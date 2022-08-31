ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fonda, NY

Opening day at the Fonda Fair

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y4chi_0hcdi7DP00

FONDA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The 2022 Fonda Fair officially opened on Wednesday. The fair runs from August 31 through September 5.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

General admission tickets are $12. Children between 6 and 11 years old are $2 and children under 6 are free. Senior citizens 62 years and older, as well as children 14 and under, can get in for $5 on Wednesday and Friday. Firemen and military can get for free with proper ID on Monday.

The fair is open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day, with the rides opening at either 2 p.m. or noon depending on the day. Here’s the schedule of events for each day of the fair.

Opening day at the Schaghticoke Fair

Daily events

  • MR. SCRIBBLES
  • Emily Barker (Karaoke & DJ) Karaoke Contests
  • Rosaire’s Royal Racers – Racing Pigs
  • Gizmo D. Robot – An Interactive Personality Robot
  • Heather Brook’s Clydesdales
  • Sand Sculpture
  • Living History Exhibit: Blacksmith; Paper Marbling
  • Gas Up Engine Display
  • Shooting Stars Dance Group
  • Adirondack Dream Catcher Pony Rides

August 31

  • Judging: Fruits & Vegetables Department at 8 a.m.
  • Open Poultry Show at 9 a.m.
  • Judging: Flowers, Grange, Creative Arts/Crafts at 10 a.m.
  • 4-H Rabbit Judging at 10 a.m.
  • Out of Field Tractor Pull at 10 a.m.
  • 4-H Dairy Showmanship Classes followed by 4-H Dairy Breed Judging at 10 a.m.
  • 4-H Poultry Judging at 11 a.m.
  • Judging: Antique Department at 11 a.m.
  • Horse Costume Classes & Kick-Off Show at noon
  • Open Rabbit Show at 1 p.m.
  • Coleman Bros Midway opens at 2 p.m.
  • Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull at 4 p.m.
  • Bicycle and backpack drawing at 6 p.m. (Four bikes and backpacks to be given away)
  • Fonda Fair Talent Show at 6:30 p.m.
  • NYTPA Modified Tractor Pull at 7 p.m.
  • Rodeo at 7 p.m.
  • Open Pack Driving, Goat Competition at 7 p.m.
  • Dairy Goat Milking Contest at 7 p.m.
Slick’s Restaurant in Schenectady closing after 48 years

September 1

  • Goat Milking from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
  • 4-H Horse Show at 8 a.m.
  • 4-H Beef Showmanship & Breed Classes at 10 a.m.
  • Open Class Beef Show – Breed Classes at 10:30 a.m.
  • Baby Contest: Birth to 1-year-old at 11 a.m.
  • 4-H & Open Class Swine Show at 1:30 p.m.
  • Coleman Bros Midway Opens at 2 p.m.
  • Sr. Costume Classes & Kick-Off Show at 5 p.m.
  • 4×4 Trucks and side-by-side DRAG racing at 7 p.m.
  • Dusk-till-Dawn to perform from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

September 2

  • Open Dairy Cattle Judging at 9 a.m.
  • 4-H Dairy Goat Show and Open Dairy Goat Show at 10 a.m.
  • Baby Contest: 1 to 2 years old at 11 a.m.
  • Coleman Bros Midway opens at noon
  • 4-Wheel Drive Gas Truck Pull at 1 p.m.
  • Mini/Pony In Hand Light Driving Show at 4 p.m.
  • Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull at 4 p.m.
  • Livestock Costume Class and Livestock Obstacle Course at 5 p.m.
  • Bicycle and backpack drawing at 6 p.m. (Four bikes and backpacks to be given away)
  • Little Britches Show at 7 p.m. Open to kids 5 years and under. Sign up by Thursday at 7 p.m.
  • 4-Wheel Drive Gas Truck Pull at 7 p.m.
  • Big Sky to perform from 7 p.m to 11 p.m.
Hadley golf club closed due to storm damage

September 3

  • Gymkhana – NYSSHA Pointed Show at 9 a.m.
  • 4-H Sheep Show & Meat & Fiber Goat Show at 10 a.m.
  • Open Sheep Show & Meat & Fiber Goat Show at 10 a.m.
  • Baby Contest: 3 and 4 years old at 11 a.m.
  • Coleman Bros Midway opens at noon
  • Demolition Derby – 6/8 cyl Big Car Heat at noon
  • Farm Bureau Giant Ice Cream Sundae at 1 p.m.
  • Demolition Derby – Team Derby, Trucks, Vans, Big Car Consi at 6 p.m.
  • Barnyard Olympics at 7 p.m. Open to all ages. Sign up by Thursday at 7 p.m.
  • Skeeter Creek to perform from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Fireworks at 9 p.m.

