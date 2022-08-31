Oklahoma begins transition to cashless tolling

TULSA — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) has started transitioning the Cimarron Turnpike to PlatePay tolling between Stillwater and Tulsa.

PlatePay cameras photograph a vehicle’s license plate, enabling the Authority to send the vehicle’s registered owner an invoice.

The first toll plaza to convert to PlatePay is near Hallett.

The OTA says PlatePay creates a free flow of traffic and eliminates sudden speed changes when motorists maneuver lanes and stop at a toll booth.

OTA leaders also say moving to cashless tolling this week will alleviate Game Day traffic congestion ahead of Thursday’s Oklahoma State University’s first home football game of the season in Stillwater.

The rest of the toll plazas are expected to transition by the end of the year.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority plans to transition the state’s remaining turnpikes to cashless tolling by the end of 2024.

