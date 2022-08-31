ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Northeast Florida building permits rebound in August

The number of single-family home building permits increased in August after four months of decline, according to the Northeast Florida Builders Association. A total of 1,180 permits were issued in Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties in August. In July, 940 permits were issued. The year began with 1,457...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Southern Steer Butcher planned in Ortega

The city is reviewing a permit application for Emerald C’s Development Inc. to build-out a 2,275-square-foot former Pizza Hut for Southern Steer Butcher at 5421 Roosevelt Blvd. at an estimated $200,000. K Brown Interior Design LLC of Ocoee is the interior designer. Southern Steer Butcher says it offers “fresh...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

LaserShip looking at EastPark center

E-commerce delivery company LaserShip appears to be considering a center in EastPark at Town Center. Vienna, Virginia-based LaserShip applied July 25 for a certificate of use for the 85,259-square-foot building at 11902 Central Parkway. The use is for small parcel delivery. It has been leasing about 19,000 square feet of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Graders needed for essay contest

The 2022 Middle District of Florida Jacksonville Division High School Essay Contest, sponsored in part by the Jacksonville Chapter of the Federal Bar Association, is seeking volunteer graders. Contact Kirsten Clement at [email protected] for more information. Submissions are welcome from ninth- through 12th-grade students in Baker, Bradford, Clay, Columbia,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Development Today

City of Jacksonville, 4727 Lannie Road, contractor is Auld & White Constructors LLC, 1,900 square feet, JSO trailer and building demolition, $25,000. Pupuseria Y Cafeteria El Paraiso Inc., 5111 Baymeadows Road, No. 14, contractor is Landmark Builders LLC, 1,000 square feet, tenant build-out, $33,325. Tapestry Cafe, 9823 Tapestry Park Circle,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Pickup truck backs into Westside house

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pickup truck backed through the front wall and door of a house in the Westside’s Cedar Hills neighborhood on Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. People were at the home on Melvin Circle East at the time, but fortunately, they weren’t hurt,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

Publix opens doors, cuts ribbon after 20 years in the making

Leadership and management at the newly minted East San Marco Publix Super Market were on hand to cut the ribbon to align with their motto ‘Where Shopping is a Pleasure’, Aug. 7. The store opened to cheers from a line of locals who lined the sidewalk before the crack of dawn.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Palatka shooting

There is a heavy police presence in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club on Saturday night, following a deadly shooting. Credit: Atyia Collins.
PALATKA, FL
News4Jax.com

Driver crashes into patrol car in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A driver hit a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office patrol Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A driver of a white pickup truck was stopped on US Highway 90 at the intersection of SW Bascom Norris Drive at 8:30 p.m., waiting to make a left turn, FHP said.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO: Man dies after being shot on Jacksonville’s eastside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died from being shot Saturday afternoon in the Phoenix neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to Sgt. Hopely, when officers arrived at the scene on East 13th Street around 1:51 p.m. they found in man in his 50s suffering from a severe gunshot wound. Hopely didn’t specify how many times the victim was shot.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Over 20 cars burglarized outside Orange Park apartment complex

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — There has been a rash of car burglaries at an Orange Park apartment complex. Police say there were over 20 cars that were broken into. “I shouldn’t have to fear if we come outside, we’re going to run into somebody that’s going to break into our cars," said Pam Jeffries. "My son could’ve run into these people at that time, and he could’ve been harmed.”
ORANGE PARK, FL

