Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Decomposed body found in alley behind Detroit home

DETROIT – A decomposed body was found Sunday morning in an alleyway behind a Detroit home. Police say a human body was discovered at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5, in an alley on Colefax Avenue, between Tireman and Warren avenues. The body had apparently decomposed. Investigators weren’t immediately...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

19-year-old charged after allegedly shooting mother, mother’s boyfriend in Harper Woods

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – A 19-year-old who allegedly shot his mother and his mother’s boyfriend on Friday in Harper Woods was charged, according to officials. Demond Burgen Jr. is being charged with two counts of first-degree premeditated homicide and two counts of felony firearm. The 19-year-old has a bond set for $1,000,000 and has an examination date scheduled for Sept. 21 at 1:30 p.m.
HARPER WOODS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Missing Commerce Township teen Laken Lewis found safe, officials say

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard announced Saturday that a missing 15-year-old from Commerce Township has been found and is safe. Police were looking for Laken Lewis, who was last seen on Aug. 18. Officials said Lewis was found on Saturday in Northwest Detroit by Oakland County detectives from the special investigations unit and the fugitive apprehension team with assistance from Detroit police. According to a news release, she was found in company with several people.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit woman believes her pregnant dog was stolen

DETROIT – A Detroit dog owner is desperately trying to find her beloved husky mix, but this isn’t your normal missing dog situation. Dax, the dog, is expecting puppies any day, and her owner believes someone took her. The search for Dax has been seen on many flyers,...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Driver dies after rear-ending car exiting onto I-75 from I-696

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Police are investigating a freeway crash Monday morning that killed one driver in Royal Oak the night before. According to police, at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, one vehicle rear ended another as they exited onto I-75 from eastbound I-696. The at-fault driver was traveling at a “high rate of speed with no evidence of braking,” officials said.
ROYAL OAK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Warm, humid Saturday in Metro Detroit turns to storm chances by Sunday

DETROIT – Good Saturday afternoon!. It’s been a beautiful start to the holiday weekend. We’ve had plenty of sunshine around with a little cloud cover, as well, working throughout the day. High temperatures have made it into the mid-to-upper 80s for most everyone, definitely feeling like summer...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut making a comeback in the Detroit food scene

DETROIT – One of the biggest draws at the Burgess Street Food Festival in Detroit this week was a relic from the past. “Everyone that’s came up is like ‘oh I was born and raised on Dot and Etta’s, where have you been?’ It’s totally humbling,” said Donald Crawford of Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Nostalgia factor: Ypsilanti’s Game Pawn brings back retro gaming

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Garrett Pyatt and Cam Sohrabi never thought buying and selling video games would become their careers. The two friends met in high school and started selling games to make some extra cash. They sold their own games, their friends used games, and even some video games they found at garage sales or thrift stores.
YPSILANTI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Arts, Beats and Eats delights visitors once again in Royal Oak

Arts, Beats and Eats returned to Downtown Royal Oak over the weekend, one of the community’s favorite end-of-summer events. “You got friends you didn’t see for years,” Miles Long said. “When you come out here to a place like this, you all meet up here and it’s great. It really means a lot.”
ROYAL OAK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Jazz Festival in full swing this Labor Day

DETROIT – If you want to round out the holiday weekend with some fun, there is no shortage of things to do. From the Peach Festival in Romeo to Arts Beats and Eats in Royal Oak to a big event in Downtown Detroit as the final night of the Detroit Jazz Festival, which brings in artists from all over the world, has entered its final night.
DETROIT, MI

