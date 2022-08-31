Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Andy Ruiz Jr vs. Luis Ortiz – Live results from Los Angeles
Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. (35-2, 22 KOs) pulled out a 12 round unanimous decision win over Luis 'King Kong' Ortiz (33-3, 28 KOs) in their WBC title eliminator on Sunday night at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. Ruiz dropped the 43-year-old...
CBS Sports
Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz fight results, highlights: Ruiz drops Ortiz three times en route to decision win
Every fight is dangerous in the heavyweight division and just a handful of punches can change an outcome. That's exactly how the fight between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Luis Ortiz played out on Saturday night, with Ortiz technically winning more rounds on the three official scorecards but Ruiz taking a unanimous decision victory thanks to three knockdowns in the fight.
MMAmania.com
Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz staredown video from WBC world title eliminator weigh-ins
Former unified Heavyweight boxing champion Andy Ruiz Jr. and former WBA interim champ Luis Ortiz came face-to-face at the conclusion of the weigh-ins earlier this evening, the final meeting before their twelve-round WBC world title eliminator main event live on FITE from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. The complete weigh-in video is featured above, in which Ruiz Jr. clocked in at 268.8 pounds, whereas Ortiz weighed 245.3 pounds.
When Mike Tyson had a ‘quick sparring session' with Jon Jones on the street
Boxing icon Mike Tyson once had a playful spar with UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Jones bumped into Tyson in preparation for his UFC title defence against Daniel Cormier back in 2014 and jokingly sparred with the former heavyweight world champion on the street in America. Jones and Tyson played...
UFC・
Watch Floyd Mayweather, 45, training in $1,000-a-night hotel at 2am as rules for boxing legend’s exhibition are revealed
FLOYD MAYWEATHER trained for his next exhibition fight at a $1,000-a-night hotel at 2am in the morning. Mayweather is set to return to the ring again on September 25 in Japan against MMA star Mikuru Asakura. But the fight has not stopped the multimillionaire boxer from enjoying time away at...
Boxing Scene
Benavidez Sr. Blasts Canelo For ‘Mexican’ Comment: ‘I Don’t Have Respect For This Guy; Champions Fight Anybody’
The father and trainer of 168-pound contender David Benavidez was livid when news of Canelo Alvarez’s recent controversial remarks reached his ears. Alvarez, the undisputed 168-pound champion from Mexico, told reporters earlier this week that he had no desire to fight his compatriots, particularly the light heavyweight contender Gilberto Ramirez. It did not take long before observers began pointing out that, under that principle, Benavidez would also be excluded. (Benavidez, to be sure, is an American citizen, but he is of Mexican and Ecuadorian descent).
Boxing Scene
Ray Mercer Praises Tyson Fury, Rips Deontay Wilder: “He Gotta Learn How To F------ Box”
There’s an ongoing sentiment building around the boxing community, one that Ray Mercer agrees with wholeheartedly. With nearly a decade and a half of dominance under his belt, Tyson Fury's stellar resume, which includes victories over the likes of Wladimir Klitschko, Derek Chisora, and most recently Deontay Wilder, has convinced many that he is the best heavyweight in the world.
SkySports
Claressa Shields lambasts Savannah Marshall: 'You let your whole country down in 2012!'
The showdown between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall has been brewing for a decade. They fight on September 10, live on Sky Sports, in a contest for the undisputed middleweight title. But their clash is bitterly personal. When the fighters went head-to-head while filming The Gloves Are Off Shields contrasted...
Kamaru Usman responds to post-fight jabs from Conor McGregor: “I didn’t kick him when he was down”
Kamaru Usman is responding to the post-fight jabs he received from Conor McGregor following UFC 278. It was just a couple of weeks ago that Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) was defeated by Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) via KO at 4:04 of the 5th round at UFC 278. The welterweight crown went to Edwards.
UFC・
Boxing Scene
Bivol: I Don't Need Rematch With Canelo; Maybe To Earn Money, But Not My Main Goal
Dmitry Bivol is fully prepared to move on from the biggest win of career. The possibility of never again facing Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is fine with the WBA light heavyweight titlist, particularly as both have present-day business to handle. While Alvarez returns to super middleweight for a trilogy clash with and an undisputed championship defense Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17, Bivol prepares for a mandatory title defense against unbeaten former super middleweight titlist Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez.
BoxingNews24.com
Isaac Cruz May Be One Step Away From Rematch With “Tank” Davis
By Vince Dwriter: A little over a year ago, the December 2021 Showtime pay-per-view fight card featuring Gervonta “Tank” Davis was placed in jeopardy when his opponent Rolando “Rolly” Romero was hit with major legal allegations. Romero was the recipient of intense public scrutiny, and as a result, he was pulled out of the fight, but fortunately, a rising contender stepped in to fill the void.
UFC legend Anderson Silva, 48, granted pro boxing licence in Arizona and ‘training hard every day’ for Jake Paul fight
ANDERSON SILVA has been granted a professional boxing licence in Arizona ahead of his proposed fight with Jake Paul. The pair are in talks for a boxing match slated for October 29 in the American state. And Silva has moved one step closer to confirming the fight after being permitted...
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis wants Isaac Cruz to fight Rolly Romero
By Allan Fox: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis gave Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz some bad news last Sunday night by telling him through Twitter that he wants him to fight Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero next. Tank appears to be on a crash course with unbeaten contender Ryan Garcia...
BoxingNews24.com
Leonard Ellerbe defends Tank Davis over criticism about his comments on making “5x” more money than Haney
By Robert Segal: Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe came to the defense of Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis today when he was attacked on social media over his claims of making “5x” more money than his counterpart Devin Haney. When someone from the comment section questioned whether Tank...
BoxingNews24.com
Andy Ruiz Jr: “Now it’s time to have fun tomorrow”
By Sam Volz: Andy Ruiz Jr. says he’s done all the hard work in terms of preparation for his headliner fight against Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz, and now he’s ready to have fun. Ruiz (34-2, 22 KOs) is highly confident that he’ll have his hand raised...
BoxingNews24.com
Joshua vs. Fury – will it happen? Fans doubtful
By Barry Holbrook: Fans are skeptical about the Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury mega-fight taking place in December despite AJ saying, “I’ll be ready in December.”. According to doubting fans, Joshua’s comment about agreeing to the fight against Fury in December could be a clever way to get ‘The Gypsy King’ to clam up and stop calling him out repeatedly, as he did earlier today.
BoxingNews24.com
LIVE TONIGHT: Ruiz vs Ortiz FITE TV Stream
ANDY RUIZ JR. DROPS LUIS ORTIZ THREE TIMES ON HIS WAY TO DECISION VICTORY IN FOX SPORTS PBC. Isaac Cruz & Edwin De Los Santos Score Victories, Plus Abner Mares & Miguel Flores Fight to Majority Draw,. in PPV Undercard Bouts. Click HERE for Photos from Ryan Hafey/. Premier Boxing...
