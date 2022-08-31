Last season, the Orange finished 5-7 to clinch their third-consecutive losing season. Perhaps a bright spot for SU was its hard-hitting defense, anchored by cornerback Garrett Williams. Limited to 10 of the ‘Cuse’s 12 games, Williams led the team with nine passes defended. On the other side of the field, freshman Darian “Duce” Chestnut hauled in three interceptions while defending eight passes.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO