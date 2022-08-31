ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bernice Keller Henson
5d ago

Congratulations to the family. Last year my X daughter in law won $500,000.00 in Mohave County after buying a Solitaire Strach off lottery ticket at a Terrible Herbs gas station. l0l0

AZFamily

Men rescued after rushing waters swept truck away in western Arizona

GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men were rescued after their pickup truck was swept away in rushing waters Sunday night in Golden Valley. A 64-year-old man called 911 around 7:30 p.m. to report that he and his passenger were stranded after driving into a running wash. The Ford pickup had been swept off of Estrella Road near Agua Fria Drive in Golden Valley and both men were surrounded by water.
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ
Fox5 KVVU

36K people lose power after powerful storm hits Laughlin, Bullhead City

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Severe weather hammered Laughlin and Bullhead City Sunday evening, leading to both NV Energy and Mohave Electric reporting outages. Mohave Electric said 50 distribution poles were downed by the storm around 6:30 p.m., leaving 36,000 residents without power. At 8 p.m., NV Energy reported 3,744 customers without power.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KGUN 9

Man drowns in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say a man has drowned in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border. National Park Service rangers located and recovered the body Saturday near the Cottonwood Cove area of Lake Mohave within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. They say a visitor called 911...
BOULDER CITY, NV
riverscenemagazine.com

Fireworks at the Avi Casino

Fireworks starts at 8:00 p.m. at the Avi Resort and Casino. This event is open to the public on Sunday, September 4th.
LAUGHLIN, NV
thestandardnewspaper.online

BHC neighborhoods still without power tonight

BULLHEAD CITY – As of 4:30 p.m. several Bullhead City neighborhoods along Bullhead Parkway remain without power. There is no current estimate for when power will be restored. Mohave Electric Cooperative (MEC) is the official source for information regarding the status of the power service outage in Bullhead City. Residents are encouraged to follow MEC on social media for official updates.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
AZFamily

8,000 power customers in Bullhead City still without power, classes canceled

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A majority of Bullhead City customers have had their power restored, but thousands still don’t have electricity in the blistering heat, and classes have been canceled because of the outages. Sunday night, wind microbursts of over 80 mph left more than 36,000 customers without power for around 20 hours. Mohave Electric Cooperative said about 8,000 customers are without power as of Monday afternoon.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Fox5 KVVU

College of Southern Nevada part of global water study

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The College Of Southern Nevada is part of a global research study on water supplies. Eighty-six institutions are looking at the water in their communities to see what’s in it. Since the 1990′s some of those institutions have found low levels of pharmaceuticals in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
thestandardnewspaper.online

Highway 95 paving projects underway￼

MOHAVE COUNTY – Nearly 50 miles of State Route 95 will be repaved in northwest Arizona next year. Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Public Information Officer Ryan Harding said the state legislature initially provided $46-million for the projects and $19.5-million more this year. Harding said design work is nearly...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
AZFamily

Woman found murdered in western Arizona; boyfriend in custody

YUCCA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in jail, accused of killing his live-in girlfriend over the weekend in the small western Arizona town of Yucca. Shortly after midnight on Saturday, Mohave County sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence call at a home on West 12435 South Street, just west of Interstate 40. There, they found a woman dead and a man who had been injured.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Fox5 KVVU

CCFD says 1 person dead in house fire in east Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Fire Department says one person has died after a house fire Monday in the east Las Vegas Valley. CCFD says the incident occurred at 6140 Yellowstone Avenue, near Mt. Hood and Lake Mead. Authorities say one person was killed in the fire...
LAS VEGAS, NV

