bubearcats.com
Volleyball to play at Central Connecticut State Tournament
VESTAL, N.Y. - Binghamton volleyball hits the road for the first time this season, as the team will battle it out at a weekend tournament at Central Connecticut State. The Bearcats face host Blue Devils Friday and Columbia and St. Peter's Saturday afternoon. BU is coming off a 2-1 opening...
bubearcats.com
Men's golf set to begin fall season
VESTAL, N.Y. - Binghamton golf kicks off the fall season Saturday morning at the Alex Lagowitz Memorial tournament, hosted by Colgate. Saturday's action will see 36 holes of golf played by each competitor followed by one final round of 18 Sunday. The two-day event will feature 14 competing teams and is located at Seven Oaks Golf Club.
Tioga Downs to host premiere harness racing championship
Tioga Downs Casino Resort will host the New York Sire Stakes Day of Champions next week on Saturday, September 10th.
Binghamton crematory closes down
A crematory on Binghamton's Northside has closed down.
bucknellian.net
Lewisburg Freez closes after three decades in business
The Lewisburg Freez closed its doors permanently on Aug. 26, after 32 years in business. “We have always believed that we wanted to make a great product that was affordable for our customers,” The Freez wrote in a public Facebook post. “With rent increases, this would no longer be possible. Because of this, the land owners have decided that they want to move forward with plans that do not include the Freez.”
More on Avelo offering non-stop flights to Florida
Avelo Airlines announced the first new air service in 2 decades during a news conference at the Greater Binghamton Airport this morning.
Lancaster Farming
22-Year-Old Singer Noah G. Fowler Writes Songs Inspired by Rural Pennsylvania Roots
CAPON BRIDGE, W.Va. — Synchronicity: The simultaneous occurrence of events which appear significantly related but have no discernible causal connection. I had taken an unexpected trip to West Virginia for a friend’s funeral and found myself on the banks of the Cacapon River, playing guitar for two people I’d met at the service. We were behind The River House, a nonprofit arts/music cafe that serves as the beating heart of the local creative community. A young man was setting up to perform that night, and I introduced myself. His name was Noah G. Fowler, he was from Carlisle, Pennsylvania (now living in Nashville), and he looked to be in his 20s. I promised to return for his show.
Opening day of Wyoming County Fair
MESHOPPEN, Pa. — Wednesday is the opening day at the Wyoming County Fair. "We hope everyone just comes together and enjoys it as a family, has fun on the rides, has some good food, you know, enjoy our 4-H, the grounds acts, things like that. Just spend time together as a family, especially since school just started, and it is a holiday weekend," said fair board member Ashley Burke.
webbweekly.com
Paul C. Eck, 83
Paul C. Eck, 83 of Williamsport passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport. His wife the former Caryll A. Lorimer passed away October 9, 2018. He was born on August 6, 1939 in Williamsport and was the son of Paul H. and Charlotte Kinley Eck. Paul was a...
Love Spiedie Fest? Check Out The NYS Festival Of Balloons Labor Day Weekend
Are your plans still up in the air for how you will spend your Labor Day weekend? Well, how about an 'up in the air' plan then? And by that, I mean a Festival of Balloons event. If you love the amazing times at our own Spiedie Fest, you may...
PhillyBite
Exploring Gravity Hill in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania
- Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, is a small town with a population of 363 people. The town is home to the famous Gravity Hill. You'll also find the Naylor Observatory and Gifford Pinchot State Park. Gravity Hill in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania. While the hill is a fun place to spend a day, it's...
webbweekly.com
Sara Elise Hasselman, 19
Sara Elise Hasselman, 19, of Williamsport, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at her home. Born June 8, 2003, in Williamsport, she was a daughter of Jeffrey R. and Valerie L. (Dyer) Hasselman. Sara attended Loyalsock Township School District. She loved all things art and music, especially the...
Schuylkill County band is an international sensation
TREMONT, Pa. — This is Crobot– A hard rock band known across the United States. The band has performed in 20 countries and made the Billboard Top 10. One thing fans may not know is that Crobot got its start in Schuylkill County. Lead singer Brandon Yeagley says...
thehomepagenetwork.com
Jim Fitch Retires from Jim’s Sporting Goods
CANTON – Wednesday, August 24, 2022 was the official signing of the papers for Jim and Carol Fitch. After owning Jim’s Sporting Goods for very close to 50 years they are retiring. It is nice to know they are leaving with their life long work in good hands. Jim and Carol took time to say goodbye and turn over the keys on Canton Home Page. Watch the broadcast to hear his words.
New airline coming to Greater Binghamton Airport
Avelo Airlines has announced plans to provide air service to the Greater Binghamton Airport.
Former Bucknell employee charged with credit card fraud
LEWISBURG, Pa. — A former employee of Bucknell University has been charged with access device fraud. Police say Tonya Struble, of Mifflinburg, used a credit card in her name on a Bucknell University account. The university credit card was used for personal expenses totaling more than $26,000. This happened...
NewsChannel 36
Emergency Plane Landing at Elmira-Corning Airport
BIG FLAT, N.Y. (WENY) -- A float plane had an emergency landing at the Elmira Corning Regional Airport, this afternoon. The airport's manager, Tom Freeman, said the plane carried a pilot and one passenger. The plane landed safely on one wheel, at the airport. He said the plane had two...
NewsChannel 36
A New Mom and Pop Bakery Opens in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Honeyduke Confections, a new mom and pop allergen-friendly bakery, has opened in Elmira. The bakery sells homemade baked goods, breakfast items, sweets and more. The co-owners said this is where everything is made from scratch, with love. “We're more than just a sugar shop,” said co-owner...
thehomepagenetwork.com
The Route 6 Country Shoppes
MANSFIELD – The Route 6 Country Shoppes are a destination shopping experience in Mansfield. The gigantic warehouse houses nearly 50 vendors with an eclectic mix of inventory. The term “something for everyone” rings true here. There are large and small home furnishings including handcrafted live edge furniture,...
Two arrested in connection to fatal Liberty, Pa. shooting
Two people were arrested earlier today in connection to the fatal shooting in Liberty Pa. over the weekend, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
