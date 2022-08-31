Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record
Northeast Florida building permits rebound in August
The number of single-family home building permits increased in August after four months of decline, according to the Northeast Florida Builders Association. A total of 1,180 permits were issued in Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties in August. In July, 940 permits were issued. The year began with 1,457...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Southern Steer Butcher planned in Ortega
The city is reviewing a permit application for Emerald C’s Development Inc. to build-out a 2,275-square-foot former Pizza Hut for Southern Steer Butcher at 5421 Roosevelt Blvd. at an estimated $200,000. K Brown Interior Design LLC of Ocoee is the interior designer. Southern Steer Butcher says it offers “fresh...
Jacksonville Daily Record
LaserShip looking at EastPark center
E-commerce delivery company LaserShip appears to be considering a center in EastPark at Town Center. Vienna, Virginia-based LaserShip applied July 25 for a certificate of use for the 85,259-square-foot building at 11902 Central Parkway. The use is for small parcel delivery. It has been leasing about 19,000 square feet of...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Graders needed for essay contest
The 2022 Middle District of Florida Jacksonville Division High School Essay Contest, sponsored in part by the Jacksonville Chapter of the Federal Bar Association, is seeking volunteer graders. Contact Kirsten Clement at [email protected] for more information. Submissions are welcome from ninth- through 12th-grade students in Baker, Bradford, Clay, Columbia,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
City of Jacksonville, 4727 Lannie Road, contractor is Auld & White Constructors LLC, 1,900 square feet, JSO trailer and building demolition, $25,000. Pupuseria Y Cafeteria El Paraiso Inc., 5111 Baymeadows Road, No. 14, contractor is Landmark Builders LLC, 1,000 square feet, tenant build-out, $33,325. Tapestry Cafe, 9823 Tapestry Park Circle,...
News4Jax.com
Pickup truck backs into Westside house
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pickup truck backed through the front wall and door of a house in the Westside’s Cedar Hills neighborhood on Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. People were at the home on Melvin Circle East at the time, but fortunately, they weren’t hurt,...
residentnews.net
Publix opens doors, cuts ribbon after 20 years in the making
Leadership and management at the newly minted East San Marco Publix Super Market were on hand to cut the ribbon to align with their motto ‘Where Shopping is a Pleasure’, Aug. 7. The store opened to cheers from a line of locals who lined the sidewalk before the crack of dawn.
Tips pouring in from the community on shooting death of Raines graduate, Rashaud Fields
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tips are pouring in from the community as investigators work to learn who shot and killed a high school athlete. Rashaud Fields was 18 years old when he was gunned down at a park on Jacksonville’s Northside. Field’s mother, Janice, says she wants the community...
First Coast News
Palatka shooting
There is a heavy police presence in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club on Saturday night, following a deadly shooting. Credit: Atyia Collins.
Restaurant Report: Holey Moley! Inspectors find dozens of live and dead roaches at local bagel shop
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax Ben Becker reports every week on what inspectors discover at your favorite places to eat in the Original Restaurant Report. Becker paid a visit to Holey Moley Bagel Shop #2 on Baymeadows Road near Interstate 95. State inspectors found 24 live roaches, and...
News4Jax.com
Driver crashes into patrol car in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. – A driver hit a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office patrol Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A driver of a white pickup truck was stopped on US Highway 90 at the intersection of SW Bascom Norris Drive at 8:30 p.m., waiting to make a left turn, FHP said.
Yulee home buyer planned to move into new house last year; she's still waiting for the keys as company blames delays on supplies
YULEE, Fla. — One homeowner owner in Yulee was planning to move into her forever home late last year, but she says it's taken forever to move in. "There's so much that's not done," said Jessica. She only wanted us to use her first name. She says the process...
Jacksonville Beach restaurant owner dies after pool accident on Father’s Day
PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned that the owner of Buddha’s Thai Bistro has passed away after a tragic pool accident on Father’s Day. Sarunyu Boonsanong, known as “Guy” to the Jacksonville Beach community, remained in the ICU for 74 days before he died on Aug. 31.
First Coast News
Jacksonville father, restaurant owner in coma for months has died
Saranyu 'Guy' Boonsanong died Wednesday after being in a coma since Father's Day. One of his children was born while he was in a coma.
San Marco drivers stuck waiting over an hour for trains stopped on tracks
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New pictures show people climbing a train in the San Marco area that had been stopped on the tracks for almost an hour. A resident who Action News Jax spoke with says this happens on a daily basis in this area. He even says on some...
News4Jax.com
JSO: Man dies after being shot on Jacksonville’s eastside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died from being shot Saturday afternoon in the Phoenix neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to Sgt. Hopely, when officers arrived at the scene on East 13th Street around 1:51 p.m. they found in man in his 50s suffering from a severe gunshot wound. Hopely didn’t specify how many times the victim was shot.
Missing woman from Jacksonville Beach found, police say
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — UPDATE, 4:57 p.m.: Jacksonville Beach police said Emily Ann Sheridan has been located. The Jacksonville Beach Police Department has issued a missing person alert for Emily Ann Sheridan. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Sheridan was last seen at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1...
getnews.info
Ministers from across the nation gather in Jacksonville, FL to learn how to minister in the Metaverse and Augmented Realities
JACKSONVILLE, FL – The prophets of the Seer’s House Sacred Holy Order of Seers and Prophets will gather in Jacksonville, FL October 12 – 15 , 2022 this year to get a grasp on the Metaverse and the impacts of Augmented realities. “It’s important to me that...
Over 20 cars burglarized outside Orange Park apartment complex
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — There has been a rash of car burglaries at an Orange Park apartment complex. Police say there were over 20 cars that were broken into. “I shouldn’t have to fear if we come outside, we’re going to run into somebody that’s going to break into our cars," said Pam Jeffries. "My son could’ve run into these people at that time, and he could’ve been harmed.”
Man shot in car after pulling over in Normandy area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting on 500 South Lane Ave. At 7:00 p.m. Officers responded to a man in his mid-30s suffering a gunshot wound. JSO reports the victim pulled over in the 500 block of South Lane Ave to use...
