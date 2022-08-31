Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wccsradio.com
CARL H. STILES, 90
Carl H. Stiles, 90, of Penn Run, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at his home. Born in Ebensburg on April 23, 1932, he was a son of the late Clyde Stiles and Agnes (Downey) Stiles. He was widowed after 54 years of marriage from Helen (Slanoc) Stiles, who died, October 13, 2011.
wccsradio.com
THOMAS E. MEDVIDE, 95 OF INDIANA
Thomas E. Medvide, 95, of Indiana, died Sunday, August 28, 2022 at St. Andrew’s Village. Friends will be received Saturday, September 10th from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM, the time of his funeral service at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, 965 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Rev. William Geiger officiating.
wccsradio.com
OX HILL FAIR NAMES FAIR QUEEN, PRINCESS
While the Indiana County Fair ended on Saturday, community fair season kicks into gear this week with the Ox Hill Community Fair. (Ox Hill Fair Queen Alyanna Hoffman and her sister, Ox Hill Fair Princess Kaydance Hoffman. Photo courtesy Ox Hill Fair) Last night, the Ox Hill Community Fair crowned...
wccsradio.com
FINAL DAY OF THE INDIANA COUNTY FAIR IS TODAY
Today is the last day for the Indiana County Fair. Admission to the fair today is $8 from 10:00 AM until close, and C&L Shows Carnival rides will open at noon. Today’s main events are the demolition derby in front of the grandstand at noon today, and the Stock Semi, Tri-Axle Dump and Open Gas, Open Diesel and 4×4 Pulls at 7:00 PM.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wccsradio.com
OX HILL KICKS OFF COMMUNITY FAIR SEASON
The close of the Indiana County Fair last night marks the beginning of the community fair season. The Ox Hill Fair kicks off today with the Harvest Day Service at 6:30 PM, followed by the Queen and Princess Contest at 7. The schedule for Monday includes children’s games for all...
wccsradio.com
GAS PRICES LOWER FOR LABOR DAY HOLIDAY
As we enter Labor Day Weekend, gas price averages continue to go down across the United States and Pennsylvania. Triple A reports that the national average is now $3.79 a gallon. It’s down another penny over 24 hours, six cents over the last week and 37 cents down from last month. Last year at this time, the average is $3.18. Pennsylvania’s average is $4.01, another two cent drop from yesterday, a 14-cent drop from last week and 44 cents down from last month. Last year, Pennsylvania’s average was $3.29.
wccsradio.com
CURVE GIVE PRIESTER PLENTY OF RUN SUPPORT
CURVE, Pa. – Liover Peguero recorded his second four-hit game of the season, while Quinn Priester tossed six strong innings for Altoona in a win over Akron, 7-1, on Saturday night at PNG Field. The Curve scored seven runs over the first two innings of the game off Akron...
wccsradio.com
ARSONIST SENTENCED TO TIME IN STATE PRISON
A man who pleaded guilty to a charge of Arson related to a fire last year in Shelocta was sentenced yesterday in Indiana County Court. 38-year-old Kevin Olechovski of Indiana was ordered to serve 16 months to five years in a state correctional institution for the charge of arson. Charges of reckless burning or exploding, arson with the intent to destroy an unoccupied building, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment were not prosecuted as part of the plea deal. The charges stemmed from a fire August 9th of last year at his home on Vista Lane in Armstrong Township. Crews were on the scene for a few hours to put the fire out as they had difficulty getting to the home due to the fact that the home was on a hillside.
RELATED PEOPLE
wccsradio.com
INDIANA WINS IN TRIPLE OT; THREE HERITAGE TEAMS STAY UNDEFEATED
The Indiana Little Indians needed triple overtime to get it done, but they came away with their first victory of the season, beating Knoch, 32-31, in Indiana’s home opener. Here’s Jack Benedict with the recap. In Heritage Conference action, three teams – Northern Cambria, Homer-Center and Penns Manor...
wccsradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS DEAL WITH CONTROLLED BURN, VEHICLE FIRE, OTHER CALLS ON SUNDAY
Indiana County’s first responders had a busy day on Sunday with several different types of calls reported. The earliest call was at 12:30 AM as a vehicle fire was reported on Church Road in Canoe Township. Marion Center and Rossiter fire departments and State Police from the Punxsy barracks were dispatched. Few details are available on the fire.
wccsradio.com
AKRON DOUBLES UP ALTOONA DESPITE TWO HOME RUNS
The Altoona Curve had home runs from Endy Rodriguez and Aaron Shackleford but it was not enough to get the win over the Akron Rubberducks 8-4. This was the second consecutive game where Rodriguez hit a home run. His opposite field shot came in the first inning off Gavin Williams to tie the game at 1. Shackleford’s homer was in the fourth, his 25th of the season. He is now tied for second with Josh Bonifay for the most homers in a single season in Curve history with 25 homers.
wccsradio.com
AERIAL FLOOD WATCH ISSUED FOR INDIANA COUNTY
Many people celebrate Labor Day with picnics and other outdoor activities, but those may be scrubbed as rain is expected across the area today and that could cause some flooding. The National Weather Service has issued an Aerial Flood Watch that will remain in effect through today until 11:00 tonight...
Comments / 0