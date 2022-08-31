Read full article on original website
Donna Jean Georgeson
OREGON – Donna Jean Georgeson, age 92, of Oregon, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Sienna Meadows. She was born on Aug. 2, 1930, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of George and Lillian (Christopherson) Brown. Donna attended from Central High School. She married Harold “Sparky” Georgeson on...
Esther Mary Schmid
BROOKLYN – Esther Mary Schmid, age 97, of Brooklyn, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Meriter Hospital. She was born on Sept. 1, 1925, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Carl and Alma (Zingg) Raemisch. Esther grew up on the Raemisch family farm on the west side...
Stanley Merrill Good
MADISON – Stanley Merrill Good, age 98, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Prairie Gardens Assisted Living in Sun Prairie. He was born on Jan 12, 1924, to Glenn and Luella (Johnson) Good in Cottage Grove, Wis. Stanley graduated from Madison East High School in 1942. At...
Letesha Nelson is growing community at Goodman
Letesha Nelson was sitting in the kitchen of her home in Mississippi — just over the state line from Memphis, where she worked — when a phone call from Madison changed her life. It was December 2020. The caller was Souphaphone Maddox, president of the board of directors...
Torie L. Clason
ALBANY / BLACK EARTH / STOUGHTON – On Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, God welcomed Torie Lynn (Kahl) Clason home, and we look forward to the day when we will be reunited with her. Torie was born on June 14, 1976, to Tom and Debby (Slater) Kahl. Torie was very active in her younger years in 4-H and Horse Showing. On April 4, 1998, she was united in marriage to Robert Clason Jr. Her greatest joy and accomplishments are her 4 children. After Mackenzie was born, she became a stay-at-home Mom. She loved to cook and bake, shuttle her children to their events, but most of all she loved taking them to Church. That is where she found her greatest joy at New Heights Lutheran Church.
Madison Magazine’s September Hot List
Sara and Juan Salgado are Madison parents with a passion for making wooden toys and climbing structures for kids. Their three young children inspired the business they started in 2020, The Birch Bunny. To keep things affordable, larger items are local pick-up only. They also create smaller, shippable toys, and you’ll find them at some local events, like the Madison Night Market. Thebirchbunny.com.
‘Mean Girls’ debuts in Madison, in all its pink and plastic glory
Turns out being forced to adopt the Aaron Burr “wait for it” strategy wasn’t a bad thing for the national touring production of “Mean Girls,” playing in The Overture Center for the Arts through Sunday. Originally slated to hit Madison in 2020, the production got bumped again in January when a few cast members came down with COVID-19. Seven months later, it’s finally here, in all its pink and plastic glory.
No. 6 Wisconsin closes out weekend with sweep of High Point
MADISON, Wis. — The 6th ranked Badgers finished out the weekend with a sweep of High Point Sunday afternoon. Leading the way once again was sophomore Sarah Franklin with 14 kills, with Devyn Robinson right behind with 11. Badgers travel to Kentucky for a Top-25 showdown with the 16th...
A planned heist: Torchio’s pick-six sparks Badgers blowout win
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin needed a spark Saturday night and that’s where John Torchio entered the picture. Late in the first quarter, the senior safety picked off a pass and returned it for 100 yards for the Badgers first touchdown of the night. That interception return set a record for the longest pick-six in school history, but the best part? He planned it.
Badgers shutout Illinois State 38-0 in season opener
MADISON, Wis. — The 18th ranked Badgers had zero problem taking care of Illinois State Saturday night with an impressive 38-0 shutout victory at Camp Randall Stadium. Braelon Allen ran for 148 yards and two touchdowns, while Graham Mertz threw completed 14 of 16 passes for 219 yards with a touchdown.
