The Will Levis for Heisman whispers were there heading into the season. Really, they were more than whispers. Just a week ago, the Lexington Herald-Leader broke down what it believed the former Penn State passer turned Kentucky Wildcat would have to do to be named college football’s best player. He is on the odds lists — way down there — being put out in Vegas for the award, although he told the newspaper he “doesn’t look at that stuff.”

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO