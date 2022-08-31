ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Baggage handler at New Orleans’ airport killed in accident

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

KENNER, La. (AP) — A 26-year-old worker at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport was killed after an accident while unloading baggage from a Frontier Airlines flight, authorities said.

The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office on Wednesday identified the victim as Jermani Thompson, of Reserve, The Times Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

Thompson was unloading baggage about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday when she was injured, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Detective Brandon Veal said.

Thompson worked for GAT Airline Ground Support, according to Erin Burns, an airport spokesperson. Mike Hough, CEO of GAT, said Thompson’s hair apparently became entangled in the machinery of the belt loader.

“We are heartbroken and are supporting her family and her friends as best as we are able,” Hough said.

Thompson was pronounced dead after being transported to Ochsner Medical Center Kenner. An autopsy has not been scheduled.

Frontier Airlines canceled one flight Wednesday morning in the wake of the accident, but all flights were otherwise operating on schedule, Frontier spokerperson Jennifer de la Cruz said.

“We extend our deepest condolences following the tragic death of a team member of our ground handling business partner at Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans,” de la Cruz said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

