Video Processing Platform Market Growth, Opportunities Business Scenario, Share, Growth Size, Scope, Key Segments and Forecast to 2026

Florida is suing the Biden administration's FDA for what Gov. Ron DeSantis called 'unreasonably delayed' approval of a state plan to import prescription drugs from Canada
Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida said he wondered whether politics or pharmaceutical lobbying could be blamed for the delay.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Watch your back, Vlad! From Ivan the Terrible - who boiled rivals alive - to Putin, Russia’s rulers have governed with absolute power - But a powerful history warns the national tradition is assassination of its leaders
By Orlando Figes (Bloomsbury £25, 368pp) The year was 1917, the last of the 300-year-old Romanov dynasty had just been deposed, the red flags of the Bolshevik revolution were hanging from buildings in Moscow and St Petersburg. The people had thrown off their shackles. Nothing would ever be the same in Russia. Or would it?
Zelensky hits Moscow over gas export delay: ‘Russia wants to destroy the normal life of every European’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday accused Russia of cutting off its gas exports in order to increase pressure on Europe amid the war in Ukraine. The Russian state-run energy company Gazprom said on Friday that it had completely shut down the Nord Stream 1 pipeline while it repairs an oil leak. Nord Stream 1 is the largest pipeline transporting natural gas from Russia to Europe.
Brexit: Truss ‘eyeing early trip to Dublin for talks on Northern Ireland protocol’
Liz Truss could make an early visit to the Republic of Ireland to broker some kind of progress in the impasse over post-Brexit arrangements if she becomes prime minister next week, according to reports. The Sunday Times said that civil servants have been tasked with arranging a visit to Dublin to meet Irish premier Micheal Martin.According to the newspaper, Ms Truss would try to “come to an understanding” on the future of the Northern Ireland protocol.Hints of a potential visit come as Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns and European Commission vice-president Maroš ŠefÄoviÄ met at the British-Irish Association conference...
Monkeypox vaccine and research related stocks taking center stage (VRAX,GOVX,TNXP,APDN)
WH recently announced that its expanding monkeypox vaccination efforts. The infection seems to be slowed down in some major cities like New York and Chicago. However, cases seem to be popping in other parts of the country. Greenwood District 50 Schools revised its statement released Wednesday night to classify the incident as a “potential case of moneypox,” after a request from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. DHEC has not identified the individual. On July 29 New York State governor, Kathy Hochul, declared the monkeypox outbreak a state emergency. On August 2, president Joe Biden named two federal officials, Bob Fenton and Dr. Daskalakis to lead and accelerate the U.S. government’s response against monkeypox.
