Alabama train engineer indicted in death of worker on rails
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A train engineer who was allegedly chatting on video when his locomotive struck heavy equipment on the tracks in south Alabama, killing a Mississippi man, was charged with reckless manslaughter in the crash, court documents show. James Jeffery Elder, 49, of Spanish Fort was indicted last week by Mobile County grand […]
Fugitive of the Week: Terrance Fayne II
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Terrance Fayne II, who Marshals say could be in the area of Brewton Avenue in Mobile. Fayne II is wanted […]
MPD investigate several disturbances on Schillinger Road South Saturday night
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police were busy Saturday night investigating two incidents on Schillinger Road South, including one in which shots were fired. Officers responded around 9:50 p.m. to the AMC Theater at 785 Schillinger Road South regarding a complaint of disorderly conduct involving juveniles in the parking lot. When officers arrived, the crowd dispersed, according to the Mobile Police Department.
Separate shooting deaths under investigation in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday night, law enforcement agencies responded to two unrelated shootings in Jackson County which left two people dead. A man died after a shooting in Moss Point, and a woman died after a shooting in Vancleave. Moss Point Police responded to a scene on Molden...
Mobile man helping Jackson residents with dozens of cases of bottled water
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Following the recent water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, a Mobile man is doing his part to make sure our neighbors have clean water. An 18-wheeler full of cases is set to arrive in Jackson Tuesday and it started with local business owner Lorenzo Martin. “It’s about...
MPD: Suspect stabs 2 relatives
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are trying to determine what led a person to stab two relatives Saturday morning. The incident happened on Coronado Court. According to police, one victim sustained critical injuries while the other was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities said the suspect is related to both victims.
Woman hides in bathroom with two kids when shots ring out in West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gunshots Saturday night near a busy store on Schillinger Road left bystanders completely rattled, especially the woman who called 911 while hiding in a bathroom stall, huddled with her children. “I heard someone say that shots had been fired,” said Amber Barnard, who was inside Target....
Two men stabbed Saturday morning in Mobile, 1 critically injured
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men were stabbed by a family member early Saturday morning, according to officials at the scene. Officials were called to the 2800-block of Coronado Court just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning. That’s off of Lloyd’s Lane, south of Cottage Hill Road in west Mobile. An official confirmed the suspect is […]
MPD wants people to report crimes to police, not just on social media
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department say people are quick to post a crime to social media but often fail to actually file a police report. While the police department encourages people to inform their neighbors of criminal activity, it is also urging them to call and file a police report.
Man found dead in Greene County road
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a Lucedale man was found dead in the road Friday night in Greene County. Lewis Rockwell, 45, was found next to a motorcycle in the roadway on Moody Chapel Road near McLain around 9 p.m. Friday, The Greene County Herald first reported. Gunshot wounds are […]
MPD investigating possible drowning in west Mobile pond
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a possible drowning in a west Mobile pond Friday evening. A 60-year-man was found dead floating in a pond behind a home on Walter Smith Road. The incident happened around 7 p.m. FOX10 News is working to get more details and will...
Several women concerned at Mobile apartment complex after reports of suspicious person
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Several young women in Mobile are growing very concerned. They say a suspicious person has been coming to their apartment complex for months, and they want something done about it. The unknown person was caught on camera walking through The Social at South Alabama Apartments and is...
Chelsey stops by FOX10 Midday with baby Scottie
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We kicked off our new FOX10 Midday show with the return of Chelsey Sayasane. Chelsey stopped by for a visit with her baby girl “Scottie”!. Both mom and baby are doing well. We catch up with Chelsey about her life as a new mom and all about baby Scottie.
Davidson High School student graduates from elite U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Blessings Kibet, a student at W.P. Davidson High School in Mobile, AL completed an intensive eight-week U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy aviation program at Elizabeth City State University in Elizabeth City, NC. The program took place from May 31-July 28. Kibet was one of just 20...
Mississippi inmate dies at detention center
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is working with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department to find out why an inmate died Friday morning in the Adult Detention Center. Around 9 a.m., deputies found Justin Holloman unresponsive in his cell. The jail’s medical staff gave Holloman...
Local teen one step closer to kidney transplant
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - “When I was a little girl, people used to come here to this park and throw coins in it and make wishes,” said Erica Watson. If Erica and her 15-year-old son Devin Smith had one wish, it would be for Devin to get a new kidney. The teen has been living with kidney disease since shortly after birth.
One man confirmed dead in late night shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police have released a statement regarding their investigation into a shooting that happened Thursday night. “On Thursday, September 1, 2022, at approximately 9:38 p.m., officers responded to 3006 Halls Mill Road, Shell Gas Station, concerning shots fired. Upon arrival, officers did not locate a victim but observed a window at the business shattered by gunfire.
Thursday night's homicide victim a 2020 Blount High School graduate
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The victim in Thursday night's homicide in Mobile is Cornelius Harris, a Blount High School graduate, according to family. A window at the Shell gas station on Halls Mill Road was shattered by a bullet. Mobile Police were dispatched there Thursday night in response to shots fired, but there was no one there. Not long after, police got a call about a gun shot victim at a Krystal restaurant on Government.
Fatal motorcycle, car crash in Baldwin Co., US 98 now open
UPDATE (5:15 p.m.): The two-car crash was fatal according to incident command with Perdido Beach Volunteer Fire Department. The crash involved one motorcycle and another car. UPDATE (5:10 p.m.): Both lanes on US 98 are now open. BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement agency said a two-car crash on Friday afternoon has […]
Shooting victim found at Krystal parking lot: Mobile Police
UPDATE: Mobile man dies from gunshot wounds MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed one was shot late Thursday night at the Krystal parking lot off of Government Boulevard (4110 Government Blvd.). The victim was sent to the hospital. There are no other details at this time. WKRG is working to learn […]
