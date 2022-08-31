Read full article on original website
Bad Bunny, Stevie Nicks and More Featured on New Gorillaz Album
The Gorillaz have shared the star-studded tracklist for their new album “Cracker Island,” to be released Feb. 24 via Warner Records. On the 10-track bill is Bad Bunny, Stevie Nicks, Beck, Adeleye Omotayo, Thundercat, Tame Impala and Bootie Brown. The set’s announcement arrived on Wednesday morning with its first Tame Impala and Bootie Brown-featuring single “New Gold.” Gorillaz had previously debuted the single live during their headlining set at All Points East in London on Aug. 19, with both Kevin Parker of Tame Impala and Bootie Brown, joining the band onstage. The album, described in a press release as an “energetic,...
NME
Confidence Man cover ‘Heaven’ by Bryan Adams (via DJ Sammy) for ‘Like A Version’
Confidence Man have covered DJ Sammy’s dance version of Bryan Adams‘ ‘Heaven’, performing it in-studio for the ‘Like A Version’ segment on Australian radio station triple j. The cover was broadcast earlier this morning (September 2), and saw co-frontpeople Janet Planet and Sugar Bones...
Stevie Nicks Called This Famous Musician She Dated ‘Very, Very Male Chauvinistic’ – and It Wasn’t Lindsey Buckingham
Here's which famous man Stevie Nicks referred to as "very, very male chauvinistic."
Sharon Osbourne Reveals Black Sabbath Member She Thought Wasn’t a Good Fit
For 11 years, Ozzy Osbourne served as the frontman and vocalist for the legendary heavy metal band Black Sabbath. In 1979, however, the iconic singer’s substance abuse issues became too much for the band to handle and he was replaced by Rainbow vocalist Ronnie James Dio. Though Dio was,...
7 of the Best Rock Songs from the ’70s
While many were dancing to disco music in the 1970s, the era also rang out with cries of we will, we will rock you and murmurings of “Stairway to Heaven.” Consequently, rock music had a unique period of growth in the ’70s in the sense that several of its subgenres—like arena rock—began to achieve a different type of popularity. So, to explore some of the decade’s finest, check out just seven of the best rock songs from the ’70s here below.
Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab
Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
Billboard
The Killers Complete Their Quickest Climb to No. 1 on Alternative Airplay Chart With ‘Boy’
The Killers complete their quickest trip to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Alternative Airplay chart, as “Boy” rules the Sept. 3-dated survey. The song ascends to No. 1 in only its fourth week on the list. The band logged its previous fastest flight to the top with “Caution,” which led in its sixth week on the ranking in 2020.
‘Jimi Hendrix and Black Sabbath blew my mind’: Robert Patrick’s honest playlist
My father was a very good trumpet player and an avid stereophile, so there was always a lot of big band, 40s music in the house, like Hank Williams and Benny Goodman. I vividly remember riding my Stingray bicycle to Kmart in Kettering, Ohio, to buy Hendrix in the West – the live album by Jimi Hendrix – and Master of Reality by Black Sabbath, both in the early 70s, with the money I’d made from doing rough carpentry work. I rode home, listened to the one after the other and blew my mind.
The Hilariously Bad First Concerts of Rock’s Biggest Bands
It's a long way to the top if you wanna rock 'n' roll. And for proof, you need to look no further than the strange, sometimes dirty and usually empty venues where future rock legends such as AC/DC, Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard played their first concerts. Here's a...
Ozzy Osbourne’s Patient Number 9: metal’s greatest icon continues his late-career hot streak
Album review: Ozzy Osbourne enlists an all-star cast for lucky 13th album Patient Number 9
Ozzy Osbourne to Perform at Halftime of NFL’s Bills-Rams Season Kickoff
The NFL season hasn't even officially started yet and the Los Angeles Rams already have scored big, nabbing Ozzy Osbourne for the halftime show of the 2022-2023 season kickoff game. It all goes down Thursday, September 8 when the two teams square off at the SOFI Stadium in Inglewood, California...
EW.com
Ozzy Osbourne leaving America for the U.K. over mass shooting fears: 'Everything's f--king ridiculous there'
Ozzy Osbourne is "fed up" with the violence in the U.S. and after over two decades in Los Angeles, he's returning to his native U.K. The musician revealed he's been impacted by the volume of mass shootings in America, noting both the rising number of school shootings and the lingering terror of the 2017 Las Vegas shooting that struck the Route 91 Harvest music festival.
Corey Taylor has already written a whole new solo album
Corey Taylor has announced his plans to begin work on a new solo album. The project will serve as the follow-up to his debut solo record, CMFT, which was released in 2020. In conversation with SiriusXM (as transcribed by Blabbermouth), the Slipknot frontman revealed his plans to head back into the studio in January and February 2023.
Nita Strauss Shares Blistering New Solo Single ‘Summer Storm’
Former Alice Cooper and current Demi Lovato guitarist Nita Strauss has released a blistering new solo instrumental single titled "Summer Storm." You can hear the song and watch the video below. "Summer Storm" finds Strauss getting back into her solo comfort zone of pulverizing instrumental metal, blending harmonized guitar riffs,...
NPR
New Music Friday: The best releases out on Sept. 2
The 25-year-old English singer-songwriter Yungblud (aka Dominic Richard Harrison) has made his name working with some of the biggest stars in radio-friendly pop and rock, including Halsey, Travis Barker and Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons. Now, Yungblud's self-titled third album finds him coming into his own with an accessible pop-punk sound that leans heavily on big feelings.
NME
Ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer says producer Rick Rubin was a “hindrance”
Ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer has opened up about the band’s producer Rick Rubin, saying he was “more a hindrance than help” on their 2011 album. Klinghoffer was asked in a new interview to reflect on the two albums he made with the Chili Peppers – 2011’s ‘I’m With You‘ and 2016’s ‘The Getaway’, the former of which the interviewer called one of the band’s “best records” – when he addressed Rubin’s work.
jambroadcasting.com
Megadeth premieres video for ’The Sick, the Dying…and the Dead!’ title track
Megadeth has premiered the video for “The Sick, the Dying…and the Dead!” — the title track off the band’s brand-new album. The clip is the final installment in a trilogy telling the origin story of Megadeth’s Vic Rattlehead mascot. Previous videos in the series accompany the songs “We’ll Be Back” and “Night Stalkers” featuring Ice-T.
Ozzy Osbourne Rips America Ahead of Return to UK, Social Media Sounds Off￼
With gun violence continuing to be a controversial issue in the United States, Ozzy Osbourne has deemed it all “too much.” After undergoing a life-altering surgery several months ago and preparing for the release of his latest album, Patient Number 9, next month, the Black Sabbath frontman has announced, in a very straightforward manner, his plans to move back to the U.K. and his reasoning for doing so.
