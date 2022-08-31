ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Charlie Crist to make 'important campaign announcement' in Orlando on Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Charlie Crist, Democratic candidate for governor of Florida, will be in Orlando on Tuesday for what his office calls an "important campaign announcement." His running mate, Karla Hernandez, and Congressional candidate Maxwell Frost will also be at the news conference. According to an email from his office,...
