Richard Childress Addresses Rumors Kyle Busch May Be Joining The Team Next Year: “You Said That, I Didn’t”

By Brady Cox
 5 days ago
Well this is a team I could’ve never envisioned in NASCAR.

For those of you die hard racing fans, you probably remember the fight between Kyle Busch and Richard Childress at the Truck Series race at Kansas Motor Speedway back in 2011.

After Childress’s driver, Joey Coulter, beat out Kyle Busch to win, Busch ran his car right up next to Coulter’s and gave him a little “love tap” on the cool down lap, and Childress didn’t take too fondly of that.

After the race, Busch, who was 26 at the time, and Childress, who was 65, got into a heated altercation, which resulted in Childress putting the young driver in a headlock, and he basically beat him upside the head a few times.

Yeah… don’t mess with that grandpa strength.

Although there’s been some bad blood between Childress and Busch over the years, they might just be setting those differences aside, because there’s a rumor that Kyle Busch could be joining Childress’s team next year.

Busch and his longtime sponsor, M&M’s, are parting ways after this season, and Busch’s current owner Joe Gibbs can’t find someone willing to shell out the big bucks it’s gonna take to get a driver like Kyle behind the wheel.

According to The Daytona Beach News-Journal, it’s rumored that RCR may be Busch’s top landing spot, and when Childress was asked about it, he definitely did not say “no.”

He said:

“Kyle’s a great race driver. He and I have talked. We put all our differences behind us a while back. He’s a great race driver. He’ll land him a good ride somewhere for sure.”

And of course, the next question was if RCR would be Busch’s new home, and Childress responded:

“You said that, I didn’t.”

Childress has two cars on his cup team, with his grandson Austin Dillon in the No. 3 car who will be staying with the team, and Tyler Reddick in the No. 8, who will be moving to 23XI Racing, the co-owned team by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, in 2024.

Could that open spot go to Kyle Busch? Will his brother Kurt, a current 23XI Racing driver who has been sidelined with concussions, open the door for Reddick to make the move a year earlier?

I guess time will tell.

