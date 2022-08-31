ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Jessica Simpson Shares Kids' First Day of School Photo: 'Heart is Full'

Jessica Simpson's family appears to be in full back-to-school mode as her two older children kicked off the new school year earlier this week. The clothing designer—who shares kids Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9 and Birdie, 3 with husband Eric Johnson—shared a sweet snap to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Aug. 31 to celebrate her kids' first day back to school.
CELEBRITIES
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted

When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Stamos
Person
Nicky Whelan
Person
Caitlin Mchugh
Person
Parminder Nagra
TheDailyBeast

Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

'Bachelor' Star Peter Weber Shares Family Photo Celebrating Brother's Pilot Achievement

Former Bachelor star Peter Weber was ever the supportive brother in his latest Instagram post, which he made in honor of Jack Weber's new job as a pilot for United Airlines. Peter, 31—who began working for United Airlines in May 2021—celebrated his brother's accomplishment in a sweet family photo featuring their mother, Barbara Weber, and father, Peter Weber, who also flew United Airlines planes for 37 years.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#First Day Of School#Long Hair#American#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Parade

Meet the 'Survivor 43' Cast! Owen Knight is Bringing His "Cutthroat" Skills from the Admissions Office

Director of admissions Owen Knight is hoping to be accepted into the Survivor winners' circle by the end of this season. The 30-year-old fell back in love with the show as an adult and feels his interpersonal skills can get many alliance applications accepted. He feels he's perceived as a cross between a long-haired "bro" and a brainy nerd, and hopes that can make him a big unknown on the island.
TV SERIES
Parade

Avril Lavigne Honored With Her Own Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Avril Lavigne officially has her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The eight-time Grammy nominated Canadian singer celebrated her newfound accolades with a ceremony in Hollywood, California on Aug. 31. Lavigne's fiancé, who is known professionally as Mod Sun, a few of her friends, and fellow collaborator Machine Gun Kelly were also in attendance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Parade

Victor Garber Takes Fans Through Vocal Warmup on Set of 'Family Law'

Victor Garber is giving his fans a peek at what goes on behind the scenes before he begins filming for the show Family Law. The Canadian actor, 73—who stars in the popular series on The CW—shared a clip of the vocal warmups he does while prepping to go on set in a new TikTok video posted on Friday, Sept. 2.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Meet the 'Survivor 43' Cast! Pet Cremator Sami Layadi Has Insecurities Behind a "Self-Centered" First Impression

At 19 years old, Sami Layadi is this season's youngest castaway. But the pet cremator wants to use that to his advantage, looking to learn from the life experiences of his competition to endear himself as a "likable kid." Because beneath a wall of "genetics and great looks" lies someone who is, at his heart, insecure and looking to constantly better himself.
PETS
Parade

Parade

51K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy