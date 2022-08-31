Opening day at the Fonda Fair
General admission tickets are $12. Children between 6 and 11 years old are $2 and children under 6 are free. Senior citizens 62 years and older, as well as children 14 and under, can get in for $5 on Wednesday and Friday. Firemen and military can get for free with proper ID on Monday.
The fair is open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day, with the rides opening at either 2 p.m. or noon depending on the day. Here's the schedule of events for each day of the fair.
Daily events
- MR. SCRIBBLES
- Emily Barker (Karaoke & DJ) Karaoke Contests
- Rosaire’s Royal Racers – Racing Pigs
- Gizmo D. Robot – An Interactive Personality Robot
- Heather Brook’s Clydesdales
- Sand Sculpture
- Living History Exhibit: Blacksmith; Paper Marbling
- Gas Up Engine Display
- Shooting Stars Dance Group
- Adirondack Dream Catcher Pony Rides
August 31
- Judging: Fruits & Vegetables Department at 8 a.m.
- Open Poultry Show at 9 a.m.
- Judging: Flowers, Grange, Creative Arts/Crafts at 10 a.m.
- 4-H Rabbit Judging at 10 a.m.
- Out of Field Tractor Pull at 10 a.m.
- 4-H Dairy Showmanship Classes followed by 4-H Dairy Breed Judging at 10 a.m.
- 4-H Poultry Judging at 11 a.m.
- Judging: Antique Department at 11 a.m.
- Horse Costume Classes & Kick-Off Show at noon
- Open Rabbit Show at 1 p.m.
- Coleman Bros Midway opens at 2 p.m.
- Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull at 4 p.m.
- Bicycle and backpack drawing at 6 p.m. (Four bikes and backpacks to be given away)
- Fonda Fair Talent Show at 6:30 p.m.
- NYTPA Modified Tractor Pull at 7 p.m.
- Rodeo at 7 p.m.
- Open Pack Driving, Goat Competition at 7 p.m.
- Dairy Goat Milking Contest at 7 p.m.
September 1
- Goat Milking from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- 4-H Horse Show at 8 a.m.
- 4-H Beef Showmanship & Breed Classes at 10 a.m.
- Open Class Beef Show – Breed Classes at 10:30 a.m.
- Baby Contest: Birth to 1-year-old at 11 a.m.
- 4-H & Open Class Swine Show at 1:30 p.m.
- Coleman Bros Midway Opens at 2 p.m.
- Sr. Costume Classes & Kick-Off Show at 5 p.m.
- 4×4 Trucks and side-by-side DRAG racing at 7 p.m.
- Dusk-till-Dawn to perform from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
September 2
- Open Dairy Cattle Judging at 9 a.m.
- 4-H Dairy Goat Show and Open Dairy Goat Show at 10 a.m.
- Baby Contest: 1 to 2 years old at 11 a.m.
- Coleman Bros Midway opens at noon
- 4-Wheel Drive Gas Truck Pull at 1 p.m.
- Mini/Pony In Hand Light Driving Show at 4 p.m.
- Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull at 4 p.m.
- Livestock Costume Class and Livestock Obstacle Course at 5 p.m.
- Bicycle and backpack drawing at 6 p.m. (Four bikes and backpacks to be given away)
- Little Britches Show at 7 p.m. Open to kids 5 years and under. Sign up by Thursday at 7 p.m.
- 4-Wheel Drive Gas Truck Pull at 7 p.m.
- Big Sky to perform from 7 p.m to 11 p.m.
September 3
- Gymkhana – NYSSHA Pointed Show at 9 a.m.
- 4-H Sheep Show & Meat & Fiber Goat Show at 10 a.m.
- Open Sheep Show & Meat & Fiber Goat Show at 10 a.m.
- Baby Contest: 3 and 4 years old at 11 a.m.
- Coleman Bros Midway opens at noon
- Demolition Derby – 6/8 cyl Big Car Heat at noon
- Farm Bureau Giant Ice Cream Sundae at 1 p.m.
- Demolition Derby – Team Derby, Trucks, Vans, Big Car Consi at 6 p.m.
- Barnyard Olympics at 7 p.m. Open to all ages. Sign up by Thursday at 7 p.m.
- Skeeter Creek to perform from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Fireworks at 9 p.m.
September 4
- Open Western Horse Show at 8 a.m.
- ADGA Truck In Goat Show at 9 a.m.
- 9th Annual Convoy For A Cause Parade followed by Show & Shine at noon
- Coleman Bros Midway opens at noon
- Open English Horse Show at 1 p.m.
- Semi-Truck Time Trials at 2 p.m.
- 4-H Master Showmanship Competition at 4 p.m.
- Semi-Truck Awards Parade at 5 p.m.
- Semi & 4-Wheel Drive Diesel Truck Pulls at 6 p.m.
- Vegas Crush to perform from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
September 5
- Draft Animal Show at 10 a.m.
- 4-H Livestock Auction at 10 a.m.
- Garden Tractor Pulls at 10 a.m.
- Coleman Bros Midway opens at noon
- Draft Animal – Six Horse Exposition at noon
- Demolition Derby – 4 cyl. Consi, Small Car Grand Slam at 6 p.m.
