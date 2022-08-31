ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callaway County, MO

News to Know: Man arrested for Boone County, Missouri murder and South Range Line Bridge construction begins

Boone County, MO. — Boone county deputies arrested a 23-year-old for allegedly killing a 52-year-old Hartsburg, Missouri man. At around 8 PM on September 2nd — Boone county communications received a 911 call regarding an unconscious man in the 18-thousand block of south Old Route A. Police say the victim had apparent injuries indicative of an assault and homicide. According to the media release — officers quickly located a 23-year-old suspect and made an arrest at a nearby residence. Deputies requested these charges: first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Highway Patrol investigates non-deadly officer-involved shooting in Monroe

MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed it is investigating a non-deadly officer-involved shooting in Monroe County. Early Saturday morning, Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control was requested to work a non-fatal officer-involved shooting by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Troop B information officer Justin Dunn confirmed the shooting involved a The post Highway Patrol investigates non-deadly officer-involved shooting in Monroe appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Autopsy reveals Villa Ridge man clearing brush died from a gunshot

ST. CLAIR, Mo. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly shooting near St. Clair. Deputies say 53-year-old Hugh Campbell of Villa Ridge was found dead Friday afternoon off of Dry Branch Road. Campbell was reportedly in the area to clear out timber and brush. An autopsy performed yesterday revealed that Campbell had […]
Callaway County man leads cops on a chase

A Holts Summit man faces charges after a police chase. 30 – year old Joshua Temmen is charged with tampering with a vehicle and resisting arrest. He was wanted in connection with thefts in the Tebbetts and Wainwright areas. A deputy tried to pull Temmen over north of New Bloomfield earlier this week. He was arrested after his car broke down. He was on parole from the Department of Corrections.
4-Year-Old Killed In Crash On Lake Area Highway

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A 4-year-old boy was killed Saturday afternoon when a Jeep Wrangler crashed on Route W. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Larry Lunnin, of Rocky Mount, Mo., was driving the vehicle southbound on Route W at around 3:10 p.m. when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, hit a sign, and overturned. Lunnin and a 7-year-old child in the vehicle had minor injuries, but a 4-year-old child in the vehicle was killed in the crash.
UPDATED: Four-year-old boy from Rocky Mount dies in crash near Versailles

UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports it arrested Larry Lunnin Sunday afternoon on the following charges: second-degree involuntary manslaughter, failure to drive on the right half of the road resulting in a crash, two counts of failure to secure a child less than 8 years of age in a child restraint or booster seat, second-degree murder, and two counts of child abduction/kidnapping.
Three arrested after search warrants served in Miller County

Three people are arrested in Miller County over the past week, after authorities serve several search warrants across the county. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says deputies searched home on Village Marina Road on Saturday. They found 30 grams of fentanyl, five grams methamphetamine, 4 grams cocaine, 4 oxytocin tablets, 5 clonazepam tablets and two guns, which one of which was stolen.
Fort Leonard Wood woman seriously injured in one-car crash

A Fort Leonard Wood woman is seriously injured when she wrecks her car in northwest Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Shaquana Robinson, 28, was driving on Highway U, about 10 miles north of Richland, early Monday morning when she drove off the edge of the road, struck a culvert, and overturned, coming to rest off the side of the road.
Versailles' man dies, Kansas man seriously injured, in suspected alcohol-related crash

A Morgan County man dies and a Kansas man faces criminal charges following a two-vehicle accident just south of Versailles. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Steven Stafford, 25, of Versailles, was driving on Highway 5 Friday night when his car was struck head-on by a SUV. The patrol says Stafford was driving northbound when a SUV, driven by Alexander Luttrell, 36, of Kansas City, Kansas, attempted to pass several vehicles at once, driving into Stafford’s path. Stafford was pronounced dead at the scene.
WARRENSBURG MAN ARRESTED IN SEDALIA FOR ACTIVE WARRANT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

A Warrensburg man with an active warrant in Lafayette County was arrested in Sedalia on Sunday, August 28. According to a police report from the Sedalia Police Department, Dillon Palmer was arrested at the 1400 block of South Park Avenue after a disturbance. The officers found that Palmer had an active arrest warrant for possession of a controlled substance in Lafayette County. Palmer was placed under arrest and taken to the Pettis County Jail by Sedalia Police.
