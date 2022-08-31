Read full article on original website
Syracuse Gears Up for In-Conference Clash against Louisville to Open 2022 Season
Last season, the Orange finished 5-7 to clinch their third-consecutive losing season. Perhaps a bright spot for SU was its hard-hitting defense, anchored by cornerback Garrett Williams. Limited to 10 of the ‘Cuse’s 12 games, Williams led the team with nine passes defended. On the other side of the field, freshman Darian “Duce” Chestnut hauled in three interceptions while defending eight passes.
Return of the King
SYRACUSE, NY | In 2021 the Syracuse football season was about one man: Sean Tucker. As a freshman, the halfback rumbled his way to 1496 rushing yards, a single season record at SU. In addition, Tucker also broke the SU record for consecutive 100+ yard rushing games with a streak of seven during the season.
