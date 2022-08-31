ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man arrested following homicide in Southern Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide that happened just south of Ashland in the 18000 block S. Old Route A. The department released information on their Facebook page early Saturday morning. The Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested 23-year-old Collin Q. Knight of Hartsburg for first-degree-murder and armed criminal action. Knight is The post Man arrested following homicide in Southern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Arrests By The Missouri Highway Patrol

Six additional arrests are reported by State Troopers for the start of the Labor Day Holiday weekend. At about 2:25 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 41-year-old Timothy L Lanyon of Carthage on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a traffic violation in Lafayette County and a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a Higginsville warrant, He was also arrested for speeding. Lanyon was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Police Reports For September 1st, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Wednesday evening, Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of South Ohio Avenue in reference to property damage. When Officers arrived, they spoke with Misty Dawn Rahe, who said someone had tried to kick in her front door. Rahe estimated the damage to be $1200. No arrests have been made at this time.
SEDALIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
City
Warrensburg, MO
Sedalia, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For September 2, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. As previously reported, on the night of August 31st, a Deputy from the Pettis County Sheriff's Department met with a Warrensburg Police Officer at the Pettis and Johnson County line. Deputies took custody of Stewart Kimbrell, 49, of Sedalia. Kimbrell was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be held on 10 different warrants. Three Failure to Appear warrants were out of Pettis County. Two were for Possession of a Controlled Substance ($7500 cash or surety bond) one for Speeding (Over 11-15 MPH, $60 cash only bond). Three were Sedalia Municipal Failure to Appear warrants for Property Damage, Littering, and Trespassing ($60 cash only bond each). One warrant was out of Stewart County for Larceny (Parts from a Motor Vehicle, no bond). One Failure to Appear warrant was from the Laurie Police Department for Stealing ($100 cash only bond). Kimbrell also had a Probation Violation warrant from Henry County for Possession of a Controlled Substance ($10,000 cash or surety bond).
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

MARSHALL MAN CHARGED AFTER THREE-HOUR STANDOFF

A Marshall man has been charged with four felonies after a standoff in Saline County. According to a probable cause statement, Marshall Police were called to 585 West North at approximately 12:27 a.m September 1, in regards to an incident involving Gilbert Thomas. An officer made contact with Thomas, who appeared irate. While speaking to Thomas, the officer observed a female in the residence. The officer also observed blood on the woman’s face and shirt. The officer requested Thomas let the woman go and also retrieved another subject off the couch. Thomas then slammed the door and began to barricade himself.
MARSHALL, MO
Awesome 92.3

Amtrak Depot Trespasser Arrested

On Tuesday morning at 10:11 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to the Amtrak Depot, 103 E. Pacific, for a report of a trespassed person on the property. The officer spoke with a City employee, who said that a subject who had been previously trespassed from the property, had returned. A computer...
SEDALIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sedalia Police#Possession Of Marijuana
Awesome 92.3

Fugitives Summers, Kimbrell Apprehended in Warrensburg

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Warrensburg Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Members of the Johnson County Crime Resolution Team (CRT) obtained information of the whereabouts of two wanted fugitives involved in an incident from Pettis County, which occurred on Monday, Aug. 8. The two suspects, 49-year-old Stewart Kimbrell...
WARRENSBURG, MO
kmmo.com

MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY STEALING IN SALINE COUNTY

A Marshall man has been charged with a felony in Saline County. According to a probable cause statement, a victim from Slater informed a Saline County Sherriff Deputy that a game camera had been stolen from property.. A second victim stated that he had placed the camera on the property...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
lakeexpo.com

UPDATE: Police Nab Suspect Wanted For Lake Of The Ozarks Homicide

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. -- Police south of Lake of the Ozarks on Thursday arrested a man believed to be the lead suspect in a homicide earlier this week. The Camden County Sheriff received word Thursday night that Jordan Fitzgerald Jones, 32, of Camdenton, was in custody in the Laclede County Jail.
CAMDENTON, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Homicide Investigation near Camdenton, Mo.

UPDATE: “Late Thursday night, 09-01-22, Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies received word from the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office that they had Jordan F Jones in custody. Jones is wanted by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office for the Tuesday night homicide of 43-year-old Michael S Varney at his home north of Camdenton.  Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Laclede County where Jones...
CAMDENTON, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Announce New Bike Patrol Unit

The Sedalia Police Department announced their newly formed Bike Patrol Unit on Thursday morning. The unit provides the SPD with additional abilities for enforcement and community engagement in areas that aren’t easily accessible in traditional methods of policing and will greatly enhance our patrol capabilities. Bike Patrol Officers assigned...
SEDALIA, MO
kwos.com

Callaway County man leads cops on a chase

A Holts Summit man faces charges after a police chase. 30 – year old Joshua Temmen is charged with tampering with a vehicle and resisting arrest. He was wanted in connection with thefts in the Tebbetts and Wainwright areas. A deputy tried to pull Temmen over north of New Bloomfield earlier this week. He was arrested after his car broke down. He was on parole from the Department of Corrections.
HOLTS SUMMIT, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Morgan County Crash Injures Two People

Two people were injured in a four-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2019 Ford F-130, driven by 48-year-old Vincent L. Kelley of Poplar Bluff, was on Missouri 5, south of Route TT South Junction (north of Gravois Mills) around 1 p.m. when the Ford crossed the center line and struck three northbound vehicles before traveling off the left side of the roadway and into a ditch.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Kathleen M Derringer, age 34 of Platte City, MO lost control causing the vehicle to travel off the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. Driver was transported by Golden Valley EMS to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital.
PLATTE CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Death investigation reveals Moberly woman struck by vehicle, killed on I-70

A Moberly woman was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday morning along Interstate 70, according to a crash report from the highway patrol. Belinda Hendricks, 29, was standing in the eastbound lanes around 5:30 a.m. when she was struck by a Toyota Prius, driven by Sedalia resident Inocente Prisciliano, the report said.
MOBERLY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3

Sedalia, MO
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
978K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy