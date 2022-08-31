Read full article on original website
Can the Jordan cross country teams find depth behind their top runners?. Both squads return one runner who competed in the Class AA state meet last year. Senior Kendra Krueger was making her fourth-career appearance for the girls team, finishing 24th overall on the 5,000-meter course at St. Olaf College in Northfield with a time of 19:38.55.
The third Jordan Hall of Fame induction ceremony will include a three-sport athlete, a former state championship coach and a longtime statistician as well as a founding member of the school's hall of committee. Dave Hentges, Gregg Busch and Colleen Chambers will be enshrined Sept. 23 in a ceremony that's...
Shakopee has long been noted for the beauty of its quota of the fair sex, but it is also entitled to fame for mighty men, it seems. Some local statistician has figured out the fact that there are at least 33 big fellows that tip the beam at 200 pounds and over.
The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 22-28. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Driving & DWIs:. Aug....
The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 23-29. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Growing up, Savage native Dan Meyers said that he didn’t know he wanted to be a police officer. Originally, after graduating from Burnsville High School in 2015, Meyers pursued an educational path to become an electrician. But after one semester, he said something “clicked in his head” and he decided to scrap that idea and pursue a career in law enforcement, instead.
The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 18-24. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
