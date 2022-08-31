Lil Durk, Travis Scott & More Will Appear On NAV's Upcoming Album

Photo: Getty Images

NAV has been prepping the release of his upcoming album Demons Protected by Angels for some time. After dropping two singles over the past few weeks, the XO artist is slowing revealing more details about the project.



On Tuesday, August 30, NAV took to Instagram to debut his new album trailer. In the brief clip, the 32-year-old rapper confirmed the release date for his fourth studio LP, and revealed who will appear on it. He recruited Lil Uzi Vert , Future , Travis Scott , Lil Baby , Lil Durk , Don Toliver , Bryson Tiller , Realest K and Babyface Ray to hop on the album.

The latest album update also appears to provide a very brief preview of his upcoming song with Lil Uzi Vert . NAV revealed the new details about the LP a week after released the video for the second single "Wrong Decisions." Fans also knew about Travis Scott and Lil Baby's appearance after he delivered their collaboration "Never Sleep." Speaking with Complex last month, NAV discussed his thoughts on the song, and explained how he came up with the album's title.



"Someone close to me had pointed my eyes toward the sweater," NAV explained. "They’re like, 'Oh, that’s fire, can you make an album called that?' But the whole quote on this sweater was 'fighting demons protected by angels.' We just thought it was too long. Then one of my producers had mentioned, 'Maybe we should take the ‘fighting’ out.' We thought about it, and called our friends to ask them their opinion. We all said it’s kind of dope. Then one day we were playing dominoes in the studio, and I just randomly asked him, 'How’d you come up with that?' He found that on Google, and then he told me where it’s from. It was even more meaningful."



Look out for NAV's album on September 9. Catch the visuals for "Wrong Decisions" below.

