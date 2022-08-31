Read full article on original website
Jessica Simpson Shares Kids' First Day of School Photo: 'Heart is Full'
Jessica Simpson's family appears to be in full back-to-school mode as her two older children kicked off the new school year earlier this week. The clothing designer—who shares kids Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9 and Birdie, 3 with husband Eric Johnson—shared a sweet snap to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Aug. 31 to celebrate her kids' first day back to school.
Gwyneth Paltrow Pens Sweet Ode to Summer, Shares Her Fave Pics From the Season
Gwyneth Paltrow is saying goodbye to the summer of 2022 with a commemorative social media post. The 49-year-old posted a video of the peaceful blue sky, along with a handful of photos from special moments over the past few months on Instagram. The actress captioned her post with a thoughtful...
Zendaya Shares Adorable Childhood Throwback Photo Following 26th Birthday
Zendaya is celebrating another trip around the sun after turning 26 earlier this week. In honor of the milestone, the Dune actress—whose birthday was on Thursday, Sept. —shared a precious photo from her childhood on Instagram on Friday, where she thanked her family, friends and fans for all of the birthday wishes.
Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted
When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
Reese Witherspoon ‘Can’t Ignore’ the Teenage Dirtbag Trend Any Longer, Shares Pics From Her Grungy Phase
Reese Witherspoon tried her best not to get involved with the social media trend that tasked users with sorting through old photos from their teenage years, but ultimately, she caved. The 46-year-old actress posted a collage of photos–which she claimed to be from sometime in the 1990s– set to a...
Gabby Kicks One Guy Out, Sleeps With Another during ‘The Bachelorette Fantasy Suites'
“Fantasy Suites” week went very differently for Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey on Monday night’s episode of “The Bachelorette.”. Season 19 of the show has been the first of the franchise to feature two women looking for husbands. And in week 9, it was time for both...
'Bachelor' Star Peter Weber Shares Family Photo Celebrating Brother's Pilot Achievement
Former Bachelor star Peter Weber was ever the supportive brother in his latest Instagram post, which he made in honor of Jack Weber's new job as a pilot for United Airlines. Peter, 31—who began working for United Airlines in May 2021—celebrated his brother's accomplishment in a sweet family photo featuring their mother, Barbara Weber, and father, Peter Weber, who also flew United Airlines planes for 37 years.
Vanessa Hudgens Radiates Model Behavior in Photos From Recent Trip to Montreal
Vanessa Hudgens took advantage of a fantastic photo opportunity while wandering about Montreal. The 33-year-old actress posted a bunch of pictures on Instagram of her in a trendy all black outfit. But the main focus of the photos was her Versace bag, which she modeled with a variety of unique...
Selena Gomez Celebrates Rare Beauty's 2nd Birthday With Heartfelt Message on Instagram
Selena Gomez is celebrating a major milestone with her makeup company, Rare Beauty. Today, Sept. 3, marks its second anniversary. "@RareBeauty turns 2 today!" the actress, 30, wrote on Instagram Saturday, alongside a series of images and videos throughout her time as founder of the inclusive beauty brand. "I'm honored...
John Travolta Shows Off Son's Parkour Skills in Incredible Instagram Video
The Grease star, 68, couldn't help but beam over his 11-year-old son Ben, who appeared to have some impressive parkour skills in a new video. The video, posted to Instagram on Aug. 31, showed Ben honing his athletic skills while climbing, swinging and jumping on various courses at what looked to be an indoor adventure gym.
Jordan Fisher Wasn't a 'Gilmore Girls' Fan, But His Wife Sure Is
Jordan Fisher, of Dear Evan Hansen and Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between fame, didn't grow up geeking out about Gilmore Girls, but someone else he knows did: his wife, Ellie Woods. "I wasn't a big. fan," he admitted to Parade in a recent interview. "But my wife was and...
Meet the 'Survivor 43' Cast! Owen Knight is Bringing His "Cutthroat" Skills from the Admissions Office
Director of admissions Owen Knight is hoping to be accepted into the Survivor winners' circle by the end of this season. The 30-year-old fell back in love with the show as an adult and feels his interpersonal skills can get many alliance applications accepted. He feels he's perceived as a cross between a long-haired "bro" and a brainy nerd, and hopes that can make him a big unknown on the island.
Chrissy Teigen Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Upcoming Music Video
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend returned home from their family vacation and the two got right to work. Previously, Teigen, Legend, and their two kids, Luna and Miles, were busy exploring Europe. While there, Teigen showed off her baby bump in beautiful fashion, often spotted in elegant dresses or trendy bathing suits.
In Honor of Keanu Reeves' Birthday (Woah!), Here Are 57 of Keanu Reeves' Coolest Quotes
Believe it or not, '90s heartthrob, action-franchise king and major Hollywood star Keanu Reeves celebrates his birthday on Sept. 2. Our reaction to this mind-blowing news? As at least a couple of his iconic characters might say, "Woah!" (And you can quote us on that!) While Reeves may be known...
Sarah Michelle Gellar Calls Out Howard Stern Over Bet That Her Marriage Wouldn't Last
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on Sep. 1, 2022. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress shared a sweet black and white throwback snap from their wedding—with Prinze kissing her hand—to commemorate the occasion. “20 💫,” she captioned the post as love...
Avril Lavigne Honored With Her Own Hollywood Walk of Fame Star
Avril Lavigne officially has her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The eight-time Grammy nominated Canadian singer celebrated her newfound accolades with a ceremony in Hollywood, California on Aug. 31. Lavigne's fiancé, who is known professionally as Mod Sun, a few of her friends, and fellow collaborator Machine Gun Kelly were also in attendance.
Victor Garber Takes Fans Through Vocal Warmup on Set of 'Family Law'
Victor Garber is giving his fans a peek at what goes on behind the scenes before he begins filming for the show Family Law. The Canadian actor, 73—who stars in the popular series on The CW—shared a clip of the vocal warmups he does while prepping to go on set in a new TikTok video posted on Friday, Sept. 2.
Meet the 'Survivor 43' Cast! Pet Cremator Sami Layadi Has Insecurities Behind a "Self-Centered" First Impression
At 19 years old, Sami Layadi is this season's youngest castaway. But the pet cremator wants to use that to his advantage, looking to learn from the life experiences of his competition to endear himself as a "likable kid." Because beneath a wall of "genetics and great looks" lies someone who is, at his heart, insecure and looking to constantly better himself.
Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox Sings ‘Life is a Highway’ While Polishing Platinum Record
It's been 16 years since Disney's Cars was released, but the love for the movie—and its soundtrack—prevails, and Rascal Flatts singer Gary LeVox is one such fan. The musician took to TikTok to share a short video of himself polishing the platinum record he received for the band's cover of Tom Cochrane's "Life is a Highway," which was featured in the hit Pixar film.
