FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
The Oakland Press
Detroit Jazz Fest gets back to in-person festivities at Hart Plaza
The Detroit Jazz Festival had to do a lot of improvising during the past couple of pandemic-affected years, when it went on but via digital and broadcast outlets. This year all the improvising is being done live and on four stages. The internationally celebrated festival has returned to in-person mode,...
The Oakland Press
Steinway Young Artist Piano Competition Winner to perform at concert in Waterford Township
Tuesday Musicale of Greater Pontiac invites the public to a “Kick-off Concert” on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m., in the Fellowship Hall of Central United Methodist Church in Waterford Township. A “Youth Spotlight” will be on 13-year-old pianist, Bryan Sullivan from Rochester Hills. Bryna began taking piano...
The Oakland Press
56th annual Art and Apples Fest set for next weekend
The annual celebration of community and creativity hosted by Paint Creek Center for the Arts is next weekend. Now in its 56th year, the three-day Art & Apples Festival showcases more than 230 juried artists and artisans in Rochester’s 30-acre Municipal Park, near downtown Rochester. The festival, which draws...
The Oakland Press
Plenty of sun and fun in downtown Royal Oak
There was plenty of fun at the annual Arts, Beats and Eats festival Saturday as temperatures hovered around 90 degrees with sunshine throughout the day. The event, held in Royal Oak’s downtown area, features over 200 artists, dozens of food trucks, a midway and art presentations. On the Jim...
The Oakland Press
New exhibition at Anton Art Center encourages appreciation for ‘Occupied Space’
A new exhibit opening Sept. 10 at the Anton Art Center in Mount Clemens aims to give viewers pause and encourage quiet reflection and appreciation for the spaces we occupy on a day-to-day basis. “Occupied Space,” will feature the work of friends and artists Laura Cavanagh, of Rochester, and Christine...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Sept. 4 and beyond
• Gleaners Community Food Bank food distribution event is at the Oakland County Farmers Market, 9-11 a.m. Sept. 7, while supplies last, for those in need. Drive-up and stay in the vehicle, or walk-up distribution, no need for proof of eligibility. For information, call 248-858-5495 or email OCmarket@oakgov.com. Community activities.
The Oakland Press
Gun buyback gets green light in Oakland County
Oakland County commissioners have agreed to a $45,000 pilot gun buyback program. County officials didn’t announce exact details on how the program will work, but described it as a voluntary buyback program. People turning in firearms can do so anonymously in exchange for gift cards ranging from $50 to $250, based on each gun’s value.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County area orchards and cider mills open for the season
Area orchards and cider mills are opening for the season, offering treats such as apple cider, doughnuts, pies and fresh apples, plus activities including corn mazes, petting zoos and playgrounds and coming soon — hay rides and pumpkin patches. Statewide, the 2022 Michigan apple harvest crop estimate is 29.5...
The Oakland Press
Manoogian school becomes a beacon for Ukrainian students
Last Spring, Yuliya Hryhorchuk and her husband Vitaliy arrived in Michigan with their daughters. They found a house in Macomb Township and both girls – 18-year-old Erika and 8-year-old Zlata – enrolled in a Southfield charter school. This fall, both girls will return to the Alex and Marie...
The Oakland Press
Football roundup: Seaholm defense stands up to preserve OT win over Detroit U-D Jesuit
Recap of Thursday and Friday’s football contests involving Oakland County high school teams as reported to the Oakland Press sports department:. BIRMINGHAM SEAHOLM 21, DETROIT U-D JESUIT 20 (OT) Jack Lewis’ interception at the Seaholm 1 with a minute left in regulation sent the game to overtime tied at...
The Oakland Press
Missing girl is found safe and back at home in Commerce Township
A teenager from Commerce Township who had been missing for more than two weeks is safe and back to her family. Oakland County Sheriff’s detectives found her Saturday and brought her back home. “Laken Elezabeth Lewis, 15, was found safe in northwest Detroit today by sheriff’s detectives from the...
The Oakland Press
Blame the geese: Beach closed at Seven Lakes State Park
The beach at Big Seven Lake in Seven Lakes State Park in Holly Township remains closed for swimming for the Labor Day weekend. Officials at the park, 14390 Fish Lake Road, say an overpopulation of geese is responsible. The Oakland County Health Division closed the beach in early August because...
The Oakland Press
Driver dies after being ejected through moon roof
A man from Brown City is dead, and his passenger injured, in a Pontiac crash early Sunday, Sept. 4. Brody Thompson, 20, was driving a 2010 Audi A5 northbound on Woodward, near Osmun Street, around 1:45 a.m. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Thompson struck a curb, causing his vehicle to leave the road.
The Oakland Press
Resolution keeps council’s promise to support professional conduct in Pontiac
A promise for more civility during meetings by members of the Pontiac City Council in January had to be kept, after an August incident. A heated verbal exchange between District 1 Councilwoman Melanie Rutherford and a resident during Pontiac City Council’s Aug. 23 led to a resolution Tuesday censuring Rutherford. The resolution expresses disapproval but carries no penalty.
