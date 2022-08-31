Read full article on original website
Related
kbsi23.com
“Remembering Our Fallen” memorial at Wappapello Lake
WAPPAPELLO, Mo. (KBSI) – A photo memorial of Missouri’s fallen soldiers is on display inside the Emerson Memorial visitor center located at Wappapello lake. It’s open to the community and provides a place to remember friends and loved ones from Missouri who died for our country. This...
kbsi23.com
Benton Neighbors Day event
BENTON, Mo. (KBSI) – The annual Benton Neighbor-Day was a 3-day event that concluded this afternoon with a parade that brought out the joy of the community. Benton Neighbor-Day participant Robert Garces came out for his 10th year and he says it gets better every year. “Gets better every...
kbsi23.com
Southern Illinois Truck Showdown draws hundreds of trucks, paves way for future success
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – A little rain couldn’t stop the Southern Illinois Truck Showdown from invading Rent One Park for the first time. About 300 trucks from 13 different states filled the ballpark’s parking lot with thousands and thousands of horsepower. Promoter Brett Sullivan said that with...
kbsi23.com
Police address rumors about “new drug” found in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – There have been reports of a possible new drug brought to Cape Girardeau. Many businesses saying they must close their doors before dark for safety. But according to the Cape Girardeau Police Department (CGPD), those are just rumors. “We haven’t seen that here. You...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake
Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
westkentuckystar.com
Kentucky State Police to conduct checkpoints for holiday weekend
Kentucky State Police will perform traffic checkpoints across the area over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Drivers that encounter a traffic safety checkpoint are asked to have their driver's license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance readily accessible. Drivers with this information in hand, with no violation of law,...
kbsi23.com
Daily rain chances into next week (9/3/22)
Much of the FOX 23 coverage area was able to pick up some beneficial rainfall on Saturday. This marks the beginning of a pattern that brings several opportunities for rain in the coming days. For Sunday, storms will be possible once again. We do not expect the day to be...
kbsi23.com
Earthquake reported in New Madrid County
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A earthquake was reported on September 2nd at 1:36 pm about 6 miles from Mathews, Missouri. According to the U.S Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake was reported to be a magnitude of 2.6 with a depth of 21.2 km. There was no reported...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mymoinfo.com
Snakes Saturday at Lake Wappapello
(Wappapello) There’s an interesting program scheduled for Saturday at Wappapello Lake in Wayne County. Becky Hayes with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the lake tells what you can see at the Bill Emerson Memorial Visitor Center. For Labor Day weekend at Lake Wappappello, don’t miss the 25-Mile...
Comments / 1