Cape Girardeau, MO

“Remembering Our Fallen” memorial at Wappapello Lake

WAPPAPELLO, Mo. (KBSI) – A photo memorial of Missouri’s fallen soldiers is on display inside the Emerson Memorial visitor center located at Wappapello lake. It’s open to the community and provides a place to remember friends and loved ones from Missouri who died for our country. This...
WAPPAPELLO, MO
Benton Neighbors Day event

BENTON, Mo. (KBSI) – The annual Benton Neighbor-Day was a 3-day event that concluded this afternoon with a parade that brought out the joy of the community. Benton Neighbor-Day participant Robert Garces came out for his 10th year and he says it gets better every year. “Gets better every...
BENTON, MO
Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake

Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky State Police to conduct checkpoints for holiday weekend

Kentucky State Police will perform traffic checkpoints across the area over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Drivers that encounter a traffic safety checkpoint are asked to have their driver's license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance readily accessible. Drivers with this information in hand, with no violation of law,...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Daily rain chances into next week (9/3/22)

Much of the FOX 23 coverage area was able to pick up some beneficial rainfall on Saturday. This marks the beginning of a pattern that brings several opportunities for rain in the coming days. For Sunday, storms will be possible once again. We do not expect the day to be...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Earthquake reported in New Madrid County

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A earthquake was reported on September 2nd at 1:36 pm about 6 miles from Mathews, Missouri. According to the U.S Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake was reported to be a magnitude of 2.6 with a depth of 21.2 km. There was no reported...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
Snakes Saturday at Lake Wappapello

(Wappapello) There’s an interesting program scheduled for Saturday at Wappapello Lake in Wayne County. Becky Hayes with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the lake tells what you can see at the Bill Emerson Memorial Visitor Center. For Labor Day weekend at Lake Wappappello, don’t miss the 25-Mile...
WAPPAPELLO, MO

