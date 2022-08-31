Read full article on original website
Beyonce’s Baby Bump Debut and More Pregnant Celebs Who Rocked the VMAs Red Carpet Over the Years
Bumping along! MTV’s Video Music Awards have become a popular place for pregnant stars to showcase their budding bellies. In fact, Laura Perlongo has done it twice. In 2016, the Michigan native's bare baby bump was on display in an unzipped green jacket, a silver body chain and black pants. Her husband, Nev Schulman, cradled […]
Hypebae
Beyoncé’s Liquid Silver Eyeliner Proves Her Legendary Status
Beyoncé literally did not come to play with us. Her makeup, hair moments and triumphant new dance album have been beyond. Queen Bey’s glam has been effortlessly matching up with the album’s vibe. Beyonce sported a hooded long-sleeved rhinestone leotard with a deep v-cut completed with an elaborate sash, accessorized with sheer tights, rhinestone platforms and gloves, giving off a Michael Jackson appeal.
Zendaya's High-Slit Dress, Gigi Hadid's Cutout Top, and More US Open Looks
The hottest club in NYC this summer — and perhaps all year — is the US Open. As celebrities anticipate the end of summer and the ushering in of fall, many have clearly chosen Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City to emerge from their summer homes, European vacations, and the like. Though the US Open is often a celebrity-filled event, this year has drawn even more of a crowd, as Serena Williams could be making her final appearance at the tournament before retirement.
Essence
Star Gazing: Zendaya, Offset, Lala Anthony, Spike Lee And More Storm NYC For Serena Williams' Final U.S. Open
As Williams took to the U.S. Open court for the last time, celebs took to the stands to cheer her on one last time. As Serena Williams hit the court at the U.S. Open for her final competition before her retirement from the sport, stars took to the stands of NYC’s Billie Jean King Stadium to watch greatness in action one final time.
MTV
The 2022 VMAs Was A Night Of A Thousand Lizzos
It was a night of a thousand Lizzos at the 2022 Video Music Awards. The “About Damn Time” singer took the stage at the Prudential Center to perform a medley of two hits off her latest record, Special, and it certainly lived up to the album’s title. Decked in head-to-toe bubblegum pink, Lizzo commanded the stage solo, putting her powerhouse vocals (and the stunning black-and-white animation on the venue’s floor-to-ceiling LED screen) on full display.
Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Pictured On Romantic Dinner Date With Lena Dunham In NYC
Taylor Swift, 32, and Joe Alwyn, 31, reportedly had a romantic dinner date in New York City last week, and they also stepped out with good friend Lena Dunham. The lovebirds were photographed leaving a building at the Manhattan private members club Casa Cipriani with the 36-year-old actress and appeared content together. Taylor wore a white outfit with a floral design on it and had her long hair down while Joe had on a white button-down top and pants.
The sheer dress continued to be a popular red carpet trend in 2022. Here are the best celebrity looks so far.
Doja Cat looked dreamy in a Versace dress at the 2022 Grammys, while Florence Pugh's gown at a Valentino couture show had an entirely sheer bodice.
Taylor Swift Was Even Sweeter In Moment With Joe Alwyn After Dancing At The VMAs
Taylor Swift was the star of the night at MTV's Video Music Awards on Sunday, where she spent the entire night dancing and having an absolute blast. She went on to continue dazzling onlooks at the VMAs afterparty, wearing a dress that seemingly referenced her new album, Midnights. But when the night came to an end, she just wanted to spend some sweet time with her beau of 6 years, actor Joe Alwyn.
Rihanna Rocks Heels With Baggy Jeans On 1st Girls Night Out Since Giving Birth: Photo
Rihanna, 34, took a break from mom duty on Thursday night (September 1) and enjoyed quality time with her gal pals in New York City. The new mom and her group of friends stepped out for dinner at Caviar House, and RiRi was dressed in the most fashionable outfit as always. The “Kiss It Better” hitmaker wore an oversized blue jersey, which included white and red graphics, as well as a pair of blue baggy jeans and cute pink heels.
Elite Daily
Taylor Swift VMAs Look Was Champagne Problems To The Max
Taylor Swift surprised everyone by showing up on the MTV Video Music Awards black carpet. Not only was this her first appearance at a major awards show in literally years, but she did not come to play. Swift’s decadent Oscar de la Renta look was champagne problems to the max. She was literally dripping in crystals and strutted in looking like the dictionary definition of a million bucks. Of course, Swift wore a classic red lip and a black winged liner to complete the look.
Kylie Jenner claps back at TikToker who accused her of trying to seem relatable
Kylie Jenner clapped back at a TikTok user who accused the reality star of faking her relatability to boost her public profile. Jenner commented on @plasticchandler’s video in which he suggested her most recent Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit review was “very curated to the style of an influencer.” The makeup mogul responded, “it’s really not that deep or calculated. this video took me 5 mins to make. and yes i still drive and do normal things 🤣.” In the TikTok user’s clip, he said, “This is something Emma Chamberlain would post. And I just think it’s interesting because it’s like, you’re a billionaire,...
Cher posts unconvinced reaction to Dua Lipa being called ‘the Cher of our generation’
Dua Lipa has been called the “Cher of our generation” on social media – but Cher herself is not convinced.Earlier this week, a Twitter user posted a now-deleted tweet with side-by-side photos of Cher at the Grammys in 1974 and Lipa at the same awards in 2021. Both singers were wearing sparkly outfits with butterflies on them in the images.The caption on the post read: “Dua Lipa, the Cher of our generation.”After another user retweeted the post with the comment “So much truth in one tweet” and tagged Cher and Lipa, Cher responded with a thinking emoji and the...
Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Dua Lipa, Lupita Nyong'o, Rosalía, and More
If you’re searching for sizzling inspiration for the last days of summer, look to Dua Lipa. The pop star looked like she was in a romantic dream as she posed on lush green grass wearing a fuchsia ruffle-trim halter dress and a pair of metallic blue platform heels. A scorching look, indeed.
Harper's Bazaar
Lizzo Is Utterly Enchanting in a Billowing Iridescent Gown at the 2022 VMAs
Lizzo is bringing her A game to the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The singer arrived on the red carpet wearing a billowing navy blue gown. The dramatic piece, hailing from Jean Paul Gaultier's spring/summer 2022 couture collection, featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and cascades of iridescent fabric engulfing her figure. She accessorized with matching sheer opera gloves and gold jewelry, which included multiple hoop earrings, as well as a cuff adorning her green-tinted lips.
Cher responds to Twitter comparisons to Dua Lipa
Cher has responded to comparisons to Dua Lipa after a Twitter user posted pictures of the two singers side-by-side.The now-deleted tweet featured images of Cher and Dua Lipa at the 1974 and 2021 Grammy awards respectively, in which both women wore outfits with a butterfly design.“Dua Lipa, the Cher of our generation,” the user wrote.Cher responded with a thinking emoji and asked “How many years are in a generation?” leading to a debate about whether it’s acceptable to compare younger and older performers who are still working.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Tory minister admits lengthy leadership race has been ‘disruptive’Winnie the Pooh horror adaptation sees beloved children’s bear turned into murdererGrand Designs returns for 23rd season on Channel 4
