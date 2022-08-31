Read full article on original website
Related
Storm knocks out power for most residents of Bullhead City
Crews were scrambling Sunday to repair 50 power poles toppled by a wind storm in Bullhead City, resulting in a blackout for most of its 40,000 residents.
AZFamily
Men rescued after rushing waters swept truck away in western Arizona
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men were rescued after their pickup truck was swept away in rushing waters Sunday night in Golden Valley. A 64-year-old man called 911 around 7:30 p.m. to report that he and his passenger were stranded after driving into a running wash. The Ford pickup had been swept off of Estrella Road near Agua Fria Drive in Golden Valley and both men were surrounded by water.
Storm leaves Bullhead City residents without power for nearly 24 hours
Thousands are still without power in Bullhead City, Arizona. Power has been restored to Northern and Southern parts of Bullhead City as well as areas close to Silver Creek and Arriba.
Over 22,000 without power in Bullhead and Lake Havasu cities due to storm damage
LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — Residents in the Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City areas are dealing with power outages after a heavy windstorm caused damage in the tri-state area. Cooling stations have been set up for residents to stay safe during the extreme heat our state is facing....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox5 KVVU
36K people lose power after powerful storm hits Laughlin, Bullhead City
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Severe weather hammered Laughlin and Bullhead City Sunday evening, leading to both NV Energy and Mohave Electric reporting outages. Mohave Electric said 50 distribution poles were downed by the storm around 6:30 p.m., leaving 36,000 residents without power. At 8 p.m., NV Energy reported 3,744 customers without power.
2 men rescued from flash flood in Golden Valley, Ariz.
Two men have been rescued after the pickup truck they were in was swept away by a flash flood in the northwestern Arizona city of Golden Valley, according to authorities.
Bullhead City residents asked to conserve water after thunderstorm
Many neighborhoods in Bullhead City, Ariz. remained without power on Monday morning after a thunderstorm knocked out power to the entire city over the weekend.
Severe thunderstorms cause widespread power, water outages in Bullhead City
Severe thunderstorm damage caused a city-wide power outage in Bullhead City.
KGUN 9
Man drowns in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border
BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say a man has drowned in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border. National Park Service rangers located and recovered the body Saturday near the Cottonwood Cove area of Lake Mohave within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. They say a visitor called 911...
riverscenemagazine.com
Fireworks at the Avi Casino
Fireworks starts at 8:00 p.m. at the Avi Resort and Casino. This event is open to the public on Sunday, September 4th.
knau.org
Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through Tuesday for Grand Canyon, Kingman, Lake Havasu City
Hot temperatures continue this Labor Day Monday across northern Arizona. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for the interior of the Grand Canyon where temperatures are expected to reach up to 115 degrees. Affected areas include Phantom Ranch and Supai. The warning also includes elevations below 5,000 feet for...
thestandardnewspaper.online
BHC neighborhoods still without power tonight
BULLHEAD CITY – As of 4:30 p.m. several Bullhead City neighborhoods along Bullhead Parkway remain without power. There is no current estimate for when power will be restored. Mohave Electric Cooperative (MEC) is the official source for information regarding the status of the power service outage in Bullhead City. Residents are encouraged to follow MEC on social media for official updates.
Three large neighborhoods remain without power in Bullhead City after wind storm
Officials say at least three neighborhoods in Bullhead City are expected to have their power restored until mid-to late Tuesday.
AZFamily
8,000 power customers in Bullhead City still without power, classes canceled
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A majority of Bullhead City customers have had their power restored, but thousands still don’t have electricity in the blistering heat, and classes have been canceled because of the outages. Sunday night, wind microbursts of over 80 mph left more than 36,000 customers without power for around 20 hours. Mohave Electric Cooperative said about 8,000 customers are without power as of Monday afternoon.
Fox5 KVVU
College of Southern Nevada part of global water study
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The College Of Southern Nevada is part of a global research study on water supplies. Eighty-six institutions are looking at the water in their communities to see what’s in it. Since the 1990′s some of those institutions have found low levels of pharmaceuticals in...
AZFamily
Storms damage power lines, leaving thousands without power in Bullhead City
Community holds vigil for cousins killed at south Phoenix house party. Loved ones and community leaders held a vigil to honor the lives of Robert Puentes and Zavier Martinez, who were shot and killed on August 28. Shootout ends with 2 men hurt, others hit by stray bullets in South...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Highway 95 paving projects underway￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Nearly 50 miles of State Route 95 will be repaved in northwest Arizona next year. Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Public Information Officer Ryan Harding said the state legislature initially provided $46-million for the projects and $19.5-million more this year. Harding said design work is nearly...
AZFamily
Woman found murdered in western Arizona; boyfriend in custody
YUCCA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in jail, accused of killing his live-in girlfriend over the weekend in the small western Arizona town of Yucca. Shortly after midnight on Saturday, Mohave County sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence call at a home on West 12435 South Street, just west of Interstate 40. There, they found a woman dead and a man who had been injured.
riverscenemagazine.com
Powerful Dust Storm Causes Outage In Lake Havasu And Throughout Mohave County Amid Heatwave
As of 9:20 a.m., Monday morning, some Lake Havasu City residents were still without electricity after a powerful wind dust storm and heavy rain caused a power outage leaving parts of Lake Havasu and Mohave County without power for several hours Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, powerful wind...
Fox5 KVVU
CCFD says 1 person dead in house fire in east Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Fire Department says one person has died after a house fire Monday in the east Las Vegas Valley. CCFD says the incident occurred at 6140 Yellowstone Avenue, near Mt. Hood and Lake Mead. Authorities say one person was killed in the fire...
