Breckenridge, CO

Breckenridge sees more tourism on weekdays than weekends

By Spencer Wilson
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

Breckenridge seeing more tourism on weekdays than weekends 01:58

In an announcement that comes as a shock to many, the mountain town of Breckenridge is busier on the weekdays than on the weekends. I know, we were shocked too.

Breckenridge Tourism Office's Lauren Swanson said there are a few things that go into that fact, but a major one is the return of one group of visitors.

CBS

"We believe that it is a strong indication that group business travel and conference travel is returning," Swanson said. "We are excited to have all the businesses back."

Businesses like Breckenridge Distillery, with Josh Swy behind the counter, serving those folks who are coming Monday through Friday.

"I have noticed throughout the entirety of the summer, numbers have been up as compared to the previous season, so certainly excited about that," Swy said. He wasn't sure about weekend numbers but said it would not surprise him if the tourism office's findings were true to his shop too.

CBS

Getting tourists spread out between days is a good thing for Breck, helping keep the visitor experience what they hope it will be; uncrowded and accessible.

"Visitor dispersion is definitely something the Breckenridge tourism strives for," Swanson said. Still, the decreased number of visitors on the weekends was a troubling portion of the news for the town.

"We are down 7% over 2021 and that is compared to a decrease in 9% year over year industry-wide."

Another trend according to the tourism office was longer stays for people visiting. While there is no hard data to prove the case is true, Swanson supposed post-pandemic work styles might play a part in allowing people to stay longer.

CBS

"I do think that we could speculate that flexible work schedules are increasing length of stay," Swanson said.

