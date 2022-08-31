Read full article on original website
No charges filed against Sedalia officers in deadly May shooting
The Sedalia Police Department said Friday that the Pettis County prosecutor decided not to file charges against the officer who shot and killed a man in May. The post No charges filed against Sedalia officers in deadly May shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Police Reports For September 2, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Last Saturday night, Officers observed a silver SUV drifting back and forth on West Main Street. Officers conducted a traffic stop at West Main Street and North Missouri Avenue. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Sedalia Police Department, where he provided a breath sample on the DMT that showed his BAC was above 0.08. Raul Agustin, 26, of Sedalia, was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released. A request for the charge of Driving While Intoxicated has been submitted to the prosecutor.
Warrensburg Man Arrested On Warrant With $15K Bond After Disturbance
On Sunday at 5:20 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 1400 block of South Park for a disturbance. After providing their info to officers, one of the parties involved was found to have an active warrant out of Lafayette County for possession of a controlled substance. 28-year-old Dillon J. Palmer...
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY STEALING IN SALINE COUNTY
A Marshall man has been charged with a felony in Saline County. According to a probable cause statement, a victim from Slater informed a Saline County Sherriff Deputy that a game camera had been stolen from property.. A second victim stated that he had placed the camera on the property...
Amtrak Depot Trespasser Arrested
On Tuesday morning at 10:11 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to the Amtrak Depot, 103 E. Pacific, for a report of a trespassed person on the property. The officer spoke with a City employee, who said that a subject who had been previously trespassed from the property, had returned. A computer...
KCTV 5
Sedalia police offer reward after jewelry store is burglarized
SEDALIA, Mo. (KCTV) - A reward of up to $2,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest following a jewelry store burglary in Sedalia, Missouri. According to Sedalia police, the Reed & Sons Jewelry Store in the 800 block of Thompson Blvd. was burglarized at about 4:20 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29.
Sedalia Man Arrested After Brief Chase
Sedalia Police conducted a subject check on a wanted person at 5th and Emmet Avenue Friday at 1:45 p.m. But when contact was made the subject fled on foot, but was caught a short distance away, where methamphetamine was found on his person. 24-year-old Barry C. Rivera of Sedalia was...
Missouri man charged in deadly shooting of wife, called 911 after
A 27-year-old man is charged with murder and accused of shooting his wife inside their Clinton, Missouri, home at close range Saturday.
northwestmoinfo.com
Hardin Man Facing Felony Drug Charge
A Hardin man was arrested on a felony drug possession charge Wednesday in Ray County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 26-year-old Hardin resident Shaun D. Hughes was arrested at 4:07 Wednesday afternoon on a charge of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and was cited for excessive window tint.
Sedalia Police Reports For August 31, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Sunday evening, Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of South Park Avenue in reference to a disturbance. After providing their information to Dispatchers, one of the parties involved had an active warrant for their arrest. Dillon J. Palmer, 28, of Warrensburg, was arrested on his warrant from Lafayette County for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Palmer was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was given a total bond of $15,000 cash or surety.
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG MAN ARRESTED IN SEDALIA FOR ACTIVE WARRANT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Warrensburg man with an active warrant in Lafayette County was arrested in Sedalia on Sunday, August 28. According to a police report from the Sedalia Police Department, Dillon Palmer was arrested at the 1400 block of South Park Avenue after a disturbance. The officers found that Palmer had an active arrest warrant for possession of a controlled substance in Lafayette County. Palmer was placed under arrest and taken to the Pettis County Jail by Sedalia Police.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For September 2, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. As previously reported, on the night of August 31st, a Deputy from the Pettis County Sheriff's Department met with a Warrensburg Police Officer at the Pettis and Johnson County line. Deputies took custody of Stewart Kimbrell, 49, of Sedalia. Kimbrell was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be held on 10 different warrants. Three Failure to Appear warrants were out of Pettis County. Two were for Possession of a Controlled Substance ($7500 cash or surety bond) one for Speeding (Over 11-15 MPH, $60 cash only bond). Three were Sedalia Municipal Failure to Appear warrants for Property Damage, Littering, and Trespassing ($60 cash only bond each). One warrant was out of Stewart County for Larceny (Parts from a Motor Vehicle, no bond). One Failure to Appear warrant was from the Laurie Police Department for Stealing ($100 cash only bond). Kimbrell also had a Probation Violation warrant from Henry County for Possession of a Controlled Substance ($10,000 cash or surety bond).
Bates City Man Killed in Jackson County Crash
A Bates City man was killed in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2002 Ford F-550, driven by 20-year-old Brady A. Fox of Richmond, was on US 50 at Alley Jackson Road just before 8 a.m., when was making a left turn and a westbound 2015 Ford Transit, driven by 27-year-old Austin B. Vantine of Bates City, overtook and struck the rear of the F-550.
lakeexpo.com
UPDATE: Police Nab Suspect Wanted For Lake Of The Ozarks Homicide
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. -- Police south of Lake of the Ozarks on Thursday arrested a man believed to be the lead suspect in a homicide earlier this week. The Camden County Sheriff received word Thursday night that Jordan Fitzgerald Jones, 32, of Camdenton, was in custody in the Laclede County Jail.
Sedalia Man Arrested for DWI (Prior Offender), Driving While Suspended
On Aug. 18 at around 9:30 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to East Hardee's, 715 E. Broadway, for a report of an intoxicated driver. Upon arrival, the suspected driver was leaving the parking lot. A traffic stop was conducted at 10th and Montgomery. Investigation revealed that the driver, 53-year-old Bruce Jules...
Columbia Missourian
Death investigation reveals Moberly woman struck by vehicle, killed on I-70
A Moberly woman was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday morning along Interstate 70, according to a crash report from the highway patrol. Belinda Hendricks, 29, was standing in the eastbound lanes around 5:30 a.m. when she was struck by a Toyota Prius, driven by Sedalia resident Inocente Prisciliano, the report said.
Fugitives Summers, Kimbrell Apprehended in Warrensburg
On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Warrensburg Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Members of the Johnson County Crime Resolution Team (CRT) obtained information of the whereabouts of two wanted fugitives involved in an incident from Pettis County, which occurred on Monday, Aug. 8. The two suspects, 49-year-old Stewart Kimbrell...
Patrol IDs Missouri woman who died in pedestrian accident
COOPER COUNTY—A Missouri woman died in an accident just after 5:30a.m. Friday in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Toyota Prius driven by Inocente M. Prisciliano, 45, Sedalia, was eastbound on Interstate 70 just west of the Route 41 exit. The vehicle struck a pedestrian...
Sedalia Couple Arrested After Traffic Stop on Speeding Vehicle
A Sedalia couple got arrested Friday afternoon around 2:40 p.m., after Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop at 32nd and Clinton Road on a speeding vehicle with a defective brake lamp. A computer check of the driver, 35-year-old Jeffrey Lockington of Sedalia, revealed he was driving while revoked. The passenger,...
Daily News
Pit bulls find new homes, careers in Ray County
The Ray County Sheriff’s Office has a new member on its team – Jinx, a 6-year-old pit bull. The dog is part of the Ray County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Unit. Jinx is partnered with Deputy Austin…
