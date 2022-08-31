ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Oakland Press

Detroit Jazz Fest gets back to in-person festivities at Hart Plaza

The Detroit Jazz Festival had to do a lot of improvising during the past couple of pandemic-affected years, when it went on but via digital and broadcast outlets. This year all the improvising is being done live and on four stages. The internationally celebrated festival has returned to in-person mode,...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

56th annual Art and Apples Fest set for next weekend

The annual celebration of community and creativity hosted by Paint Creek Center for the Arts is next weekend. Now in its 56th year, the three-day Art & Apples Festival showcases more than 230 juried artists and artisans in Rochester’s 30-acre Municipal Park, near downtown Rochester. The festival, which draws...
ROCHESTER, MI
The Oakland Press

Plenty of sun and fun in downtown Royal Oak

There was plenty of fun at the annual Arts, Beats and Eats festival Saturday as temperatures hovered around 90 degrees with sunshine throughout the day. The event, held in Royal Oak’s downtown area, features over 200 artists, dozens of food trucks, a midway and art presentations. On the Jim...
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar Sept. 4 and beyond

• Gleaners Community Food Bank food distribution event is at the Oakland County Farmers Market, 9-11 a.m. Sept. 7, while supplies last, for those in need. Drive-up and stay in the vehicle, or walk-up distribution, no need for proof of eligibility. For information, call 248-858-5495 or email OCmarket@oakgov.com. Community activities.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Gun buyback gets green light in Oakland County

Oakland County commissioners have agreed to a $45,000 pilot gun buyback program. County officials didn’t announce exact details on how the program will work, but described it as a voluntary buyback program. People turning in firearms can do so anonymously in exchange for gift cards ranging from $50 to $250, based on each gun’s value.
The Oakland Press

Oakland County area orchards and cider mills open for the season

Area orchards and cider mills are opening for the season, offering treats such as apple cider, doughnuts, pies and fresh apples, plus activities including corn mazes, petting zoos and playgrounds and coming soon — hay rides and pumpkin patches. Statewide, the 2022 Michigan apple harvest crop estimate is 29.5...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Manoogian school becomes a beacon for Ukrainian students

Last Spring, Yuliya Hryhorchuk and her husband Vitaliy arrived in Michigan with their daughters. They found a house in Macomb Township and both girls – 18-year-old Erika and 8-year-old Zlata – enrolled in a Southfield charter school. This fall, both girls will return to the Alex and Marie...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

Blame the geese: Beach closed at Seven Lakes State Park

The beach at Big Seven Lake in Seven Lakes State Park in Holly Township remains closed for swimming for the Labor Day weekend. Officials at the park, 14390 Fish Lake Road, say an overpopulation of geese is responsible. The Oakland County Health Division closed the beach in early August because...
HOLLY, MI
The Oakland Press

Driver dies after being ejected through moon roof

A man from Brown City is dead, and his passenger injured, in a Pontiac crash early Sunday, Sept. 4. Brody Thompson, 20, was driving a 2010 Audi A5 northbound on Woodward, near Osmun Street, around 1:45 a.m. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Thompson struck a curb, causing his vehicle to leave the road.
The Oakland Press

Resolution keeps council’s promise to support professional conduct in Pontiac

A promise for more civility during meetings by members of the Pontiac City Council in January had to be kept, after an August incident. A heated verbal exchange between District 1 Councilwoman Melanie Rutherford and a resident during Pontiac City Council’s Aug. 23 led to a resolution Tuesday censuring Rutherford. The resolution expresses disapproval but carries no penalty.
PONTIAC, MI

