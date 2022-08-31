Read full article on original website
Related
koamnewsnow.com
News to Know: Man arrested for Boone County, Missouri murder and South Range Line Bridge construction begins
Boone County, MO. — Boone county deputies arrested a 23-year-old for allegedly killing a 52-year-old Hartsburg, Missouri man. At around 8 PM on September 2nd — Boone county communications received a 911 call regarding an unconscious man in the 18-thousand block of south Old Route A. Police say the victim had apparent injuries indicative of an assault and homicide. According to the media release — officers quickly located a 23-year-old suspect and made an arrest at a nearby residence. Deputies requested these charges: first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
koamnewsnow.com
Boone County deputies arrest homicide suspect
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – Boone County Deputies arrested a 23-year-old for allegedly killing a 52-year-old Hartsburg, Missouri man. At around 8:00 P.M. on September 2nd, Boone County Communications received a 911 call regarding an unconscious man in the 18000 block of S Old Route A. When officers arrived, they...
Franklin County man dead after suffering gunshot wound, investigation underway
ST CLAIR, Mo. — An investigation is underway after Franklin County Deputies found a man dead in St. Clair, Missouri. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office posted a press release on its Facebook page about the incident. Franklin County Deputies responded at 1:20 p.m. on Sept. 2 to the 5800...
Highway Patrol investigates non-deadly officer-involved shooting in Monroe
MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed it is investigating a non-deadly officer-involved shooting in Monroe County. Early Saturday morning, Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control was requested to work a non-fatal officer-involved shooting by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Troop B information officer Justin Dunn confirmed the shooting involved a The post Highway Patrol investigates non-deadly officer-involved shooting in Monroe appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man arrested, charged in connection to Camden County homicide
A man suspected of killing his roommate with a vehicle Tuesday was arrested Thursday night by authorities with the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office.
Autopsy reveals Villa Ridge man clearing brush died from a gunshot
ST. CLAIR, Mo. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly shooting near St. Clair. Deputies say 53-year-old Hugh Campbell of Villa Ridge was found dead Friday afternoon off of Dry Branch Road. Campbell was reportedly in the area to clear out timber and brush. An autopsy performed yesterday revealed that Campbell had […]
kjluradio.com
Franklin County man shot & killed while clearing timber in St. Clair
Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a Franklin County man. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it was called Friday afternoon to the 5800 block of Dry Branch Road in St. Clair. When deputies arrived, they found Hugh Campbell, 53, of Villa Ridge, dead at the scene. Authorities...
3-year-old killed after car overturns in Morgan Co.
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A child was killed in a car crash after the vehicle he was in overturned in Morgan County. Larry Lunnin, 40, of Rocky Mount was driving a 2014 Jeep Wrangler with a 7-year-old boy and a 3-year-old boy on Route W Saturday when the vehicle left the right side of the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
kwos.com
Callaway County man leads cops on a chase
A Holts Summit man faces charges after a police chase. 30 – year old Joshua Temmen is charged with tampering with a vehicle and resisting arrest. He was wanted in connection with thefts in the Tebbetts and Wainwright areas. A deputy tried to pull Temmen over north of New Bloomfield earlier this week. He was arrested after his car broke down. He was on parole from the Department of Corrections.
krcgtv.com
Judge denies bond reduction for mother of dead infant found in a tire
BOONE COUNTY — An infant death case continued Friday at the Boone County Courthouse. Lavosha Daniels, 28, of St. Louis appeared before a Boone County judge. The judge denied a request for a bond reduction. Daniels faces charges of abandonment of a corpse and child endangerment resulting in the...
Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide south of Ashland
Several law enforcement agencies had blocked off a large area along a road south of Ashland on Friday night. The post Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide south of Ashland appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
4-Year-Old Killed In Crash On Lake Area Highway
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A 4-year-old boy was killed Saturday afternoon when a Jeep Wrangler crashed on Route W. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Larry Lunnin, of Rocky Mount, Mo., was driving the vehicle southbound on Route W at around 3:10 p.m. when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, hit a sign, and overturned. Lunnin and a 7-year-old child in the vehicle had minor injuries, but a 4-year-old child in the vehicle was killed in the crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Four-year-old boy from Rocky Mount dies in crash near Versailles
UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports it arrested Larry Lunnin Sunday afternoon on the following charges: second-degree involuntary manslaughter, failure to drive on the right half of the road resulting in a crash, two counts of failure to secure a child less than 8 years of age in a child restraint or booster seat, second-degree murder, and two counts of child abduction/kidnapping.
Burglars ram car into Osage County Guns
A car drove into the front of Osage County Guns in Wright City around 1:40 a.m.
kjluradio.com
Three arrested after search warrants served in Miller County
Three people are arrested in Miller County over the past week, after authorities serve several search warrants across the county. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says deputies searched home on Village Marina Road on Saturday. They found 30 grams of fentanyl, five grams methamphetamine, 4 grams cocaine, 4 oxytocin tablets, 5 clonazepam tablets and two guns, which one of which was stolen.
kjluradio.com
Fort Leonard Wood woman seriously injured in one-car crash
A Fort Leonard Wood woman is seriously injured when she wrecks her car in northwest Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Shaquana Robinson, 28, was driving on Highway U, about 10 miles north of Richland, early Monday morning when she drove off the edge of the road, struck a culvert, and overturned, coming to rest off the side of the road.
kjluradio.com
Versailles' man dies, Kansas man seriously injured, in suspected alcohol-related crash
A Morgan County man dies and a Kansas man faces criminal charges following a two-vehicle accident just south of Versailles. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Steven Stafford, 25, of Versailles, was driving on Highway 5 Friday night when his car was struck head-on by a SUV. The patrol says Stafford was driving northbound when a SUV, driven by Alexander Luttrell, 36, of Kansas City, Kansas, attempted to pass several vehicles at once, driving into Stafford’s path. Stafford was pronounced dead at the scene.
Law enforcement blocks off large scene south of Ashland
Several law enforcement agencies had blocked off a large area along a road south of Ashland on Friday night. The post Law enforcement blocks off large scene south of Ashland appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Moberly woman hit by car, killed on Interstate 70 in Cooper County
A Moberly woman was hit and killed while standing on Interstate 70 eastbound in Cooper County on Friday morning, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The post Moberly woman hit by car, killed on Interstate 70 in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG MAN ARRESTED IN SEDALIA FOR ACTIVE WARRANT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Warrensburg man with an active warrant in Lafayette County was arrested in Sedalia on Sunday, August 28. According to a police report from the Sedalia Police Department, Dillon Palmer was arrested at the 1400 block of South Park Avenue after a disturbance. The officers found that Palmer had an active arrest warrant for possession of a controlled substance in Lafayette County. Palmer was placed under arrest and taken to the Pettis County Jail by Sedalia Police.
Comments / 0