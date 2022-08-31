Read full article on original website
Our Honest Review of the Ninja Creami
Ice cream, smoothie bowls and "nice cream" remain a top-choice for a sweet treat, mid-day snack or refreshing dessert. And while stopping by your favorite parlor or stocking your freezer with pints is always an option, the rise in popularity of at-home ice cream machines makes a case for doing it yourself. While you might be thinking you don’t need another single-use appliance clogging up your countertop or cupboards, the Ninja Creami, which has settings for ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshake, smoothie bowl, lite ice cream and mix-in, proves it can do much more. Intrigued by a machine that promises completely customizable treats with the ability to add chocolate, candy and nuts, thick smoothie bowls and creamy milkshakes and ice cream, we decided to take the Ninja Creami for a spin.
