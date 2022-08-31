ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

CNET

Apple AR, VR Headset Expectations: When Will It Show Up?

Apple has been integrating augmented reality into its devices for years, but the company's next big product looks like it'll be leaping right into the territory of Meta, Microsoft, Magic Leap and others, with a long-expected mixed-reality headset likely arriving within the next year. The target date of this headset has kept sliding, and we're now at the point where every Apple event seems to feel like the one where it could be mentioned at last.
TechCrunch

Slack gains new automation features, including conditional logic for workflows

Slack’s increased investment in automation comes as no-code development tools, which let users build apps and pipelines without having to learn programming, grow in popularity. Nearly 60% of all custom apps — including automations — are now built outside the IT department, according to a survey by 451 Research and FileMaker. Of those, 30% are built by employees with either limited or no technical development skills, the survey found.
HipHopDX.com

French Montana Unveils Custom Rolex Watch Design: ‘This Ain’t Regular’

French Montana has partnered with Skeleton Concepts for a unique Rolex collaboration celebrating his Moroccan roots. The Bronx, New York native recently unveiled his brand new skeletonized Rolex Daytona 116520 concept timepiece on Instagram. The unique design boasts a green Sapphire bezel, twice circled subdials in anthracite gray and red, and red custom-made tachymetric scale engravings and hands.