September 4

  • Open Western Horse Show at 8 a.m.
  • ADGA Truck In Goat Show at 9 a.m.
  • 9th Annual Convoy For A Cause Parade followed by Show & Shine at noon
  • Coleman Bros Midway opens at noon
  • Open English Horse Show at 1 p.m.
  • Semi-Truck Time Trials at 2 p.m.
  • 4-H Master Showmanship Competition at 4 p.m.
  • Semi-Truck Awards Parade at 5 p.m.
  • Semi & 4-Wheel Drive Diesel Truck Pulls at 6 p.m.
  • Vegas Crush to perform from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Rensselaer PD returns Purple Heart Medal to local family

September 5

  • Draft Animal Show at 10 a.m.
  • 4-H Livestock Auction at 10 a.m.
  • Garden Tractor Pulls at 10 a.m.
  • Coleman Bros Midway opens at noon
  • Draft Animal – Six Horse Exposition at noon
  • Demolition Derby – 4 cyl. Consi, Small Car Grand Slam at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Rainy Lake George Labor Day doesn’t spoil the fun

On Labor Day, the rain sprinkled down slow and steady over the village, from a stony grey sky. It wasn't exactly the most beautiful weather to end a holiday weekend and summer season - but the rest of the weekend was plenty busy in its own right, according to the local chamber of commerce that keeps a close eye on its streets, sidewalks and - pivotally - businesses.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
nippertown.com

New Concert Announcements (from the Week Ending September 3)

The Egg has announced a nice show for next month in Dream Theater‘s John Petrucci. Similarly, The Strand up in Hudson Falls continues to overdeliver, including new shows by John Waite and Ace Frehley. Lots of jazz around this month, including festivals in Albany, Lake George, and Woodstock, so enjoy those. See below for more announcements from this week, and bookmark our Calendar for more complete listings.
HUDSON FALLS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Schaghticoke, NY
City
Fonda, NY
Fonda, NY
Government
City
Hadley, NY
City
Schenectady, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Scottish Games return to Altamont Fairgrounds

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The annual Scottish games shed a light on all things Gaelic culture — stone throwing, bagpipe playing and traditional food were all part of today’s festivities.  The festival draws hundreds from all over the Northeast including solo bagpipe competition hopefuls Billie Jo Anderson and Tim Branch, who traveled from Connecticut.  “It’s […]
ALTAMONT, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Emily Barker
WNYT

Businesses prepare for closing day at Saratoga Race Track

After a long summer to horse racing, beautiful hats, and memories made – closing day at the Saratoga Horse Track is two days away. With their feet to the pavement spectators and shoppers are making their way down Broadway in Saratoga Springs. Business owners said they expect people from...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WKTV

Local man appears on A&E's Panic 911

UTICA, NY - If you're a fan of A&E’s Panic 911, and happened to catch the latest episode, you might have recognized a familiar face. Eugene Thomas, better known as G-Swiss, appeared on the show playing a man on a bus who is believed to have had a gun. One of the passengers on the bus called 911 to alert authorities of the situation.
UTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open English#Dairy Cattle#Dairy Farm#Open Class
NEWS10 ABC

Track season winding down, Spa City ready for fall and winter

The races have run their course and Saratoga Springs is getting ready for the fall and winter seasons. NYRA reporting a record-breaking year for crowds that would poor into city streets benefitting local businesses. This race season, as with most things, all good things must come to an end. However, the fun does not end with the race season. Not in the Spa City.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Bowman Orchards ushers in the start of apple season

We are only about 3 weeks away from the beginning of fall. And apples are one of our favorite ways in upstate New York to welcome in the season. We went out to Bowman Orchards Saturday, where we checked in with families out picking their own apples of many varieties, for pies, strudels, jams and many more recipes.
REXFORD, NY
NEWS10 ABC

PHOTOS: Murals paint a new chapter for Glens Falls

Drive through downtown Glens Falls from one of a few directions, and you'll see some new sights. On Monday, a bright orange fox flashes its fur on the side of a building bordering Centennial Circle. Over on Warren Street, more animals - a bear and an owl, to name two - were well on their way.
GLENS FALLS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NEWS10 ABC

Theater wall joins Glens Falls mural project

This week, two murals have been in the works in downtown Glens Falls. One, on the side of the home of a Domino's location on Bay Street, was finished as of Friday, while another on Warren Street has a couple weeks to go. Now, the organization behind the project is seeking an artist for one more mural.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany PD investigate a homicide on Madison Ave

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning inside a building on Madison Avenue. Police say two people were shot during a large party. This shooting incident marks Albany’s 10th homicide. On Sunday, around 3:15 a.m., officers responded to 136 Madison Avenue for reports of shooting. Upon […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

34K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy