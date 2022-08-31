Apple has been integrating augmented reality into its devices for years, but the company's next big product looks like it'll be leaping right into the territory of Meta, Microsoft, Magic Leap and others, with a long-expected mixed-reality headset likely arriving within the next year. The target date of this headset has kept sliding, and we're now at the point where every Apple event seems to feel like the one where it could be mentioned at last.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO