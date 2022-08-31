Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
2023 Volkswagen Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition revealed with sunroof delete
Volkswagen on Thursday announced a special edition Golf R commemorating 20 years of the all-wheel-drive hot hatchback. The aptly named 2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition goes on sale in the U.S. this fall, with a planned production run of about 1,800 units. Marking the anniversary of the 2002...
2023 Honda Civic Type R Has 315 Horsepower, 310 Pound-Feet Of Torque
As promised, Honda is dishing up more information on the 2023 Civic Type R. We still don't have all the data boxes filled in, but we can at least confirm the new Type R is indeed the most powerful ever from the factory. Its turbocharged 2.0-liter engine generates 315 horsepower (235 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque.
Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Facelift Spied Up-Close On The Highway
This particular spy video featuring a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT test vehicle actually serves two purposes. The obvious purpose is to offer a preview of changes coming to the super SUV, which at a glance appear rather minor. However, that's the other purpose of this video – to showcase how clever Porsche can be with its use of black tape to hide larger changes.
Honda Civic With 1,085 HP Drag Races Modded Audi TT RS In Close Battle
Right now, all attention in the Honda world is on the new 2023 Civic Type R. However, that car exists because of passionate Honda owners that, for decades, have built crazy-fast Civics like the 1994 hatchback featured in this Hoonigan video. When this car was new, who would've thought it would someday be a 1,085-horsepower, eight-second drag-racing monster?
Subaru Teases "New SUV" For September 15 Debut, Could Be Crosstrek
Silhouettes and design features match what we've seen in Crosstrek / XV spy photos. Subaru has something cooking in the world of SUVs. The automaker recently published a teaser from its Japanese website about a new SUV that will debut on September 15. Along with the date is the above teaser video showing what we suspect is the next-generation Crosstrek.
2023 Nissan Kicks Unveiled With Higher Price, More Standard Tech
Even the base model has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. First launched in Brazil in 2016, the Nissan Kicks replaced the Juke in the company’s North American model range starting in 2018. About three years later, the crossover was facelifted with a new front-end design and new technologies, and now it is ready to enter the 2023 model year. It doesn’t bring visual revisions, though there are changes in the equipment and pricing.
Pagani C10 Shows Gated Manual Gearbox, Design Details In New Teaser
It may be September 2022 but we've gathered here to talk about a brand-new car equipped with a gated manual transmission. Yes, the Pagani C10 will allow one-percenters to row their own gears in the most spectacular way possible. The only way an automaker could top that is by installing a V12, which the Huayra successor will have. A twin-turbo 6.0-liter AMG engine will be at the heart of the new hypercar, with a dual-clutch auto also available.
Bentley Mulliner Batur Convertible Rendering Previews The Possible
For now, it only exists on your screens. But who knows? Maybe it becomes real in the future. One of the highlights of the recently concluded Monterey Car Week at Pebble Beach was the Bentley Mulliner Batur. It previews not only the British automaker's new design language but also serves as the turning point for Bentley's electric future. Only 18 of the $2-million coupe will be made – all of them have fixed hard tops.
MotorAuthority
2023 Honda Civic Type R checks in with 315 hp, better cooling, revised gearbox
Honda on Wednesday revealed that the 2023 Honda Civic Type R will have 315 hp, making it the most powerful Honda-badged vehicle ever sold in the U.S. Honda also detailed what upgrades led to the power increase, along with what tweaks were made to the transmission and suspension for the next-generation Type R.
2024 VW Tiguan Spied With Production Body For The First Time
The third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan has been spotted before, but this is the first time we're seeing the compact crossover carrying around its own body. We're getting the impression of a larger vehicle compared to the current standard model, so we might be looking at the long-wheelbase Allspace version. It's unclear whether the next-gen vehicle will retain the two size options or the peeps from Wolfsburg will merge them into a single model.
BMW X5 M Facelift Spy Video Shows Super SUV Dominating The Nurburgring
How much longer do we have to wait before BMW reveals its refreshed X5? We first spotted camouflaged prototypes over a year ago, and this new spy video from the Nürburgring doesn't reveal much we haven't already seen. However, it does demonstrate this SUV will certainly be worthy of wearing an M badge.
2023 Nissan Z Meets Ford Mustang GT And Dodge Challenger In Drag Race
The new Nissan Z entered the US sports car market in a very turbulent period. There are many new and very capable performance models and some of the icons in the segment are soon to be retired and replaced by the next generations. But before that happens, the newcomer from Japan gets a chance to prove itself against the old dogs.
2024 BMW 5 Series Caught With Grille Showing In New Spy Photos
BMW isn't shy about parading its camouflaged test vehicles in public. That's why we have so many sightings that can sometimes begin years before a debut. This particular moment catches a next-generation 5 Series up close, but this time the heavy covers behind the camo wrap are largely gone. That...
Ferrari Purosangue SUV Teaser Announces September 13 Reveal
We are only one week away from discovering the Ferrari of SUVs as the Prancing Horse took to Twitter to share a teaser image hiding the debut date in plain sight. Squint your eyes or brighten up the shadowy photo and the debut date is revealed: September 13. The high-riding model from Maranello was originally announced four years ago when the Italian marque presented its 2018-2022 roadmap. The Purosangue is now ready for prime time.
Ariel Hipercar Debuts As Electric Sports Car With Up To 1,180 HP
The Ariel Hipercar takes the British brand into the electric sports car segment to join its existing Atom and Nomad offerings. The vehicle in these images is still a prototype, and the company plans to deliver the first customer examples in about two years. The Hipercar will be available with...
Tuned Mercedes-AMG GT Looks Unstoppable On The Nurburgring
Straight from the factory, the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is an incredibly impressive machine, including being one of the quickest cars in the world around the Nürburgring Nordschleife. The German tuner Opus aims to make it even better. This video includes a walkaround of the mean machine and two laps in heavy traffic around the 'Ring.
2024 Ford Mustang 3D Rendering Imagines Next-Gen Model Parked Roadside
The launch of the next-generation Ford Mustang is happening soon. But up until now, we still don't have any definite detail about the model's design apart from the teasers that came out. That said, there are a lot of speculative renderings making rounds on the interwebs. We, at Motor1.com, also...
2023 Nissan X-Trail Debuts In Europe As Electrified Rogue
You can tell how important is a region for an automaker by the time it takes to bring over a certain model. The Rogue was unveiled in the United States back in June 2020 but it wasn't until July this year when the equivalent X-Trail made its debut at home in Japan. It's now Europe's turn to get the midsize SUV, complete with three-row seating, optional all-wheel drive, and an electrified powertrain with a three-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine.
Dacia Jogger By Camperiz Is A Tiny RV With Lots Of Features
In Europe, companies like Camperiz from Spain are taking the Dacia Jogger and converting it into a compact camper. This little van has several advantages as an RV. First, the vehicle is affordable, and there's a decent amount of interior space. The combination is a good recipe for folks looking for a motorhome at a reasonable price for weekends in the wilderness.
Audi RS6 Avant Hides 1,200 HP Underneath Stealthy Satin Black Body
By all standards, the C7 generation Audi RS6 Avant was never a slouch. Its twin-turbo TFSi V8 engine made an outstanding power output in its class, and it was already almost a decade since it was introduced. But some European folks from Europe just couldn't get enough. With an RS6...
