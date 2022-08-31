ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andy Ruiz Jr vs. Luis Ortiz – Live results from Los Angeles

By Mark Eisner: Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. (35-2, 22 KOs) pulled out a 12 round unanimous decision win over Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz (33-3, 28 KOs) in their WBC title eliminator on Sunday night at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. Ruiz dropped the 43-year-old...
CBS Sports

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz fight results, highlights: Ruiz drops Ortiz three times en route to decision win

Every fight is dangerous in the heavyweight division and just a handful of punches can change an outcome. That's exactly how the fight between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Luis Ortiz played out on Saturday night, with Ortiz technically winning more rounds on the three official scorecards but Ruiz taking a unanimous decision victory thanks to three knockdowns in the fight.
MMAmania.com

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz staredown video from WBC world title eliminator weigh-ins

Former unified Heavyweight boxing champion Andy Ruiz Jr. and former WBA interim champ Luis Ortiz came face-to-face at the conclusion of the weigh-ins earlier this evening, the final meeting before their twelve-round WBC world title eliminator main event live on FITE from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. The complete weigh-in video is featured above, in which Ruiz Jr. clocked in at 268.8 pounds, whereas Ortiz weighed 245.3 pounds.
Boxing Scene

Benavidez Sr. Blasts Canelo For ‘Mexican’ Comment: ‘I Don’t Have Respect For This Guy; Champions Fight Anybody’

The father and trainer of 168-pound contender David Benavidez was livid when news of Canelo Alvarez’s recent controversial remarks reached his ears. Alvarez, the undisputed 168-pound champion from Mexico, told reporters earlier this week that he had no desire to fight his compatriots, particularly the light heavyweight contender Gilberto Ramirez. It did not take long before observers began pointing out that, under that principle, Benavidez would also be excluded. (Benavidez, to be sure, is an American citizen, but he is of Mexican and Ecuadorian descent).
Boxing Scene

Ray Mercer Praises Tyson Fury, Rips Deontay Wilder: “He Gotta Learn How To F------ Box”

There’s an ongoing sentiment building around the boxing community, one that Ray Mercer agrees with wholeheartedly. With nearly a decade and a half of dominance under his belt, Tyson Fury's stellar resume, which includes victories over the likes of Wladimir Klitschko, Derek Chisora, and most recently Deontay Wilder, has convinced many that he is the best heavyweight in the world.
Boxing Scene

Bivol: I Don't Need Rematch With Canelo; Maybe To Earn Money, But Not My Main Goal

Dmitry Bivol is fully prepared to move on from the biggest win of career. The possibility of never again facing Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is fine with the WBA light heavyweight titlist, particularly as both have present-day business to handle. While Alvarez returns to super middleweight for a trilogy clash with and an undisputed championship defense Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17, Bivol prepares for a mandatory title defense against unbeaten former super middleweight titlist Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez.
BoxingNews24.com

Isaac Cruz May Be One Step Away From Rematch With “Tank” Davis

By Vince Dwriter: A little over a year ago, the December 2021 Showtime pay-per-view fight card featuring Gervonta “Tank” Davis was placed in jeopardy when his opponent Rolando “Rolly” Romero was hit with major legal allegations. Romero was the recipient of intense public scrutiny, and as a result, he was pulled out of the fight, but fortunately, a rising contender stepped in to fill the void.
BoxingNews24.com

Gervonta Davis wants Isaac Cruz to fight Rolly Romero

By Allan Fox: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis gave Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz some bad news last Sunday night by telling him through Twitter that he wants him to fight Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero next. Tank appears to be on a crash course with unbeaten contender Ryan Garcia...
BoxingNews24.com

Andy Ruiz Jr: “Now it’s time to have fun tomorrow”

By Sam Volz: Andy Ruiz Jr. says he’s done all the hard work in terms of preparation for his headliner fight against Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz, and now he’s ready to have fun. Ruiz (34-2, 22 KOs) is highly confident that he’ll have his hand raised...
BoxingNews24.com

Joshua vs. Fury – will it happen? Fans doubtful

By Barry Holbrook: Fans are skeptical about the Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury mega-fight taking place in December despite AJ saying, “I’ll be ready in December.”. According to doubting fans, Joshua’s comment about agreeing to the fight against Fury in December could be a clever way to get ‘The Gypsy King’ to clam up and stop calling him out repeatedly, as he did earlier today.
BoxingNews24.com

LIVE TONIGHT: Ruiz vs Ortiz FITE TV Stream

ANDY RUIZ JR. DROPS LUIS ORTIZ THREE TIMES ON HIS WAY TO DECISION VICTORY IN FOX SPORTS PBC. Isaac Cruz & Edwin De Los Santos Score Victories, Plus Abner Mares & Miguel Flores Fight to Majority Draw,. in PPV Undercard Bouts. Click HERE for Photos from Ryan Hafey/. Premier Boxing...
