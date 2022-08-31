ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

kpq.com

Late Stuntman Alex Harvill Holds World Record for Motorcycle Jump

Late motorcycle stunt rider Alex Harvill received a Guinness World Record for a motorcycle jump he made nearly a decade before his death. Local Media Partner iFIBERONE reported that Harvill's family and friends shared the news on their social media last week. Harvill jumped over 425 feet on his dirt...
ROYAL CITY, WA
98.3 The KEY

Piroshky Piroshky Coming to Richland (one day only)

If you have ever been to Seattle and had the popular Piroshky from "Piroshky Piroshky," you know how excited I am about this! Piroshky Piroshky will be in Richland on September 12, bringing their delicious, handheld pies! You will need to preorder your pies before September 11, at 9:00 a.m. to ensure your order is ready. There is also a $40 minimum.
RICHLAND, WA
98.3 The KEY

Greatest Savings on Gas In The Tri-Cities

Will inflation and already high gas prices keep us off the road this Labor Day Weekend? No way! We're boarding planes, trains, and automobiles to celebrate the last weekend of summer anywhere but home. Sure a few more Americans than usual are staying home this year, but less so than...
TRI-CITIES, WA
Kennewick, WA
98.3 The KEY

Police Search For Parents, Child Found Alone Overnight In Kennewick

#UPDATE Childs Parents have been found. See below. 6:08 am. I was woken up just after 3 am this morning by Kennewick police knocking on my door. They had found a 2-3 year old male child near my house and were trying to find the parents. I told them I would try and get the word out as soon as they post info on their Facebook page. As of now (5:30am), they have still not found the home of this little boy.
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

Ride Hot Air Soon In Walla Walla With New Company

I was lucky enough to ride a hot-air balloon in Walla Walla years ago covering the October Balloon Stampede. It was a life changing experience for me and for my Grandmother. She had always had riding in a hot-air balloon on her bucket-list and we managed to cross that off together.
WALLA WALLA, WA
KEPR

Dozens of firefighters battle shop fire

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Dozens of firefighters responded to a shop fire Saturday morning in Benton County. Fire crews with Benton County Fire District #1 said a shop was fully engulfed in flames off Badger Canyon Road. Fighters contained the fire with the help of Benton County Fire District...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Eastbound I-90 east of Moses Lake closed after fatal crash

Eastbound Interstate 90 just west of the Adams County line is closed after a fatal collision on Saturday night, Washington State Patrol announced. WSP Trooper Jeremy Weber tweeted about the crash at 8:30 p.m. The crash happened 6 miles east of Moses Lake, according to the Twitter account of the...
KATU.com

Yakama Nation demands illegal bridge blocking salmon be demolished

YAKIMA-- The Yakama Nation is demanding an illegal causeway be taken down, as the bridge has blocked salmon and invited invasive species into the Yakima and Columbia rivers. Yakama Nation leaders and supporters gathered on Thursday, Sept. 1, to bring focus to salmon restoration along the rivers. The event was...
YAKIMA, WA
98.3 The KEY

Did B-F Fair Set Attendance, Revenue Records in 2022?

Perhaps people were looking to return to 'normal,' and we lost the fair in 2020. In the past, some years with very hot weather dented some crowds at the fairgrounds in Kennewick, but this year is not the case. Despite some triple-digits, people came out in droves. According to officials...
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

Tri-Cities Most Thrilling & Terrifying Halloween Haunt Opens in October

This Halloween visit if you dare, the Field of Screams. You'll walk the haunted maze in Richland that has everyone terrified. It takes about an hour to make it through and it's packed full of thrilling scares. The walk is about a mile long. You'll make your way past the giant ghouls in a swamp and then find yourself in a haunted Junkyard. They say, "Beware of the piles!" You don't know what's under, in, or behind! From there, you'll find Clown Town, and then it's off to Outbreak, an interactive zombie shooting ride.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Adam West day Sept, 24th in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Walla Walla invites all Batman fans to its fifth annual Adam West Day on September, 24th. The event has been a Walla Walla tradition since 2017 and this year will feature a Q&A panel, live music, the official lighting of the Bat Signal at the Marcus Whitman Hotel, and more.
WALLA WALLA, WA
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

