fox35orlando.com
Charlie Crist to make 'important campaign announcement' in Orlando on Tuesday
ORLANDO, Fla. - Charlie Crist, Democratic candidate for governor of Florida, will be in Orlando on Tuesday for what his office calls an "important campaign announcement." His running mate, Karla Hernandez, and Congressional candidate Maxwell Frost will also be at the news conference. According to an email from his office,...
Florida beaches packed for Labor Day holiday
It was a busy Labor Day on Volusia County beaches as throngs of people celebrated the "end of summer." Volusia County Beach Safety said eight swimmers had to be rescued from the ocean without any major issue.
'Michael Myers' spotted at Florida beach during Labor Day weekend
PANAMA CITY, Fla. - A man dressed up as horror icon Michael Myers was spotted strolling along a beach in Florida during the Labor Day weekend. Todd Easter says he was at Panama City Beach early Sunday morning when he spotted the masked slasher from a condo building. Despite his...
Social media threat targeting Florida middle school considered non-credible; authorities notified
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Seminole County School District said a social media threat that began to spread last week is not believed to be credible, and that the district has alerted Casselberry Police and Seminole County Sheriff's Office to investigate. In an email sent to parents on Sunday, South...
Nice weather draws big crowds to Florida beaches for Labor Day holiday
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - People packed Volusia County beaches as Labor Day marked the unofficial end to summer. "So we’re just hanging out at the beach with the boys and letting them get out of the house and away from the computers for a little bit," said Kimberly Purdue.
Shooting and brawl at Minnesota State Fair triggers mass crowd panic, exodus, and early closure
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A person was shot during a brawl in the Midway section of the Minnesota State Fair Saturday night, triggering a mass panic and chaotic crowd rushing out of the area, resulting in the early closure of the fairgrounds. The Minnesota State Fair Police Department...
Artemis l to liftoff from Florida's Space Coast on historic mission around the moon
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. - All eyes are on Florida's Space Coast to see history in the making Saturday as NASA attempts to launch a mega moon rocket on a mission that will orbit the moon and return back to Earth. The 2-hour launch window for the second attempt of...
