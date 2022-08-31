Read full article on original website
CNET
Apple AR, VR Headset Expectations: When Will It Show Up?
Apple has been integrating augmented reality into its devices for years, but the company's next big product looks like it'll be leaping right into the territory of Meta, Microsoft, Magic Leap and others, with a long-expected mixed-reality headset likely arriving within the next year. The target date of this headset has kept sliding, and we're now at the point where every Apple event seems to feel like the one where it could be mentioned at last.
TechCrunch
Slack gains new automation features, including conditional logic for workflows
Slack’s increased investment in automation comes as no-code development tools, which let users build apps and pipelines without having to learn programming, grow in popularity. Nearly 60% of all custom apps — including automations — are now built outside the IT department, according to a survey by 451 Research and FileMaker. Of those, 30% are built by employees with either limited or no technical development skills, the survey found.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Embedded finance fintech Pezesha raises $11M pre-Series A equity-debt round
Hey, hey, hey! Good to have you back with us again. Today, we’re mostly amazed at how quiet Twitter gets during Burning Man, and excited that we’re doing a Labor Day sale for TechCrunch Plus, if you’ve been wanting to read our subscription site but you’ve been holding off for whatever reason. — Christine and Haje.
Engadget
iPhone 14 Pro's two hole-punch cutouts may look like a single 'wide pill'
Big annual iPhone event is and we'll soon find out exactly what the company has up its sleeve. In the meantime, the rumor mill is still churning away. The latest word on the street concerns the dual hole-punch cutouts that the iPhone 14 Pro . According to and (with corroboration...
Microsoft takeover of Activision Blizzard raises concerns at UK regulator
The UK’s competition regulator has raised concerns about Microsoft’s $68.7bn (£59.6bn) deal to buy the Call of Duty publisher, Activision Blizzard, and given the two companies five days to offer solutions. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) warned that the Xbox owner’s proposed takeover of the company...
HipHopDX.com
French Montana Unveils Custom Rolex Watch Design: ‘This Ain’t Regular’
French Montana has partnered with Skeleton Concepts for a unique Rolex collaboration celebrating his Moroccan roots. The Bronx, New York native recently unveiled his brand new skeletonized Rolex Daytona 116520 concept timepiece on Instagram. The unique design boasts a green Sapphire bezel, twice circled subdials in anthracite gray and red, and red custom-made tachymetric scale engravings and hands.
