back to the classroom Tuesday after a six-day delay. Pawtucket Superintendent, Dr. Cheryl McWilliams announced Saturday that the department was granted a Certificate of Occupancy, clearing classes to start. “We are so excited for the...
ABC6.com
Emerson College warns students of increase in spiked drinks at surrounding bars
BOSTON (WLNE) — Emerson College posted a notice to students earlier this week, warning them of an increase in spiked drinks in bars around Boston. The college’s police department provided the following tips to students to help them stay safe:. · Do not accept drinks from strangers.
ABC6.com
Narragansett Restaurants prep for rain, crowds on Labor Day
“Labor Day is definitely one of our busiest weekends,” Claire Cahir, an Event Coordinator and Manager for George’s of Galilee said. Restaurants, fully staffing the weekend in preparation for visitors and out of towners. “It’s typically a busy weekend, last night we actually almost hit a record for...
ABC6.com
33-year-old stabbed twice in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said Monday that a man was stabbed twice overnight. Police told ABC 6 News that the 33-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed on Jillson Street just before 3 a.m. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. The...
ABC6.com
Trial for Pawtucket officer accused in off-duty shooting set to begin Tuesday
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The trial for a Pawtucket police officer who is accused of shooting a teenager last year, is scheduled to begin Tuesday. Police said that they arrested officer Daniel Dolan after he allegedly shot at a vehicle with three teenagers inside and injured one of them.
ABC6.com
Top stories in 2 minutes
With college football officially back, ABC 6 News is off the air until 11 p.m. Get yourself caught up with today’s top stories right here. Fall River police arrested a man who is accused of assaulting an elderly couple at a gas station Friday . Sgt. Moses Pereira said...
ABC6.com
Department of Health clears reopening of two beaches for swimming
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health announced Saturday that they have cleared two East Bay beaches for swimming. A spokesperson said that the Surfer’s Rock end of Second Beach in Middletown and Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth are safe to swim at. RIDOH said...
Police: Student getting food causes school lockdown
Superintendent Javier Montañez tells 12 News administrators contacted the Providence Police Department after receiving reports of a "suspicious individual" walking out and back in through an unlocked back door.
Heavy rains cause building collapse, road closures in Rhode Island
As heavy rain swept through southern New England Monday, Rhode Island’s buildings and roads took the brunt of it. Shortly before 5:00 p.m., Providence Police tweeted that a building on Peace Street had suffered a partial collapse. The building was unoccupied at the time and no one was hurt during the incident.
Beloved Roxbury Community Organizer ID'd As Man Killed Near Jackson Square
A community in Boston is reeling after one of its most prominent and beloved residents was killed when a 54-year-old man "knowingly" ran over him outside of an MBTA station early Thursday morning, authorities said. Thomas Ruffen had just left his Jackson Square home around 4:30 a.m. when security video...
ABC6.com
Several cars stuck due to flooding on Charles Street in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Several cars got caught in flooded roadways on Charles Street in Providence Monday night. Department of Public Work crews arrived at Charles Street by the West River just after 10 p.m. An ABC 6 News crew saw several vehicles stuck in the flooded roadway. Crews...
ABC6.com
Man to serve five years in prison for double-shooting in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The last of four people indicted in connection to a double-shooting outside of a gas station in New Bedford has been sentenced to serve five years in prison. Last week, Brian Ortiz pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and battery by discharge of...
ABC6.com
Car flips over in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car flipped over in Providence early Monday morning. Providence police responded just before 6 a.m. to the crash on Thurbers Avenue. Police told ABC 6 News crews at the scene that the driver had minor injuries.
ABC6.com
Driver injured in fiery rollover crash in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A driver was injured in a fiery rollover crash in Warwick early Sunday morning. Warwick police responded at about 3 a.m. to Route 95 south near the Route 295 ramp overpass. The car struck a concrete barrier, rolled over and then struck a concrete wall...
ABC6.com
West Nile Virus found in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Plymouth County Mosquito Control Project found a mosquito infected with West Nile Virus in Brockton Friday. The infected mosquito was found in the Campello section of the city. Brockton said that technicians from the Plymouth County Mosquito Control Project will start spraying the entire...
ABC6.com
Police: 17-year-old shot in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot Saturday night. Providence police said they responded to Salmon and Richland streets just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday for a shooting. Investigators said a 17-year-old boy was shot. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital. The victim’s condition...
ABC6.com
Man in hospital after stabbing in Central Falls
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) – Central Falls police confirmed that a man was stabbed Sunday night on Sumner Street. Police said that man was taken to the hospital and with non-life threatening injuries. Captain Craig Viens told ABC6 it appears the incident is isolated as the victim and suspect...
