MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - “When I was a little girl, people used to come here to this park and throw coins in it and make wishes,” said Erica Watson. If Erica and her 15-year-old son Devin Smith had one wish, it would be for Devin to get a new kidney. The teen has been living with kidney disease since shortly after birth.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO