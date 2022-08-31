Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Dell’s best business laptop is over 50% off today
If you’ve been keeping an eye on the best laptop deals in a bid to find a great business laptop, you’re in luck. Right now, you can buy a Dell Vostro 3510 laptop for $549 direct from Dell, saving you $564 off the usual price of $1,113. A well-made laptop for anyone who needs to be consistently productive on the move, the Dell Vostro 3510 is a great choice for many people. Let’s take a look at why it’s worth your time or hit the button below to get on with buying it.
Target is bringing its A-game this Labor Day sale — here are 20 of the best deals
Target is always here to help us get our home decorated, kitchen set up and wardrobe filled out — and, well, also to show us a ton of things we never knew we needed (but we do). Right now, the retailer is having a huge Labor Day sale, with pieces for the home, wardrobe, kitchen, outdoor area and more all nicely discounted.
Phone Arena
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
Completely and predictably overshadowed by the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 over the last few weeks, Samsung's latest "conventional" ultra-high-end phones are back in the spotlight today all of a sudden thanks to some... surprising Amazon offers. These are by far the best Labor Day...
AOL Corp
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
knowtechie.com
Best Buy is blowing out a ton of LG TVs in a huge Labor Day sale
Labor Day is right around the corner, and Best Buy wants you to celebrate your day off with a new LG TV. And right now, they’re offering discounts on a wide variety of options that could potentially save you up to 30% off a new TV. So, what’s up...
Here Are the Best Labor Day Deals of 2022 — Don't Miss Out
Labor Day, which has traditionally been a major sale day for U.S. retailers for years, is again a time to score discounts on certain products in 2022. Many sales are even being offered days or weeks early this year, as retailers struggle with supply demands and aim to reach consumers dealing with inflated prices. Here’s a rundown of some of the best Labor Day sales this year.
Allrecipes.com
Walmart Slashed Up to 72% Off So Many Kitchen Items Ahead of Labor Day, and Prices Start at Just $8
In addition to delicious barbecues, the last licks of summer weather, and a restful long weekend, Labor Day is filled with incredible and underrated sales to shop. And one of the retailers leading the charge this year is Walmart, which just marked down hundreds of its cookware pieces, kitchen essentials, and small appliances ahead of the holiday weekend.
Elite Daily
The iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come In A New Color That I Absolutely Need
It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. Every year around September, Apple announces the latest iPhone models. This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If reports are accurate, it would be the first time Apple releases a Max version of the iPhone since the iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on a possible iPhone 14 and its features, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
torquenews.com
Mechanic Responds to Harbor Freight Tool Shaming
What brand of tools does one of the most respected mechanics on the internet rely on to make repairs on his customer’s cars? Find out now with this unique tool show and tell response to a Harbor Freight tool shaming comment. Where Do You Buy Your Tools?!. In past...
CARS・
Your USB cable is about to get a huge speed boost
Your next USB cable could deliver much faster speeds and greater performance following the announcement of next-generation specifications. USB 4 version 2.0 is set to bring twice the speed of data performance over current USB Type-C cables and connectors used by many of us today, the body behind the technology has revealed.
hypebeast.com
Samsung Reported to Remove Chargers and USB Cables From Smartphone Sales
Samsung has reportedly decided to exclude USB cables and chargers from its Galaxy smartphone sales in the near future. According to South Korean sources, the tech giant is looking to further its Galaxy for the Planet initiative to create a greener future by completely removing all plastic from its packaging by 2025, as well as reducing power consumption from its chargers and landfill waste at its business sites across the globe.
8 of the Best Sam's Club Deals for September 2022
These Sam's Club discount buys could save you 20% or more.
NFL・
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 13 with a 512GB SSD is $500 off in the Labor Day laptop sales
If you’ve been looking through our list of best laptop brands, you may be somewhat familiar with the XPS series from Dell since they’re very thin and surprisingly well-specced and at the same level as the Macbook Pros. Well, if you’ve wanted to pick one up, you’re in luck, because there’s a great Labor Day sale from Dell on the Dell XPS 13, bringing it down to $950 from $1,450, a pretty substantial discount.
Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle
Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
laptopmag.com
Early Labor Day deal drops the 9th gen iPad to $279 — its lowest price yet
This early Labor Day deal drops the 9th gen iPad to $279 — its lowest price yet. Apple's cheapest and best tablet for most people is now more affordable than ever. Right now, the 10.2-inch iPad is on sale for $279 (opens in new tab) at Amazon and Best Buy (opens in new tab). Typically, it costs $329, so you're saving $50 and getting it for an all-time low price. This is one of the best iPad deals you can get outside of Black Friday.
AOL Corp
Labor Day is a goldmine for Apple sales — save up to $400 on iPads, Watches and AirPods
It’s that time: Emails are popping into your in-box with end-of-summer Labor Day sales, but we’ll bet you’re keeping an eye out for one brand in particular: Apple. Whether you’re a longtime Apple loyalist or are just now crossing over from the other side, you’ll find what you’re looking for at an unbeatable price this holiday weekend — from tiny-but-mighty AirPods to a big-screen MacBook. Plus, we've thrown in some sweet Beats by Dre deals for you too!
laptopmag.com
HP Labor Day weekend sale 2022 — save up to 75% sitewide
HP's Labor Day weekend sale nets you up to 75% in savings, plus an extra 10% off at checkout. This is good news if you're picking up back to school college essentials or refreshing your gadgets for the fall. So before embarking on your Labor Day weekend getaway, here's something...
People
Amazon Has a Hidden Page Packed with Furniture Deals as Steep as 73% Off
Furniture updates can make a massive impact on your home and how much you enjoy spending time there. But, refreshing your furnishings is also a notoriously spendy process, and many people often put it off because it's hard to find great pieces on a budget. Well, Amazon is making it...
7 Biggest Deals at Walmart for September
It's September, and you know what that means -- Labor Day savings at Walmart. In honor of the official end of summer, the retail giant has rolled back prices on thousands of items -- from auto parts...
Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer
Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
