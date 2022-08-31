CAPON BRIDGE, W.Va. — Synchronicity: The simultaneous occurrence of events which appear significantly related but have no discernible causal connection. I had taken an unexpected trip to West Virginia for a friend’s funeral and found myself on the banks of the Cacapon River, playing guitar for two people I’d met at the service. We were behind The River House, a nonprofit arts/music cafe that serves as the beating heart of the local creative community. A young man was setting up to perform that night, and I introduced myself. His name was Noah G. Fowler, he was from Carlisle, Pennsylvania (now living in Nashville), and he looked to be in his 20s. I promised to return for his show.

