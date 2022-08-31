GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men were rescued after their pickup truck was swept away in rushing waters Sunday night in Golden Valley. A 64-year-old man called 911 around 7:30 p.m. to report that he and his passenger were stranded after driving into a running wash. The Ford pickup had been swept off of Estrella Road near Agua Fria Drive in Golden Valley and both men were surrounded by water.

GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ ・ 19 HOURS AGO