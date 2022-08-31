Read full article on original website
1 In Custody After Leading Tulsa Police On Chase On ATV
Tulsa Police engaged in a chase with two people who were riding on ATVs near East Admiral Place and North Mingo Road on Saturday night. According to the police, the people on the ATVs were running stop signs and driving into oncoming traffic. Police took one of the suspects into...
Broken Arrow man arrested on multiple counts of molestation
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow man has been arrested on five counts of Lewd Molestation and one count of Lewd or Indecent Proposal to a Child. On Saturday morning, Michael Burdett was arrested by Broken Arrow Police Department. According to OSCN, the alleged crimes occurred in a...
TPD investigating fatal attempted burglary
When officers arrived on scene they found an adult male at the bottom of the stairs dead from a gunshot wound.
Chelsea Police and RCSO arrests man accused of stabbing woman in stomach
CHELSEA, Okla. — Chelsea Police Department (CPD) and Rogers County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) arrested a 24-year-old man accused of stabbing a woman in her home on Saturday. CPD said they went out to a stabbing call on Saturday afternoon and meet the victim, Patricia Blossom. Blossom said that she was stabbed by 24-year-old Nikolas Petersen and showed CPD a small stab wound to her stomach.
WGMD Radio
Oklahoma man shoots and kills burglary suspect who entered his condo
An Oklahoma man shot and killed a suspected burglar who broke into his Tulsa home in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to local reports. The homeowner told police that he opened fire as a man was entering his home at Brandy Chase Condominiums around 2:00 a.m., according to FOX23 News.
Mother Speaks Out After Mayes County Crash That Injured Her And 4 Children
On Aug. 30, Courteney Nelson and her four children, ages nine months to six years old, were in a minivan on their way from New York to Dallas to visit family when their lives were changed forever. The Pryor Creek Police Department said the family was stopped at a red...
Neosho man arrested, charged in stabbing at Noel
NOEL, Mo. — About 12:55 p.m. Monday Noel Marshals were dispatched to 400 block of North Cliffside Drive, a parking lot of Tyson Foods, to reports of an assault. On scene officers identified two people involved. Both males and both suffered injuries. 400 BLOCK OF NORTH CLIFFSIDE DRIVE, NOEL The victim, suffering stab wounds, was flown to a Springfield, Mo....
Four-year-old boy involved in Pryor crash dies from his injuries, family says
TULSA, Okla. — A four-year-old boy who was involved in a car accident in Pryor last week has died from his injuries, his family said on Sunday. Sevyn Nelson, 4, died on Saturday at a Tulsa hospital, a family spokesperson told FOX23. Three other children and the children’s mother were also involved in the crash on Aug. 30.
41-year-old man dead after Mayes County crash
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — A 41-year-old man is dead after a crash about 5 miles east of Salina in Mayes County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened Monday morning on Kenwood Road near SE 503 Lane. Christopher Warren, age 41, of Salina was...
Two wounded in shooting, home invasion in south Tulsa, police say
TULSA, Okla. — Two people were wounded in a shooting and home invasion early Monday, Tulsa police said. Tulsa police responded to a shooting at a home near 81st and Yale around 5 a.m. The residents in the home told police that two people broke into the home and...
Tulsa Police Investigate After Man Fatally Shoots Alleged Burglar
An investigation is underway in Tulsa on Sunday morning after a man shot and killed an alleged burglar, according to Tulsa police. Police say officers first responded to the call at the Brandy Chase Condominiums, near East 68th Street and South Peoria Avenue, at around 1:43 a.m. on Sunday morning.
Cookson man dead after fatal crash in Cherokee County
COOKSON, Okla. — A 65-year-old Cookson man is dead after a crash on OK-82, about 1 mile south of Cookson in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Thomas Montapertol, age 65, was driving a 2018 Harley Davidson on Monday morning when the crash happened.
RCSO arrests man accused of raping 10-year-old girl
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Content Warning: The following article contains descriptions of child sex abuse. Jordan Welch is in Rogers County jail after he was arrested for several rape charges. Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton called the incident disturbing. “When we see an individual, a grown man, take advantage...
News On 6
OHP: Missing 22-Year-Old Man Located
--- Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers issued an Endangered Missing Advisory (EMA) on Sunday for a missing person who is believed to be in imminent danger. Troopers are searching for 22-year-old Tyreyon Hurt who has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old child and takes several medications to control a bleeding disorder.
KTLO
Benton County jury still weighing verdict in 2019 killing
BENTONVILLE — A jury deliberated for several hours Friday but did not reach a verdict in Anthony Ballett’s capital murder trial. Prosecutors waived the death penalty in the case, so if convicted of the capital murder charge, Ballett, 42, will be sentenced to life imprisonment without parole. The...
KTUL
Arrest by Pryor officer caught on camera leads to controversy
TULSA, Okla. — After the video of an arrest in Pryor went viral, the family of the man arrested said he was a victim of police brutality. Charles Burrow, 37, was arrested Monday after he was accused of drunk driving. Burrow's sister, Sara, was sent the video -- which...
Rogers County Sheriff reacts to Pryor body camera video
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — It’s body camera video out of Pryor that’s getting attention. A police officer approached a vehicle after getting calls that the driver was passed out and maybe drunk. The officer attempted to open the door and the driver closed it shut. Rogers County...
Tulsa man dies after collision with semi in gas station parking lot
LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma High Patrol is investigating after a Tulsa man died following a collision with a semi over the weekend in Lincoln County. Troopers responded to a collision involving a semi and car at the Phillips 66 in Chandler on the Turner Turnpike on Saturday.
Ada murder suspect arrested in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — More than a hundred miles away from the scene of the crime, Tulsa Police arrested a murder suspect wanted in Ada. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says 27-year-old Drew Derrick Davis was arrested by the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) Aug. 25. Davis was wanted...
Police arrest man for leading them on chase in stolen car through midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man who they said led them on a chase through midtown Tulsa in a stolen car Thursday morning. Police arrested 27-year-old Malcolm Jenkins after he was apprehended near East 41st Street and South Harvard Avenue in midtown Tulsa. Police said officers from...
