Buddy Brew will open new location at USF Tampa campus next spring

By Molly Ryan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0narZH_0hcdklJW00
Buddy Brew Coffee at Tampa food hall Armature Works.
Buddy Brew, the Tampa-based coffee roaster and chain, will soon be at the disposal of sleep-deprived college students at USF's Tampa campus.

The chain's newest location is set to open in the new Judy Genshaft Honors College, an 85,000 square-foot facility dedicated to the university's longest-serving  president, Judy Genshaft, set to open in spring of 2023.

According to Tampa Bay Business Journal, the cafe will be located on the first floor of the five-story building.

Buddy Brew—an ode to owners Dave and Susan Ward's dog, Buddy—first began as online coffee retailers until opening their first store in Tampa.

Today, the chain has 10 operating outposts—including locations in Sarasota, Tampa International Airport and well-known food hall, Armature works—with more slated to open.

