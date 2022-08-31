ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Country singer Luke Bell found dead in Arizona

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t8GlO_0hcdhYgK00

TUSCON, Az. (WTVO) — Days after going missing in Tuscon, Arizona, country music singer Luke Bell has been found dead. He was 32.

Bell went missing on August 20th, and was found Monday near where he disappeared, according to The New York Post .

Police say Bell’s cause of death remains “unknown.”

Saving Country Music reported that Bell had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and his “mental state [recently] took a turn for the worse” after a medication change.

Bell was born in Lexington, Kentucky, but was raised in Wyoming before moving to Austin, Texas, to pursue a career in country music.

He collaborated with Margo Price, Alabama Shakes and Langhorne Slim, and opened for Wilie Nelson, Dwight Yoakam and others.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Sports
State
New York State
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Wyoming State
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Alabama State
City
Lexington, TX
City
Austin, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margo Price
Person
Langhorne Slim
Person
Dwight Yoakam
Person
Luke Bell
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy