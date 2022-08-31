This early Labor Day deal drops the 9th gen iPad to $279 — its lowest price yet. Apple's cheapest and best tablet for most people is now more affordable than ever. Right now, the 10.2-inch iPad is on sale for $279 (opens in new tab) at Amazon and Best Buy (opens in new tab). Typically, it costs $329, so you're saving $50 and getting it for an all-time low price. This is one of the best iPad deals you can get outside of Black Friday.

