Los Angeles, CA

Variety

Bad Bunny, Stevie Nicks and More Featured on New Gorillaz Album

The Gorillaz have shared the star-studded tracklist for their new album “Cracker Island,” to be released Feb. 24 via Warner Records. On the 10-track bill is Bad Bunny, Stevie Nicks, Beck, Adeleye Omotayo, Thundercat, Tame Impala and Bootie Brown. The set’s announcement arrived on Wednesday morning with its first Tame Impala and Bootie Brown-featuring single “New Gold.” Gorillaz had previously debuted the single live during their headlining set at All Points East in London on Aug. 19, with both Kevin Parker of Tame Impala and Bootie Brown, joining the band onstage. The album, described in a press release as an “energetic,...
American Songwriter

7 of the Best Rock Songs from the ’70s

While many were dancing to disco music in the 1970s, the era also rang out with cries of we will, we will rock you and murmurings of “Stairway to Heaven.” Consequently, rock music had a unique period of growth in the ’70s in the sense that several of its subgenres—like arena rock—began to achieve a different type of popularity. So, to explore some of the decade’s finest, check out just seven of the best rock songs from the ’70s here below.
American Songwriter

Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab

Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
The Guardian

‘Jimi Hendrix and Black Sabbath blew my mind’: Robert Patrick’s honest playlist

My father was a very good trumpet player and an avid stereophile, so there was always a lot of big band, 40s music in the house, like Hank Williams and Benny Goodman. I vividly remember riding my Stingray bicycle to Kmart in Kettering, Ohio, to buy Hendrix in the West – the live album by Jimi Hendrix – and Master of Reality by Black Sabbath, both in the early 70s, with the money I’d made from doing rough carpentry work. I rode home, listened to the one after the other and blew my mind.
Johnny Marr
Brandon Flowers
Lindsey Buckingham
Q 105.7

The Hilariously Bad First Concerts of Rock’s Biggest Bands

It's a long way to the top if you wanna rock 'n' roll. And for proof, you need to look no further than the strange, sometimes dirty and usually empty venues where future rock legends such as AC/DC, Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard played their first concerts. Here's a...
EW.com

Ozzy Osbourne leaving America for the U.K. over mass shooting fears: 'Everything's f--king ridiculous there'

Ozzy Osbourne is "fed up" with the violence in the U.S. and after over two decades in Los Angeles, he's returning to his native U.K. The musician revealed he's been impacted by the volume of mass shootings in America, noting both the rising number of school shootings and the lingering terror of the 2017 Las Vegas shooting that struck the Route 91 Harvest music festival.
Louder

Corey Taylor has already written a whole new solo album

Corey Taylor has announced his plans to begin work on a new solo album. The project will serve as the follow-up to his debut solo record, CMFT, which was released in 2020. In conversation with SiriusXM (as transcribed by Blabbermouth), the Slipknot frontman revealed his plans to head back into the studio in January and February 2023.
NPR

New Music Friday: The best releases out on Sept. 2

The 25-year-old English singer-songwriter Yungblud (aka Dominic Richard Harrison) has made his name working with some of the biggest stars in radio-friendly pop and rock, including Halsey, Travis Barker and Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons. Now, Yungblud's self-titled third album finds him coming into his own with an accessible pop-punk sound that leans heavily on big feelings.
NME

Ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer says producer Rick Rubin was a “hindrance”

Ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer has opened up about the band’s producer Rick Rubin, saying he was “more a hindrance than help” on their 2011 album. Klinghoffer was asked in a new interview to reflect on the two albums he made with the Chili Peppers – 2011’s ‘I’m With You‘ and 2016’s ‘The Getaway’, the former of which the interviewer called one of the band’s “best records” – when he addressed Rubin’s work.
jambroadcasting.com

Megadeth premieres video for ﻿’The Sick, the Dying…and the Dead!’﻿ title track

Megadeth has premiered the video for “The Sick, the Dying…and the Dead!” — the title track off the band’s brand-new album. The clip is the final installment in a trilogy telling the origin story of Megadeth’s Vic Rattlehead mascot. Previous videos in the series accompany the songs “We’ll Be Back” and “Night Stalkers” featuring Ice-T.
Outsider.com

Ozzy Osbourne Rips America Ahead of Return to UK, Social Media Sounds Off￼

With gun violence continuing to be a controversial issue in the United States, Ozzy Osbourne has deemed it all “too much.” After undergoing a life-altering surgery several months ago and preparing for the release of his latest album, Patient Number 9, next month, the Black Sabbath frontman has announced, in a very straightforward manner, his plans to move back to the U.K. and his reasoning for doing so.
