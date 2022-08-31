ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma begins transition to cashless tolling

By April Hill
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
TULSA — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) has started transitioning the Cimarron Turnpike to PlatePay tolling between Stillwater and Tulsa.

PlatePay cameras photograph a vehicle’s license plate, enabling the Authority to send the vehicle’s registered owner an invoice.

The first toll plaza to convert to PlatePay is near Hallett.

The OTA says PlatePay creates a free flow of traffic and eliminates sudden speed changes when motorists maneuver lanes and stop at a toll booth.

OTA leaders also say moving to cashless tolling this week will alleviate Game Day traffic congestion ahead of Thursday’s Oklahoma State University’s first home football game of the season in Stillwater.

The rest of the toll plazas are expected to transition by the end of the year.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority plans to transition the state’s remaining turnpikes to cashless tolling by the end of 2024.

Comments / 13

Bill Shephard
5d ago

this is such a scam, rates are 50 to 60% higher on these than if you have a pike pass! for people who live in rural areas and only use turnpikes rarely this is a huge problem. also the way the statements read is totally confusing, they don't show a running total of charges and bills paid. I personally will no longer use the turnpike to get to my destination. I urge everyone to avoid these scams to make the state more money.

Walkingstick Mountain
5d ago

you mean on turnpikes that are fully paid off per the original contracts and agreemets and now rip us all off so corrupt pigs can pocket the money?

Catz Tamara
5d ago

Oklahomans were once promised that once bond debt was paid off, tolls would disappear on turnpikes. That promise has faded.

