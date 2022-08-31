ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pryor, OK

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Chelsea Police and RCSO arrests man accused of stabbing woman in stomach

CHELSEA, Okla. — Chelsea Police Department (CPD) and Rogers County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) arrested a 24-year-old man accused of stabbing a woman in her home on Saturday. CPD said they went out to a stabbing call on Saturday afternoon and meet the victim, Patricia Blossom. Blossom said that she was stabbed by 24-year-old Nikolas Petersen and showed CPD a small stab wound to her stomach.
CHELSEA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pryor, OK
Pryor, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
WGMD Radio

Oklahoma man shoots and kills burglary suspect who entered his condo

An Oklahoma man shot and killed a suspected burglar who broke into his Tulsa home in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to local reports. The homeowner told police that he opened fire as a man was entering his home at Brandy Chase Condominiums around 2:00 a.m., according to FOX23 News.
TULSA, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Neosho man arrested, charged in stabbing at Noel

NOEL, Mo. — About 12:55 p.m. Monday Noel Marshals were dispatched to 400 block of North Cliffside Drive, a parking lot of Tyson Foods, to reports of an assault. On scene officers identified two people involved. Both males and both suffered injuries. 400 BLOCK OF NORTH CLIFFSIDE DRIVE, NOEL  The victim, suffering stab wounds, was flown to a Springfield, Mo....
NOEL, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Body Cam#Koco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

RCSO arrests man accused of raping 10-year-old girl

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Content Warning: The following article contains descriptions of child sex abuse. Jordan Welch is in Rogers County jail after he was arrested for several rape charges. Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton called the incident disturbing. “When we see an individual, a grown man, take advantage...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
News On 6

OHP: Missing 22-Year-Old Man Located

--- Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers issued an Endangered Missing Advisory (EMA) on Sunday for a missing person who is believed to be in imminent danger. Troopers are searching for 22-year-old Tyreyon Hurt who has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old child and takes several medications to control a bleeding disorder.
TULSA, OK
KTLO

Benton County jury still weighing verdict in 2019 killing

BENTONVILLE — A jury deliberated for several hours Friday but did not reach a verdict in Anthony Ballett’s capital murder trial. Prosecutors waived the death penalty in the case, so if convicted of the capital murder charge, Ballett, 42, will be sentenced to life imprisonment without parole. The...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KTUL

Arrest by Pryor officer caught on camera leads to controversy

TULSA, Okla. — After the video of an arrest in Pryor went viral, the family of the man arrested said he was a victim of police brutality. Charles Burrow, 37, was arrested Monday after he was accused of drunk driving. Burrow's sister, Sara, was sent the video -- which...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ada murder suspect arrested in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — More than a hundred miles away from the scene of the crime, Tulsa Police arrested a murder suspect wanted in Ada. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says 27-year-old Drew Derrick Davis was arrested by the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) Aug. 25. Davis was wanted...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy