Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
West Virginia committee co-chairs discuss women's history, suffrage and memorial
In 2020, communities across the country made plans to celebrate the centennial of the 19th Amendment and the expansion of voting rights to women. The COVID-19 pandemic put an end to those plans, but now the West Virginia Suffragist Memorial Committee is asking the public to help create a permanent celebration of the historic event. The committee’s co-chairs, Renate Pore and Susan Pierce, sat down with reporter Chris Schulz to discuss their efforts.
WVNews
West Virginia fall highway cleanup scheduled for Sept. 24
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials are organizing a highway cleanup this fall and are taking registrations for the event. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has set the Adopt-A-Highway Fall Statewide Cleanup for Sept. 24.
WVNews
Getting more food on the table is imperative
Food insecurity has been a cause for concern in West Virginia even before the pandemic hit. In the pre-COVID years of 2017-2019, the national percentage of homes experiencing food insecurity was at about 11.1%. For West Virginians it was at 15.4%. And now, inflation is expected to make the gap even wider.
WVNews
Red Devils fall to Blue Devils in Week 2 matchup
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WV News) — After defeating Magnolia in its opener with ease, Ravenswood had hopes of stretch its winning ways to two in a row. St. Marys spoiled those plans.
Comments / 0